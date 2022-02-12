React Native Firebase is a collection of official React Native modules connecting you to Firebase services; each module is a light-weight JavaScript layer connecting you to the native Firebase SDKs for both iOS and Android.
React Native Firebase is built with four key principals in mind;
This is the root of the mono-repo for React Native Firebase, if you're looking for a specific package please select the package link from below.
The main package that you interface with is
App (
@react-native-firebase/app)
|Name
|Downloads
|Analytics
|App
|App Check
|App Distribution
|Authentication
|Cloud Firestore
|Cloud Functions
|Cloud Messaging
|Cloud Storage
|Crashlytics
|Dynamic Links
|In-app Messaging
|Installations
|ML
|Performance Monitoring
|Realtime Database
|Remote Config
Looking for the Version 5 documentation? View legacy documentation.
Built and maintained by Invertase.