Readme

react-native-fileupload NPM version

Important: iOS version created by booxood (react-native-file-upload). This repository is the continuation of https://github.com/booxood/react-native-file-upload.

  • Support to upload multiple files at a time
  • Support to files and fields

Getting started

npm install react-native-fileupload --save

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click your projectAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-fileupload and add FileUpload.m
  3. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android

Note: Android support requires React Native 0.12 or later

  • Edit android/settings.gradle to look like this:

    rootProject.name = 'MyApp'

include ':app'

//Add the following two lines:
include ':react-native-fileupload'
project(':react-native-fileupload').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fileupload/android')

  • Edit android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this: 

    apply plugin: 'com.android.application'

android {
  ...
}

dependencies {
  compile fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar'])
  compile 'com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.0'
  compile 'com.facebook.react:react-native:0.12.+'

  // Add this line:
  compile project(':react-native-fileupload')
}

  • Edit your MainActivity.java (deep in android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this:

    package com.myapp;

// Add this line:
import com.yoloci.fileupload.FileUploadPackage;

import android.app.Activity;
....

public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {

  private ReactInstanceManager mReactInstanceManager;
  private ReactRootView mReactRootView;

  @Override
  protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
    super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
    mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);

    mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
      .setApplication(getApplication())
      .setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
      .setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
      .addPackage(new MainReactPackage())

      // and this line:
      .addPackage(new FileUploadPackage())

      .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
      .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
      .build();

    mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "MyApp", null);

    setContentView(mReactRootView);
  }
  ...
}

Usage

All you need is to export module var FileUpload = require('NativeModules').FileUpload; and direct invoke FileUpload.upload.

'use strict';

var React = require('react-native');
var FileUpload = require('NativeModules').FileUpload;

var {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
} = React;

var FileUploadDemo = React.createClass({
  componentDidMount: function() {
    var obj = {
        uploadUrl: 'http://127.0.0.1:3000',
        method: 'POST', // default 'POST',support 'POST' and 'PUT'
        headers: {
          'Accept': 'application/json',
        },
        fields: {
            'hello': 'world',
        },
        files: [
          {
            name: 'one', // optional, if none then `filename` is used instead
            filename: 'one.w4a', // require, file name
            filepath: '/xxx/one.w4a', // require, file absoluete path
            filetype: 'audio/x-m4a', // options, if none, will get mimetype from `filepath` extension
          },
        ]
    };
    FileUpload.upload(obj, function(err, result) {
      console.log('upload:', err, result);
    })
  },
  render: function() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Text style={styles.welcome}>
          Welcome to React Native!
        </Text>
      </View>
    );
  }
});

var styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
  },
  welcome: {
    fontSize: 20,
    textAlign: 'center',
    margin: 10,
  },
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('FileUploadDemo', () => FileUploadDemo);

License

MIT

