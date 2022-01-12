This project is no longer actively maintained by the previous maintainers. If you would like to propose a PR we can merge it though, it needs your effort to continue!
React Native Fingerprint Scanner is a React Native library for authenticating users with Fingerprint (TouchID).
The usage of the TouchID is based on a framework, named Local Authentication.
It provides a Default View that prompts the user to place a finger to the iPhone’s button for scanning.
4.0.0 Prefers the new native Android BiometricPrompt lib on any Android >= v23 (M) 4.0.0 also DEPRECATES support for the legacy library that provides support for Samsung & MeiZu phones
3.0.2 and below: Using an expandable Android Fingerprint API library, which combines Samsung and MeiZu's official Fingerprint API.
Samsung and MeiZu's Fingerprint SDK supports most devices which system versions less than Android 6.0.
$ npm install react-native-fingerprint-scanner --save
or
$ yarn add react-native-fingerprint-scanner
For RN >= 0.60
$ cd ios && pod install
For RN < 0.60, use react-native link to add the library to your project:
$ react-native link react-native-fingerprint-scanner
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-fingerprint-scanner and add
ReactNativeFingerprintScanner.xcodeproj
libReactNativeFingerprintScanner.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.hieuvp.fingerprint.ReactNativeFingerprintScannerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new ReactNativeFingerprintScannerPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-fingerprint-scanner'
project(':react-native-fingerprint-scanner').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fingerprint-scanner/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-fingerprint-scanner')
Add the following permissions to their respective files:
In your
AndroidManifest.xml:
API level 28+ (Uses Android native BiometricPrompt) (Reference)
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.USE_BIOMETRIC" />
API level 23-28 (Uses Android native FingerprintCompat) Reference)
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.USE_FINGERPRINT" />
// DEPRECATED in 4.0.0 API level <23 (Uses device-specific native fingerprinting, if available - Samsung & MeiZu only) Reference)
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.USE_FINGERPRINT" />
In your
Info.plist:
<key>NSFaceIDUsageDescription</key>
<string>$(PRODUCT_NAME) requires FaceID access to allows you quick and secure access.</string>
Make sure the following versions are all correct in
android/app/build.gradle
// API v29 enables FaceId
android {
compileSdkVersion 29
buildToolsVersion "29.0.2"
...
defaultConfig {
targetSdkVersion 29
Add necessary rules to
android/app/proguard-rules.pro if you are using proguard:
# MeiZu Fingerprint
// DEPRECATED in 4.0.0
-keep class com.fingerprints.service.** { *; }
-dontwarn com.fingerprints.service.**
# Samsung Fingerprint
// DEPRECATED in 4.0.0
-keep class com.samsung.android.sdk.** { *; }
-dontwarn com.samsung.android.sdk.**
iOS Implementation
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import { AlertIOS } from 'react-native';
import FingerprintScanner from 'react-native-fingerprint-scanner';
class FingerprintPopup extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
FingerprintScanner
.authenticate({ description: 'Scan your fingerprint on the device scanner to continue' })
.then(() => {
this.props.handlePopupDismissed();
AlertIOS.alert('Authenticated successfully');
})
.catch((error) => {
this.props.handlePopupDismissed();
AlertIOS.alert(error.message);
});
}
render() {
return false;
}
}
FingerprintPopup.propTypes = {
handlePopupDismissed: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
};
export default FingerprintPopup;
Android Implementation
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import {
Alert,
Image,
Text,
TouchableOpacity,
View,
ViewPropTypes,
Platform,
} from 'react-native';
import FingerprintScanner from 'react-native-fingerprint-scanner';
import styles from './FingerprintPopup.component.styles';
import ShakingText from './ShakingText.component';
// - this example component supports both the
// legacy device-specific (Android < v23) and
// current (Android >= 23) biometric APIs
// - your lib and implementation may not need both
class BiometricPopup extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
errorMessageLegacy: undefined,
biometricLegacy: undefined
};
this.description = null;
}
componentDidMount() {
if (this.requiresLegacyAuthentication()) {
this.authLegacy();
} else {
this.authCurrent();
}
}
componentWillUnmount = () => {
FingerprintScanner.release();
}
requiresLegacyAuthentication() {
return Platform.Version < 23;
}
authCurrent() {
FingerprintScanner
.authenticate({ title: 'Log in with Biometrics' })
.then(() => {
this.props.onAuthenticate();
});
}
authLegacy() {
FingerprintScanner
.authenticate({ onAttempt: this.handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy })
.then(() => {
this.props.handlePopupDismissedLegacy();
Alert.alert('Fingerprint Authentication', 'Authenticated successfully');
})
.catch((error) => {
this.setState({ errorMessageLegacy: error.message, biometricLegacy: error.biometric });
this.description.shake();
});
}
handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy = (error) => {
this.setState({ errorMessageLegacy: error.message });
this.description.shake();
};
renderLegacy() {
const { errorMessageLegacy, biometricLegacy } = this.state;
const { style, handlePopupDismissedLegacy } = this.props;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View style={[styles.contentContainer, style]}>
<Image
style={styles.logo}
source={require('./assets/finger_print.png')}
/>
<Text style={styles.heading}>
Biometric{'\n'}Authentication
</Text>
<ShakingText
ref={(instance) => { this.description = instance; }}
style={styles.description(!!errorMessageLegacy)}>
{errorMessageLegacy || `Scan your ${biometricLegacy} on the\ndevice scanner to continue`}
</ShakingText>
<TouchableOpacity
style={styles.buttonContainer}
onPress={handlePopupDismissedLegacy}
>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>
BACK TO MAIN
</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</View>
);
}
render = () => {
if (this.requiresLegacyAuthentication()) {
return this.renderLegacy();
}
// current API UI provided by native BiometricPrompt
return null;
}
}
BiometricPopup.propTypes = {
onAuthenticate: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
handlePopupDismissedLegacy: PropTypes.func,
style: ViewPropTypes.style,
};
export default BiometricPopup;
isSensorAvailable(): (Android, iOS)
Checks if Fingerprint Scanner is able to be used by now.
Promise<string>
biometryType: String - The type of biometric authentication supported by the device.
error: FingerprintScannerError { name, message, biometric } - The name and message of failure and the biometric type in use.
componentDidMount() {
FingerprintScanner
.isSensorAvailable()
.then(biometryType => this.setState({ biometryType }))
.catch(error => this.setState({ errorMessage: error.message }));
}
authenticate({ description, fallbackEnabled }): (iOS)
Starts Fingerprint authentication on iOS.
Promise
description: String - the string to explain the request for user authentication.
fallbackEnabled: Boolean - default to
true, whether to display fallback button (e.g. Enter Password).
componentDidMount() {
FingerprintScanner
.authenticate({ description: 'Scan your fingerprint on the device scanner to continue' })
.then(() => {
this.props.handlePopupDismissed();
AlertIOS.alert('Authenticated successfully');
})
.catch((error) => {
this.props.handlePopupDismissed();
AlertIOS.alert(error.message);
});
}
authenticate({ title="Log In", subTitle, description, cancelButton="Cancel", onAttempt=() => (null) }): (Android)
Starts Fingerprint authentication on Android.
Promise
title: String the title text to display in the native Android popup
subTitle: String the sub title text to display in the native Android popup
description: String the description text to display in the native Android popup
cancelButton: String the cancel button text to display in the native Android popup
onAttempt: Function - a callback function when users are trying to scan their fingerprint but failed.
componentDidMount() {
if (requiresLegacyAuthentication()) {
authLegacy();
} else {
authCurrent();
}
}
componentWillUnmount = () => {
FingerprintScanner.release();
}
requiresLegacyAuthentication() {
return Platform.Version < 23;
}
authCurrent() {
FingerprintScanner
.authenticate({ title: 'Log in with Biometrics' })
.then(() => {
this.props.onAuthenticate();
});
}
authLegacy() {
FingerprintScanner
.authenticate({ onAttempt: this.handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy })
.then(() => {
this.props.handlePopupDismissedLegacy();
Alert.alert('Fingerprint Authentication', 'Authenticated successfully');
})
.catch((error) => {
this.setState({ errorMessageLegacy: error.message, biometricLegacy: error.biometric });
this.description.shake();
});
}
handleAuthenticationAttemptedLegacy = (error) => {
this.setState({ errorMessageLegacy: error.message });
this.description.shake();
};
release(): (Android)
Stops fingerprint scanner listener, releases cache of internal state in native code, and cancels native prompt if visible.
Void
componentWillUnmount() {
FingerprintScanner.release();
}
Types of Biometrics
|Value
|OS
|Description
|Touch ID
|iOS
|Face ID
|iOS
|Biometrics
|Android
|Refers to the biometric set as preferred on the device
Errors
|Name
|Message
|AuthenticationNotMatch
|No match
|AuthenticationFailed
|Authentication was not successful because the user failed to provide valid credentials
|AuthenticationTimeout
|Authentication was not successful because the operation timed out
|AuthenticationProcessFailed
|'Sensor was unable to process the image. Please try again
|UserCancel
|Authentication was canceled by the user - e.g. the user tapped Cancel in the dialog
|UserFallback
|Authentication was canceled because the user tapped the fallback button (Enter Password)
|SystemCancel
|Authentication was canceled by system - e.g. if another application came to foreground while the authentication dialog was up
|PasscodeNotSet
|Authentication could not start because the passcode is not set on the device
|DeviceLocked
|Authentication was not successful, the device currently in a lockout of 30 seconds
|DeviceLockedPermanent
|Authentication was not successful, device must be unlocked via password
|DeviceOutOfMemory
|Authentication could not proceed because there is not enough free memory on the device
|HardwareError
|A hardware error occurred
|FingerprintScannerUnknownError
|Could not authenticate for an unknown reason
|FingerprintScannerNotSupported
|Device does not support Fingerprint Scanner
|FingerprintScannerNotEnrolled
|Authentication could not start because Fingerprint Scanner has no enrolled fingers
|FingerprintScannerNotAvailable
|Authentication could not start because Fingerprint Scanner is not available on the device
MIT
currently i'm using this library for my client project for scanning fingerprint data and for getting access device fingerprint sensor. this library save my time and it just added by writing some like on code in react-native very powerful and useful library
This library is really good and solves the purpose, easy to use. It can be improved a lil bit on performance.