rnf

react-native-firebase-analytics

by Libin Lu
4.0.3 (see all)

React native bridge for firebase analytics

Overview

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

207

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Gitter

DEPRECATED

This repo is no longer maintained. Please refer to react-native-firebase as replacement.

Version table

versionRNFCM
2.0.0>= 0.40.0>=9.6
1.0.6<0.40.0>=9.6

Installation

  • Run npm install react-native-firebase-analytics --save
  • Run rnpm link

or you can combine them into

  • Run rnpm install react-native-firebase-analytics

Android Configuration

  • In android/build.gradle
dependencies {
classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.0.0'
classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:3.0.0' // <- Add this line
  • In android/app/build.gradle
apply plugin: "com.android.application"
apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services' // <- Add this line
...

IOS Configuration

install pod 'Firebase/Core'

in AppDelegate.m add

+@import Firebase;

...

 - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
....
+ [FIRApp configure];
}

}

FCM config file

In firebase console, you can get google-services.json file and place it in android/app directory and get googleServices-info.plist file and place it in /ios directory

Usage


var Analytics = require('react-native-firebase-analytics');

componentWillMount() {
  if (environment === 'staging') {
    Analytics.setEnabled(false);
  }
  
  
  Analytics.setUserId('11111');
  Analytics.setUserProperty('propertyName', 'propertyValue');

  Analytics.logEvent('view_item', {
    'item_id': 'login'
  });
   
}

For more info regarding predefind event and params, visit firebase api

Got Issues?

Issues and pull requests are welcomed!

