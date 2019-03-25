React Native Firebase Crash Report

React Native Firebase Crash Report With Custom Log

--- This project is deprecated. Please migrate to Firebase Crashlytics ---

Version

If you're using React Native >= 0.40, make sure to use react-native-firebase-crash-report >= 1.2.0

Usage

import FirebaseCrash from 'react-native-firebase-crash-report' ; FirebaseCrash.log( 'User logged in' ); FirebaseCrash.logcat( 'User logged in' ); FirebaseCrash.logcat( 'User logged in' , 3 , 'MyTag' ); FirebaseCrash.report( 'A weird thing just happened...' );

Installation

Install node module

npm install --save react-native-firebase-crash-report

Linking libraries

rnpm link react-native-firebase-crash-report

iOS Configuration

Install Firebase From Cocoapods

For more information please visit Set Up Crash Reporting For iOS

If you are using RN < 0.29 you would have run into this problem, just follow the PR to fix it manually.

Go to your project's ios folder

cd <your_project>/ios

(Optional) Initialise Pod

Note: You can skip this step if you have pod initialised already.

pod init

Add pod 'Firebase/Core' and pod 'Firebase/Crash' to Podfile

target 'YourProject' do # Uncomment this line if you're using Swift or would like to use dynamic frameworks use_frameworks! # Pods for YourProject + pod 'Firebase/Core' + pod 'Firebase/Crash' target 'YourProjectTests' do inherit! :search_paths # Pods for testing end end

Install Pods

pod install

Initialise Firebase

Add following code in your AppDelegate.m

#import "AppDelegate.h" #import "RCTRootView.h" +@import Firebase; @implementation AppDelegate - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { ... self.window.rootViewController = rootViewController; [self.window makeKeyAndVisible]; + + // Use Firebase library to configure APIs + [FIRApp configure]; + return YES; }

Android Configuration

For more information please visit Set Up Crash Reporting For Android

Upgrade Google Play Services and Google Repository

Add Google Services

In android/build.gradle

dependencies { classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:1.3.1' classpath 'de.undercouch:gradle-download-task:2.0.0' + classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:3.0.0'

In android/app/build.gradle , add this line at the bottom of the file

apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services'

(Optional) Manually linking libraries

app/build.gradle

dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-firebase-analytics' ) compile project ( ':react-native-firebase-crash-report' ) <-- add this ... }

settings.gradle

include ':react-native-firebase-analytics' project ( ':react-native-firebase-analytics' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-firebase-analytics/android' ) include ':react-native-firebase-crash-report' project ( ':react-native-firebase-crash-report' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-firebase-crash-report/android' )

MainApplication.java

... import com.ianlin.RNFirebaseCrashReport.RNFirebaseCrashReportPackage; <-- add this ... @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage> asList ( new MainReactPackage(), new FIRAnalyticsPackage(), ... new RNFirebaseCrashReportPackage(), <-- add this ... ); }

Original Author:

License

ISC License (functionality equivalent to MIT License)