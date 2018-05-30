DEPRECATED

This repo is no longer maintained. Please refer to react-native-firebase as replacement.

Version table

version RN FCM 2.0.0 >= 0.40.0 >=9.6 1.0.6 <0.40.0 >=9.6

Installation

Run npm install react-native-firebase-analytics --save

Run rnpm link

or you can combine them into

Run rnpm install react-native-firebase-analytics

Android Configuration

In android/build.gradle

dependencies { classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.0.0' classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:3.0.0'

In android/app/build.gradle

apply plugin: "com.android.application" apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services' ...

IOS Configuration

install pod 'Firebase/Core'

in AppDelegate.m add

+@import Firebase; ... - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { .... + [FIRApp configure]; } }

FCM config file

In firebase console, you can get google-services.json file and place it in android/app directory and get googleServices-info.plist file and place it in /ios directory

Usage

var Analytics = require ( 'react-native-firebase-analytics' ); componentWillMount() { if (environment === 'staging' ) { Analytics.setEnabled( false ); } Analytics.setUserId( '11111' ); Analytics.setUserProperty( 'propertyName' , 'propertyValue' ); Analytics.logEvent( 'view_item' , { 'item_id' : 'login' }); }

For more info regarding predefind event and params, visit firebase api

Got Issues?

Issues and pull requests are welcomed!