rnf

react-native-fingerprint-scanner

by Harrison (Hieu) Van
6.0.0

Provide Fingerprint, Touch ID, and Face ID Scanner for React Native (Compatible with both Android and iOS)

Overview

Popularity

12.8K

GitHub Stars

776

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native Fingerprint Scanner

Looking for Maintainers

This project is no longer actively maintained by the previous maintainers. If you would like to propose a PR we can merge it though, it needs your effort to continue!

React Native Version Version NPM

React Native Fingerprint Scanner is a React Native library for authenticating users with Fingerprint (TouchID).

Table of Contents

iOS Version

The usage of the TouchID is based on a framework, named Local Authentication.

It provides a Default View that prompts the user to place a finger to the iPhone’s button for scanning.

Android Version

4.0.0 Prefers the new native Android BiometricPrompt lib on any Android >= v23 (M) 4.0.0 also DEPRECATES support for the legacy library that provides support for Samsung & MeiZu phones

3.0.2 and below: Using an expandable Android Fingerprint API library, which combines Samsung and MeiZu's official Fingerprint API.

Samsung and MeiZu's Fingerprint SDK supports most devices which system versions less than Android 6.0.

Installation

$ npm install react-native-fingerprint-scanner --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-fingerprint-scanner

Automatic Configuration

For RN >= 0.60

$ cd ios && pod install

For RN < 0.60, use react-native link to add the library to your project:

$ react-native link react-native-fingerprint-scanner

Manual Configuration

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-fingerprint-scanner and add ReactNativeFingerprintScanner.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libReactNativeFingerprintScanner.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.hieuvp.fingerprint.ReactNativeFingerprintScannerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new ReactNativeFingerprintScannerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-fingerprint-scanner'
project(':react-native-fingerprint-scanner').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fingerprint-scanner/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
    implementation project(':react-native-fingerprint-scanner')

App Permissions

Add the following permissions to their respective files:

Android

In your AndroidManifest.xml:

API level 28+ (Uses Android native BiometricPrompt) (Reference)

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.USE_BIOMETRIC" />

API level 23-28 (Uses Android native FingerprintCompat) Reference) 

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.USE_FINGERPRINT" />

// DEPRECATED in 4.0.0 API level <23 (Uses device-specific native fingerprinting, if available - Samsung & MeiZu only) Reference) 

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.USE_FINGERPRINT" />

iOS

In your Info.plist:

<key>NSFaceIDUsageDescription</key>
<string>$(PRODUCT_NAME) requires FaceID access to allows you quick and secure access.</string>

Extra Configuration

  1. Make sure the following versions are all correct in android/app/build.gradle

    // API v29 enables FaceId
android {
    compileSdkVersion 29
    buildToolsVersion "29.0.2"
...
    defaultConfig {
      targetSdkVersion 29

  2. Add necessary rules to android/app/proguard-rules.pro if you are using proguard:

    # MeiZu Fingerprint

// DEPRECATED in 4.0.0
-keep class com.fingerprints.service.** { *; }
-dontwarn com.fingerprints.service.**

# Samsung Fingerprint

// DEPRECATED in 4.0.0
-keep class com.samsung.android.sdk.** { *; }
-dontwarn com.samsung.android.sdk.**

Compatibility

  • For Gradle < 3 you MUST install react-native-fingerprint-scanner at version <= 2.5.0
  • For RN >= 0.57 and/or Gradle >= 3 you MUST install react-native-fingerprint-scanner at version >= 2.6.0
  • For RN >= 0.60 you MUST install react-native-fingerprint-scanner at version >= 3.0.0
  • For Android native Face Unlock, MUST use >= 4.0.0

Example

Example Source Code

iOS Implementation

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import { AlertIOS } from 'react-native';
import FingerprintScanner from 'react-native-fingerprint-scanner';

class FingerprintPopup extends Component {

  componentDidMount() {
    FingerprintScanner
      .authenticate({ description: 'Scan your fingerprint on the device scanner to continue' })
      .then(() => {
        this.props.handlePopupDismissed();
        AlertIOS.alert('Authenticated successfully');
      })
      .catch((error) => {
        this.props.handlePopupDismissed();
        AlertIOS.alert(error.message);
      });
  }

  render() {
    return false;
  }
}

FingerprintPopup.propTypes = {
  handlePopupDismissed: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
};

export default FingerprintPopup;

Android Implementation


import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import {
  Alert,
  Image,
  Text,
  TouchableOpacity,
  View,
  ViewPropTypes,
  Platform,
} from 'react-native';

import FingerprintScanner from 'react-native-fingerprint-scanner';
import styles from './FingerprintPopup.component.styles';
import ShakingText from './ShakingText.component';


// - this example component supports both the
//   legacy device-specific (Android < v23) and
//   current (Android >= 23) biometric APIs
// - your lib and implementation may not need both
class BiometricPopup extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      errorMessageLegacy: undefined,
      biometricLegacy: undefined
    };

    this.description = null;
  }

  componentDidMount() {
    if (this.requiresLegacyAuthentication()) {
      this.authLegacy();
    } else {
      this.authCurrent();
    }
  }

  componentWillUnmount = () => {
    FingerprintScanner.release();
  }

  requiresLegacyAuthentication() {
    return Platform.Version < 23;
  }

  authCurrent() {
    FingerprintScanner
      .authenticate({ title: 'Log in with Biometrics' })
      .then(() => {
        this.props.onAuthenticate();
      });
  }

  authLegacy() {
    FingerprintScanner
      .authenticate({ onAttempt: this.handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy })
      .then(() => {
        this.props.handlePopupDismissedLegacy();
        Alert.alert('Fingerprint Authentication', 'Authenticated successfully');
      })
      .catch((error) => {
        this.setState({ errorMessageLegacy: error.message, biometricLegacy: error.biometric });
        this.description.shake();
      });
  }

  handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy = (error) => {
    this.setState({ errorMessageLegacy: error.message });
    this.description.shake();
  };

  renderLegacy() {
    const { errorMessageLegacy, biometricLegacy } = this.state;
    const { style, handlePopupDismissedLegacy } = this.props;

    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <View style={[styles.contentContainer, style]}>

          <Image
            style={styles.logo}
            source={require('./assets/finger_print.png')}
          />

          <Text style={styles.heading}>
            Biometric{'\n'}Authentication
          </Text>
          <ShakingText
            ref={(instance) => { this.description = instance; }}
            style={styles.description(!!errorMessageLegacy)}>
            {errorMessageLegacy || `Scan your ${biometricLegacy} on the\ndevice scanner to continue`}
          </ShakingText>

          <TouchableOpacity
            style={styles.buttonContainer}
            onPress={handlePopupDismissedLegacy}
          >
            <Text style={styles.buttonText}>
              BACK TO MAIN
            </Text>
          </TouchableOpacity>

        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }


  render = () => {
    if (this.requiresLegacyAuthentication()) {
      return this.renderLegacy();
    }

    // current API UI provided by native BiometricPrompt
    return null;
  }
}

BiometricPopup.propTypes = {
  onAuthenticate: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  handlePopupDismissedLegacy: PropTypes.func,
  style: ViewPropTypes.style,
};

export default BiometricPopup;

API

isSensorAvailable(): (Android, iOS)

Checks if Fingerprint Scanner is able to be used by now.

  • Returns a Promise<string>
  • biometryType: String - The type of biometric authentication supported by the device.
    • iOS: biometryType = 'Touch ID', 'Face ID'
    • Android: biometryType = 'Biometrics'
  • error: FingerprintScannerError { name, message, biometric } - The name and message of failure and the biometric type in use.
componentDidMount() {
  FingerprintScanner
    .isSensorAvailable()
    .then(biometryType => this.setState({ biometryType }))
    .catch(error => this.setState({ errorMessage: error.message }));
}

authenticate({ description, fallbackEnabled }): (iOS)

Starts Fingerprint authentication on iOS.

  • Returns a Promise
  • description: String - the string to explain the request for user authentication.
  • fallbackEnabled: Boolean - default to true, whether to display fallback button (e.g. Enter Password).
componentDidMount() {
  FingerprintScanner
    .authenticate({ description: 'Scan your fingerprint on the device scanner to continue' })
    .then(() => {
      this.props.handlePopupDismissed();
      AlertIOS.alert('Authenticated successfully');
    })
    .catch((error) => {
      this.props.handlePopupDismissed();
      AlertIOS.alert(error.message);
    });
}

authenticate({ title="Log In", subTitle, description, cancelButton="Cancel", onAttempt=() => (null) }): (Android)

Starts Fingerprint authentication on Android.

  • Returns a Promise
  • title: String the title text to display in the native Android popup
  • subTitle: String the sub title text to display in the native Android popup
  • description: String the description text to display in the native Android popup
  • cancelButton: String the cancel button text to display in the native Android popup
  • onAttempt: Function - a callback function when users are trying to scan their fingerprint but failed.
componentDidMount() {
  if (requiresLegacyAuthentication()) {
    authLegacy();
  } else {
    authCurrent();
  }
}

componentWillUnmount = () => {
  FingerprintScanner.release();
}

requiresLegacyAuthentication() {
  return Platform.Version < 23;
}

authCurrent() {
  FingerprintScanner
    .authenticate({ title: 'Log in with Biometrics' })
    .then(() => {
      this.props.onAuthenticate();
    });
}

authLegacy() {
  FingerprintScanner
    .authenticate({ onAttempt: this.handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy })
    .then(() => {
      this.props.handlePopupDismissedLegacy();
      Alert.alert('Fingerprint Authentication', 'Authenticated successfully');
    })
    .catch((error) => {
      this.setState({ errorMessageLegacy: error.message, biometricLegacy: error.biometric });
      this.description.shake();
    });
}

handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy = (error) => {
  this.setState({ errorMessageLegacy: error.message });
  this.description.shake();
};

release(): (Android)

Stops fingerprint scanner listener, releases cache of internal state in native code, and cancels native prompt if visible.

  • Returns a Void
componentWillUnmount() {
  FingerprintScanner.release();
}

Types of Biometrics

ValueOSDescription
Touch IDiOS
Face IDiOS
BiometricsAndroidRefers to the biometric set as preferred on the device

Errors

NameMessage
AuthenticationNotMatchNo match
AuthenticationFailedAuthentication was not successful because the user failed to provide valid credentials
AuthenticationTimeoutAuthentication was not successful because the operation timed out
AuthenticationProcessFailed'Sensor was unable to process the image. Please try again
UserCancelAuthentication was canceled by the user - e.g. the user tapped Cancel in the dialog
UserFallbackAuthentication was canceled because the user tapped the fallback button (Enter Password)
SystemCancelAuthentication was canceled by system - e.g. if another application came to foreground while the authentication dialog was up
PasscodeNotSetAuthentication could not start because the passcode is not set on the device
DeviceLockedAuthentication was not successful, the device currently in a lockout of 30 seconds
DeviceLockedPermanentAuthentication was not successful, device must be unlocked via password
DeviceOutOfMemoryAuthentication could not proceed because there is not enough free memory on the device
HardwareErrorA hardware error occurred
FingerprintScannerUnknownErrorCould not authenticate for an unknown reason
FingerprintScannerNotSupportedDevice does not support Fingerprint Scanner
FingerprintScannerNotEnrolledAuthentication could not start because Fingerprint Scanner has no enrolled fingers
FingerprintScannerNotAvailableAuthentication could not start because Fingerprint Scanner is not available on the device

License

MIT

100
Manisha43 Ratings72 Reviews
1 year ago

currently i'm using this library for my client project for scanning fingerprint data and for getting access device fingerprint sensor. this library save my time and it just added by writing some like on code in react-native very powerful and useful library

0
Ashish KumarNew Delhi, India3 Ratings3 Reviews
Mobile App Developer
February 12, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow

This library is really good and solves the purpose, easy to use. It can be improved a lil bit on performance.

0
Kasemsan20108 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
2 months ago
Mikhail SmirnovRussian Federation, Nizhny Novgorod49 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago
6 months ago
Dhananjay04414 Ratings3 Reviews
7 months ago
Easy to Use
Slow

