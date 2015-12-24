Important: iOS version created by booxood (react-native-file-upload). This repository is the continuation of https://github.com/booxood/react-native-file-upload.
npm install react-native-fileupload --save
your project ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-fileupload and add
FileUpload.m
Cmd+R)
Note: Android support requires React Native 0.12 or later
Edit
android/settings.gradle to look like this:
rootProject.name = 'MyApp'
include ':app'
//Add the following two lines:
include ':react-native-fileupload'
project(':react-native-fileupload').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fileupload/android')
Edit
android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this:
apply plugin: 'com.android.application'
android {
...
}
dependencies {
compile fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar'])
compile 'com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.0'
compile 'com.facebook.react:react-native:0.12.+'
// Add this line:
compile project(':react-native-fileupload')
}
Edit your
MainActivity.java (deep in
android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this:
package com.myapp;
// Add this line:
import com.yoloci.fileupload.FileUploadPackage;
import android.app.Activity;
....
public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
private ReactInstanceManager mReactInstanceManager;
private ReactRootView mReactRootView;
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);
mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
.setApplication(getApplication())
.setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
.setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
.addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
// and this line:
.addPackage(new FileUploadPackage())
.setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
.setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
.build();
mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "MyApp", null);
setContentView(mReactRootView);
}
...
}
All you need is to export module
var FileUpload = require('NativeModules').FileUpload; and direct invoke
FileUpload.upload.
'use strict';
var React = require('react-native');
var FileUpload = require('NativeModules').FileUpload;
var {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
} = React;
var FileUploadDemo = React.createClass({
componentDidMount: function() {
var obj = {
uploadUrl: 'http://127.0.0.1:3000',
method: 'POST', // default 'POST',support 'POST' and 'PUT'
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
},
fields: {
'hello': 'world',
},
files: [
{
name: 'one', // optional, if none then `filename` is used instead
filename: 'one.w4a', // require, file name
filepath: '/xxx/one.w4a', // require, file absoluete path
filetype: 'audio/x-m4a', // options, if none, will get mimetype from `filepath` extension
},
]
};
FileUpload.upload(obj, function(err, result) {
console.log('upload:', err, result);
})
},
render: function() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
Welcome to React Native!
</Text>
</View>
);
}
});
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
welcome: {
fontSize: 20,
textAlign: 'center',
margin: 10,
},
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('FileUploadDemo', () => FileUploadDemo);
MIT