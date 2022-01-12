React Native Fingerprint Scanner

Looking for Maintainers

This project is no longer actively maintained by the previous maintainers. If you would like to propose a PR we can merge it though, it needs your effort to continue!

React Native Fingerprint Scanner is a React Native library for authenticating users with Fingerprint (TouchID).

Table of Contents

iOS Version

The usage of the TouchID is based on a framework, named Local Authentication.

It provides a Default View that prompts the user to place a finger to the iPhone’s button for scanning.

Android Version

4.0.0 Prefers the new native Android BiometricPrompt lib on any Android >= v23 (M) 4.0.0 also DEPRECATES support for the legacy library that provides support for Samsung & MeiZu phones

3.0.2 and below: Using an expandable Android Fingerprint API library, which combines Samsung and MeiZu's official Fingerprint API.

Samsung and MeiZu's Fingerprint SDK supports most devices which system versions less than Android 6.0.

Installation

$ npm install react-native-fingerprint-scanner --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-fingerprint-scanner

Automatic Configuration

For RN >= 0.60

$ cd ios && pod install

For RN < 0.60, use react-native link to add the library to your project:

$ react-native link react-native-fingerprint-scanner

Manual Configuration

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-fingerprint-scanner and add ReactNativeFingerprintScanner.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libReactNativeFingerprintScanner.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.hieuvp.fingerprint.ReactNativeFingerprintScannerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new ReactNativeFingerprintScannerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-fingerprint-scanner' project ( ':react-native-fingerprint-scanner' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-fingerprint-scanner/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project ( ':react-native-fingerprint-scanner' )

App Permissions

Add the following permissions to their respective files:

Android

In your AndroidManifest.xml :

API level 28+ (Uses Android native BiometricPrompt) (Reference)

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.USE_BIOMETRIC" />

API level 23-28 (Uses Android native FingerprintCompat) Reference)

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.USE_FINGERPRINT" />

// DEPRECATED in 4.0.0 API level <23 (Uses device-specific native fingerprinting, if available - Samsung & MeiZu only) Reference)

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.USE_FINGERPRINT" />

iOS

In your Info.plist :

< key > NSFaceIDUsageDescription </ key > < string > $(PRODUCT_NAME) requires FaceID access to allows you quick and secure access. </ string >

Extra Configuration

Make sure the following versions are all correct in android/app/build.gradle android { compileSdkVersion 29 buildToolsVersion "29.0.2" ... defaultConfig { targetSdkVersion 29 Add necessary rules to android/app/proguard-rules.pro if you are using proguard: # MeiZu Fingerprint - keep class com . fingerprints . service .** { *; } - dontwarn com.fingerprints.service.** # Samsung Fingerprint - keep class com . samsung . android . sdk .** { *; } - dontwarn com.samsung.android.sdk.**

Compatibility

For Gradle < 3 you MUST install react-native-fingerprint-scanner at version <= 2.5.0

For RN >= 0.57 and/or Gradle >= 3 you MUST install react-native-fingerprint-scanner at version >= 2.6.0

For RN >= 0.60 you MUST install react-native-fingerprint-scanner at version >= 3.0.0

For Android native Face Unlock, MUST use >= 4.0.0

Example

Example Source Code

iOS Implementation

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import { AlertIOS } from 'react-native' ; import FingerprintScanner from 'react-native-fingerprint-scanner' ; class FingerprintPopup extends Component { componentDidMount() { FingerprintScanner .authenticate({ description : 'Scan your fingerprint on the device scanner to continue' }) .then( () => { this .props.handlePopupDismissed(); AlertIOS.alert( 'Authenticated successfully' ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { this .props.handlePopupDismissed(); AlertIOS.alert(error.message); }); } render() { return false ; } } FingerprintPopup.propTypes = { handlePopupDismissed : PropTypes.func.isRequired, }; export default FingerprintPopup;

Android Implementation

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import { Alert, Image, Text, TouchableOpacity, View, ViewPropTypes, Platform, } from 'react-native' ; import FingerprintScanner from 'react-native-fingerprint-scanner' ; import styles from './FingerprintPopup.component.styles' ; import ShakingText from './ShakingText.component' ; class BiometricPopup extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { errorMessageLegacy : undefined , biometricLegacy : undefined }; this .description = null ; } componentDidMount() { if ( this .requiresLegacyAuthentication()) { this .authLegacy(); } else { this .authCurrent(); } } componentWillUnmount = () => { FingerprintScanner.release(); } requiresLegacyAuthentication() { return Platform.Version < 23 ; } authCurrent() { FingerprintScanner .authenticate({ title : 'Log in with Biometrics' }) .then( () => { this .props.onAuthenticate(); }); } authLegacy() { FingerprintScanner .authenticate({ onAttempt : this .handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy }) .then( () => { this .props.handlePopupDismissedLegacy(); Alert.alert( 'Fingerprint Authentication' , 'Authenticated successfully' ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { this .setState({ errorMessageLegacy : error.message, biometricLegacy : error.biometric }); this .description.shake(); }); } handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy = ( error ) => { this .setState({ errorMessageLegacy : error.message }); this .description.shake(); }; renderLegacy() { const { errorMessageLegacy, biometricLegacy } = this .state; const { style, handlePopupDismissedLegacy } = this .props; return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < View style = {[styles.contentContainer, style ]}> < Image style = {styles.logo} source = {require( ' . / assets / finger_print.png ')} /> < Text style = {styles.heading} > Biometric{'

'}Authentication </ Text > < ShakingText ref = {(instance) => { this.description = instance; }} style={styles.description(!!errorMessageLegacy)}> {errorMessageLegacy || `Scan your ${biometricLegacy} on the

device scanner to continue`} </ ShakingText > < TouchableOpacity style = {styles.buttonContainer} onPress = {handlePopupDismissedLegacy} > < Text style = {styles.buttonText} > BACK TO MAIN </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > </ View > </ View > ); } render = () => { if (this.requiresLegacyAuthentication()) { return this.renderLegacy(); } // current API UI provided by native BiometricPrompt return null; } } BiometricPopup.propTypes = { onAuthenticate: PropTypes.func.isRequired, handlePopupDismissedLegacy: PropTypes.func, style: ViewPropTypes.style, }; export default BiometricPopup;

API

Checks if Fingerprint Scanner is able to be used by now.

Returns a Promise<string>

biometryType: String - The type of biometric authentication supported by the device. iOS: biometryType = 'Touch ID', 'Face ID' Android: biometryType = 'Biometrics'

- The type of biometric authentication supported by the device. error: FingerprintScannerError { name, message, biometric } - The name and message of failure and the biometric type in use.

componentDidMount() { FingerprintScanner .isSensorAvailable() .then( biometryType => this .setState({ biometryType })) .catch( error => this .setState({ errorMessage : error.message })); }

authenticate({ description, fallbackEnabled }) : (iOS)

Starts Fingerprint authentication on iOS.

Returns a Promise

description: String - the string to explain the request for user authentication.

- the string to explain the request for user authentication. fallbackEnabled: Boolean - default to true , whether to display fallback button (e.g. Enter Password).

componentDidMount() { FingerprintScanner .authenticate({ description : 'Scan your fingerprint on the device scanner to continue' }) .then( () => { this .props.handlePopupDismissed(); AlertIOS.alert( 'Authenticated successfully' ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { this .props.handlePopupDismissed(); AlertIOS.alert(error.message); }); }

Starts Fingerprint authentication on Android.

Returns a Promise

title: String the title text to display in the native Android popup

the title text to display in the native Android popup subTitle: String the sub title text to display in the native Android popup

the sub title text to display in the native Android popup description: String the description text to display in the native Android popup

the description text to display in the native Android popup cancelButton: String the cancel button text to display in the native Android popup

the cancel button text to display in the native Android popup onAttempt: Function - a callback function when users are trying to scan their fingerprint but failed.

componentDidMount() { if (requiresLegacyAuthentication()) { authLegacy(); } else { authCurrent(); } } componentWillUnmount = () => { FingerprintScanner.release(); } requiresLegacyAuthentication() { return Platform.Version < 23 ; } authCurrent() { FingerprintScanner .authenticate({ title : 'Log in with Biometrics' }) .then( () => { this .props.onAuthenticate(); }); } authLegacy() { FingerprintScanner .authenticate({ onAttempt : this .handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy }) .then( () => { this .props.handlePopupDismissedLegacy(); Alert.alert( 'Fingerprint Authentication' , 'Authenticated successfully' ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { this .setState({ errorMessageLegacy : error.message, biometricLegacy : error.biometric }); this .description.shake(); }); } handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy = ( error ) => { this .setState({ errorMessageLegacy : error.message }); this .description.shake(); };

Stops fingerprint scanner listener, releases cache of internal state in native code, and cancels native prompt if visible.

Returns a Void

componentWillUnmount() { FingerprintScanner.release(); }

Types of Biometrics

Value OS Description Touch ID iOS Face ID iOS Biometrics Android Refers to the biometric set as preferred on the device

Errors

Name Message AuthenticationNotMatch No match AuthenticationFailed Authentication was not successful because the user failed to provide valid credentials AuthenticationTimeout Authentication was not successful because the operation timed out AuthenticationProcessFailed 'Sensor was unable to process the image. Please try again UserCancel Authentication was canceled by the user - e.g. the user tapped Cancel in the dialog UserFallback Authentication was canceled because the user tapped the fallback button (Enter Password) SystemCancel Authentication was canceled by system - e.g. if another application came to foreground while the authentication dialog was up PasscodeNotSet Authentication could not start because the passcode is not set on the device DeviceLocked Authentication was not successful, the device currently in a lockout of 30 seconds DeviceLockedPermanent Authentication was not successful, device must be unlocked via password DeviceOutOfMemory Authentication could not proceed because there is not enough free memory on the device HardwareError A hardware error occurred FingerprintScannerUnknownError Could not authenticate for an unknown reason FingerprintScannerNotSupported Device does not support Fingerprint Scanner FingerprintScannerNotEnrolled Authentication could not start because Fingerprint Scanner has no enrolled fingers FingerprintScannerNotAvailable Authentication could not start because Fingerprint Scanner is not available on the device

License

MIT