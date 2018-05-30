This repo is no longer maintained. Please refer to react-native-firebase as replacement.
|version
|RN
|FCM
|2.0.0
|>= 0.40.0
|>=9.6
|1.0.6
|<0.40.0
|>=9.6
npm install react-native-firebase-analytics --save
rnpm link
or you can combine them into
rnpm install react-native-firebase-analytics
android/build.gradle
dependencies {
classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.0.0'
classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:3.0.0' // <- Add this line
android/app/build.gradle
apply plugin: "com.android.application"
apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services' // <- Add this line
...
install pod 'Firebase/Core'
in AppDelegate.m add
+@import Firebase;
...
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
....
+ [FIRApp configure];
}
}
In firebase console, you can get
google-services.json file and place it in
android/app directory and get
googleServices-info.plist file and place it in
/ios directory
var Analytics = require('react-native-firebase-analytics');
componentWillMount() {
if (environment === 'staging') {
Analytics.setEnabled(false);
}
Analytics.setUserId('11111');
Analytics.setUserProperty('propertyName', 'propertyValue');
Analytics.logEvent('view_item', {
'item_id': 'login'
});
}
For more info regarding predefind event and params, visit firebase api
Issues and pull requests are welcomed!