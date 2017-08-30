This is the react-native implementation of https://github.com/SolidStateGroup/simple-firebase-auth

React Native Firebase Auth

Simplified Firebase authentication for React Native projects with support for Facebook & Google login.

Using this module alongside Firebase means there is no need to write and host any backend code to handle users logging in to your app.

Use our project starter repository (https://github.com/SolidStateGroup/firebase-project-starter) to help you get started setting up your own Firebase project.

Installation

$ npm install --save react- native -firebase-auth

Note: If you use React Native < v0.39 or you are already using react-native-google-signin then stick with v0.0.11 ( npm install react-native-firebase-auth@0.0.11 --save )

Project Setup

$ npm install --save firebase react- native -facebook-login react- native -google-sign-in

You will need fully setup both of the below social platform dependencies (react-native-google-sign-in and react-native-facebook-login).

https://github.com/joonhocho/react-native-google-sign-in#getting-started https://github.com/magus/react-native-facebook-login#setup

You will need to initialise Firebase within your app in the usual way. See https://firebase.google.com/docs/web/setup

Usage

import FireAuth from 'react-native-firebase-auth' ; constructor ( props ) { super (props); FireAuth.init({iosClientId: <IOS_CLIENT_ID>}); } componentDidMount() { FireAuth.setup( this .onLogin, this .onUserChange, this .onLogout, this .emailVerified, this .onError); } register = () => { const { email, password, firstName, lastName } = this .state; FireAuth.register(email, password, { firstName, lastName }); } login = () => { FireAuth.login( this .state.email, this .state.password); } loginAnonymously = () => { FireAuth.loginAnonymously(); } facebookLogin() { FireAuth.facebookLogin(); } googleLogin() { FireAuth.googleLogin(); } logout() { FireAuth.logout(); } update () => { FireAuth.update({ firstName: this .state.firstName, lastName: this .state.lastName }).then( () => { ... }).catch( err => { ... }); } resetPassword () => { FireAuth.resetPassword( this .state.email) .then( () => { ... }) .catch( err => { ... }); } updatePassword () => { FireAuth.updatePassword( this .state.password) .then( () => { ... }) .catch( err => { ... }); }

Credits

https://github.com/magus/react-native-facebook-login

https://github.com/joonhocho/react-native-google-sign-in

Getting Help

If you encounter a bug or feature request we would like to hear about it. Before you submit an issue please search existing issues in order to prevent duplicates.

Contributing

For more information about contributing PRs, please see our Contribution Guidelines.

Get in touch

If you have any questions about our projects you can email projects@solidstategroup.com.