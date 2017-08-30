This is the react-native implementation of https://github.com/SolidStateGroup/simple-firebase-auth
Simplified Firebase authentication for React Native projects with support for Facebook & Google login.
Using this module alongside Firebase means there is no need to write and host any backend code to handle users logging in to your app.
Use our project starter repository (https://github.com/SolidStateGroup/firebase-project-starter) to help you get started setting up your own Firebase project.
$ npm install --save react-native-firebase-auth
Note: If you use React Native <
v0.39 or you are already using
react-native-google-signin then stick with
v0.0.11 (
npm install react-native-firebase-auth@0.0.11 --save)
$ npm install --save firebase react-native-facebook-login react-native-google-sign-in
You will need fully setup both of the below social platform dependencies (react-native-google-sign-in and react-native-facebook-login).
https://github.com/joonhocho/react-native-google-sign-in#getting-started https://github.com/magus/react-native-facebook-login#setup
You will need to initialise Firebase within your app in the usual way. See https://firebase.google.com/docs/web/setup
import FireAuth from 'react-native-firebase-auth';
constructor(props) {
super(props);
FireAuth.init({iosClientId: <IOS_CLIENT_ID>}); // This is the CLIENT_ID found in your Google services plist.
}
componentDidMount() {
FireAuth.setup(this.onLogin, this.onUserChange, this.onLogout, this.emailVerified, this.onError);
}
register = () => {
const { email, password, firstName, lastName } = this.state;
FireAuth.register(email, password, { firstName, lastName });
}
login = () => {
FireAuth.login(this.state.email, this.state.password);
}
loginAnonymously = () => {
FireAuth.loginAnonymously();
}
facebookLogin() {
FireAuth.facebookLogin();
}
googleLogin() {
FireAuth.googleLogin();
}
logout() {
FireAuth.logout();
}
update () => {
FireAuth.update({
firstName: this.state.firstName,
lastName: this.state.lastName
}).then(() => {
...
}).catch(err => {
...
});
}
resetPassword () => {
FireAuth.resetPassword(this.state.email)
.then(() => {
...
})
.catch(err => {
...
});
}
updatePassword () => {
FireAuth.updatePassword(this.state.password)
.then(() => {
...
})
.catch(err => {
...
});
}
https://github.com/magus/react-native-facebook-login
https://github.com/joonhocho/react-native-google-sign-in
If you encounter a bug or feature request we would like to hear about it. Before you submit an issue please search existing issues in order to prevent duplicates.
For more information about contributing PRs, please see our Contribution Guidelines.
If you have any questions about our projects you can email projects@solidstategroup.com.