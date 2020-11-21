openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnf

react-native-file-viewer

by Vincenzo Scamporlino
2.1.4 (see all)

Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.8K

GitHub Stars

327

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native File Saving, React Native PDF Viewer, React Native File Selector, React Native File Opening

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

react-native-file-viewer

Native file viewer for react-native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.

iOS: it uses QuickLook Framework

Android: it uses ACTION_VIEW Intent to start the default app associated with the specified file.

Windows: Start the default app associated with the specified file.

Usage example

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-file-viewer --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-file-viewer

# RN >= 0.60
cd ios && pod install

# RN < 0.60
react-native link react-native-file-viewer

Extra step (Android only)

If your app is targeting Android 11 (API level 30) or newer, the following extra step is required, as described in Declaring package visibility needs and Package visibility in Android 11.

Specifically:

If your app targets Android 11 or higher and needs to interact with apps other than the ones that are visible automatically, add the element in your app's manifest file. Within the element, specify the other apps by package name, by intent signature, or by provider authority, as described in the following sections.

For example, if you know upfront that your app is supposed to open PDF files, the following lines should be added to your AndroidManifest.xml.

    ...
  </application>
+ <queries>
+   <intent>
+     <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
+     <!-- If you don't know the MIME type in advance, set "mimeType" to "*/*". -->
+     <data android:mimeType="application/pdf" />
+   </intent>
+ </queries>
</manifest>

IMPORTANT: Try to be as granular as possible when defining your own queries. This might affect your Play Store approval, as mentioned in Package visibility filtering on Android.

If you publish your app on Google Play, your app's use of this permission is subject to approval based on an upcoming policy.

Expo

If your project is based on Expo, you need to eject your project by switching to the Bare workflow, in order to use this library.

Manual installation

iOS (CocoaPods)

Add the following to your Podfile:

pod 'RNFileViewer', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-file-viewer'

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-file-viewer and add RNFileViewer.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNFileViewer.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.vinzscam.reactnativefileviewer.RNFileViewerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNFileViewerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:

    include ':react-native-file-viewer'
project(':react-native-file-viewer').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,  '../node_modules/react-native-file-viewer/android')

  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:

    compile project(':react-native-file-viewer')

  3. Locate react-native-file-viewer inside node_modules folder and copy android/src/main/res/xml/file_viewer_provider_paths.xml to your project res/xml/ directory

  4. Add the following lines to AndroidManifest.xml between the main <application></application> tag:

    ...
<application>
...
    <provider
        android:name="com.vinzscam.reactnativefileviewer.FileProvider"
        android:authorities="${applicationId}.provider"
        android:exported="false"
        android:grantUriPermissions="true">
        <meta-data
            android:name="android.support.FILE_PROVIDER_PATHS"
            android:resource="@xml/file_viewer_provider_paths"
        />
    </provider>
</application>
....

Windows

Follow the instructions in the 'Linking Libraries' documentation on the react-native-windows GitHub repo. For the first step of adding the project to the Visual Studio solution file, the path to the project should be ../node_modules/react-native-file-viewer/windows/RNFileViewer/RNFileViewer.csproj.

Usage

Open a local file

import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer";

const path = FileViewer.open(path) // absolute-path-to-my-local-file.
  .then(() => {
    // success
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    // error
  });

Pick up and open a local file #1 (using react-native-document-picker)

import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer";
import DocumentPicker from "react-native-document-picker";

try {
  const res = await DocumentPicker.pick({
    type: [DocumentPicker.types.allFiles],
  });
  await FileViewer.open(res.uri);
} catch (e) {
  // error
}

Pick up and open a local file #2 (using react-native-image-crop-picker)

import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer";
import ImagePicker from "react-native-image-crop-picker";

ImagePicker.openPicker({})
  .then((image) => FileViewer.open(image.path))
  .catch((error) => {
    // error
  });

Prompt the user to choose an app to open the file with (if there are multiple installed apps that support the mimetype)

import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer";

const path = FileViewer.open(path, { showOpenWithDialog: true }) // absolute-path-to-my-local-file.
  .then(() => {
    // success
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    // error
  });

Open a file from Android assets folder

Since the library works only with absolute paths and Android assets folder doesn't have any absolute path, the file needs to be copied first. Use copyFileAssets of react-native-fs.

Example (using react-native-fs):

import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer";
import RNFS from "react-native-fs";

const file = "file-to-open.doc"; // this is your file name

// feel free to change main path according to your requirements
const dest = `${RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath}/${file}`;

RNFS.copyFileAssets(file, dest)
  .then(() => FileViewer.open(dest))
  .then(() => {
    // success
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    /* */
  });

Download and open a file (using react-native-fs)

No function about file downloading has been implemented in this package. Use react-native-fs or any similar library for this purpose.

Example (using react-native-fs):

import RNFS from "react-native-fs";
import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer";
import { Platform } from "react-native";

const url =
  "https://github.com/vinzscam/react-native-file-viewer/raw/master/docs/react-native-file-viewer-certificate.pdf";

// *IMPORTANT*: The correct file extension is always required.
// You might encounter issues if the file's extension isn't included
// or if it doesn't match the mime type of the file.
// https://stackoverflow.com/a/47767860
function getUrlExtension(url) {
  return url.split(/[#?]/)[0].split(".").pop().trim();
}

const extension = getUrlExtension(url);

// Feel free to change main path according to your requirements.
const localFile = `${RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath}/temporaryfile.${extension}`;

const options = {
  fromUrl: url,
  toFile: localFile,
};
RNFS.downloadFile(options)
  .promise.then(() => FileViewer.open(localFile))
  .then(() => {
    // success
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    // error
  });

API

open(filepath: string, options?: Object): Promise<void>

ParameterTypeDescription
filepathstringThe absolute path where the file is stored. The file needs to have a valid extension to be successfully detected. Use react-native-fs constants to determine the absolute path correctly.
options (optional)ObjectSome options to customize the behaviour. See below.

Options

ParameterTypeDescription
displayName (optional)stringCustomize the QuickLook title (iOS only).
onDismiss (optional)functionCallback invoked when the viewer is being dismissed (iOS and Android only).
showOpenWithDialog (optional)booleanIf there is more than one app that can open the file, show an Open With dialogue box (Android only).
showAppsSuggestions (optional)booleanIf there is not an installed app that can open the file, open the Play Store with suggested apps (Android only).

Issues

Android X Breaking changes

The library supports Android X and React Native 0.60+.

If you're using React Native < 0.60, please append the following snippet to your android/app/build.gradle file:

preBuild.doFirst {
    ant.replaceregexp(match:'androidx.core.content.', replace:'android.support.v4.content.', flags:'g', byline:true) {
        fileset(dir: '../../node_modules/react-native-file-viewer/android/src/main/java/com/vinzscam/reactnativefileviewer', includes: '*.java')
    }
}

If you prefer to not touch your gradle file, you can still use version 1.0.15 which is perfectly compatible.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-background-downloaderA library for React-Native to help you download large files on iOS and Android both in the foreground and most importantly in the background.
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
rn-fetch-blobA project committed to making file access and data transfer easier, efficient for React Native developers.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
103K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rne
react-native-easy-downloaderA downloadManager for react-native to use system downloadManager(Show download progress in notifications) and install apk files on android
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
89

Tutorials

React Native File Viewer Example to View Files in Native File Viewer
aboutreact.com1 year agoReact Native File Viewer Example to View Files in Native File ViewerPick any file from device and view the selected file in React Native File Viewer. Using file path open any file in a native File Viewer
react-native-file-viewer examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-native-file-viewer examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-native-file-viewer by viewing and forking react-native-file-viewer example apps on CodeSandbox
Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device. | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.comNative file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device. | BestofReactjsvinzscam/react-native-file-viewer, react-native-file-viewer Native file viewer for react-native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device. iOS: it uses QuickLook Framewor
nicedoc.io
nicedoc.io2 months agonicedoc.iopretty README as service
react-native-file-viewer,jitheeshex
githubhelp.comreact-native-file-viewer,jitheeshexreact-native-file-viewer,jitheeshex | native file viewer for react native. preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.