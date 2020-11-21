Native file viewer for react-native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.

iOS: it uses QuickLook Framework

Android: it uses ACTION_VIEW Intent to start the default app associated with the specified file.

Windows: Start the default app associated with the specified file.

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-file-viewer --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-file-viewer

Mostly automatic installation (recommended)

cd ios && pod install react-native link react-native-file-viewer

Extra step (Android only)

If your app is targeting Android 11 (API level 30) or newer, the following extra step is required, as described in Declaring package visibility needs and Package visibility in Android 11.

Specifically:

If your app targets Android 11 or higher and needs to interact with apps other than the ones that are visible automatically, add the element in your app's manifest file. Within the element, specify the other apps by package name, by intent signature, or by provider authority, as described in the following sections.

For example, if you know upfront that your app is supposed to open PDF files, the following lines should be added to your AndroidManifest.xml .

... </application> + <queries> + <intent> + <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" /> + <!-- If you don't know the MIME type in advance, set "mimeType" to "*/*". --> + <data android:mimeType="application/pdf" /> + </intent> + </queries> </manifest>

IMPORTANT: Try to be as granular as possible when defining your own queries. This might affect your Play Store approval, as mentioned in Package visibility filtering on Android.

If you publish your app on Google Play, your app's use of this permission is subject to approval based on an upcoming policy.

Expo

If your project is based on Expo, you need to eject your project by switching to the Bare workflow, in order to use this library.

Manual installation

iOS (CocoaPods)

Add the following to your Podfile:

pod 'RNFileViewer' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-file-viewer'

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-file-viewer and add RNFileViewer.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNFileViewer.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.vinzscam.reactnativefileviewer.RNFileViewerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNFileViewerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-file-viewer' project ( ':react-native-file-viewer' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-file-viewer/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-file-viewer' ) Locate react-native-file-viewer inside node_modules folder and copy android/src/main/res/xml/file_viewer_provider_paths.xml to your project res/xml/ directory Add the following lines to AndroidManifest.xml between the main <application></application> tag: ... < application > ... < provider android:name = "com.vinzscam.reactnativefileviewer.FileProvider" android:authorities = "${applicationId}.provider" android:exported = "false" android:grantUriPermissions = "true" > < meta-data android:name = "android.support.FILE_PROVIDER_PATHS" android:resource = "@xml/file_viewer_provider_paths" /> </ provider > </ application > ....

Windows

Follow the instructions in the 'Linking Libraries' documentation on the react-native-windows GitHub repo. For the first step of adding the project to the Visual Studio solution file, the path to the project should be ../node_modules/react-native-file-viewer/windows/RNFileViewer/RNFileViewer.csproj .

Usage

Open a local file

import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer" ; const path = FileViewer.open(path) .then( () => { }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Pick up and open a local file #1 (using react-native-document-picker)

import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer" ; import DocumentPicker from "react-native-document-picker" ; try { const res = await DocumentPicker.pick({ type : [DocumentPicker.types.allFiles], }); await FileViewer.open(res.uri); } catch (e) { }

Pick up and open a local file #2 (using react-native-image-crop-picker)

import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer" ; import ImagePicker from "react-native-image-crop-picker" ; ImagePicker.openPicker({}) .then( ( image ) => FileViewer.open(image.path)) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Prompt the user to choose an app to open the file with (if there are multiple installed apps that support the mimetype)

import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer" ; const path = FileViewer.open(path, { showOpenWithDialog : true }) .then( () => { }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Open a file from Android assets folder

Since the library works only with absolute paths and Android assets folder doesn't have any absolute path, the file needs to be copied first. Use copyFileAssets of react-native-fs.

Example (using react-native-fs):

import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer" ; import RNFS from "react-native-fs" ; const file = "file-to-open.doc" ; const dest = ` ${RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath} / ${file} ` ; RNFS.copyFileAssets(file, dest) .then( () => FileViewer.open(dest)) .then( () => { }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Download and open a file (using react-native-fs)

No function about file downloading has been implemented in this package. Use react-native-fs or any similar library for this purpose.

Example (using react-native-fs):

import RNFS from "react-native-fs" ; import FileViewer from "react-native-file-viewer" ; import { Platform } from "react-native" ; const url = "https://github.com/vinzscam/react-native-file-viewer/raw/master/docs/react-native-file-viewer-certificate.pdf" ; function getUrlExtension ( url ) { return url.split( /[#?]/ )[ 0 ].split( "." ).pop().trim(); } const extension = getUrlExtension(url); const localFile = ` ${RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath} /temporaryfile. ${extension} ` ; const options = { fromUrl : url, toFile : localFile, }; RNFS.downloadFile(options) .promise.then( () => FileViewer.open(localFile)) .then( () => { }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

API

Parameter Type Description filepath string The absolute path where the file is stored. The file needs to have a valid extension to be successfully detected. Use react-native-fs constants to determine the absolute path correctly. options (optional) Object Some options to customize the behaviour. See below.

Options

Parameter Type Description displayName (optional) string Customize the QuickLook title (iOS only). onDismiss (optional) function Callback invoked when the viewer is being dismissed (iOS and Android only). showOpenWithDialog (optional) boolean If there is more than one app that can open the file, show an Open With dialogue box (Android only). showAppsSuggestions (optional) boolean If there is not an installed app that can open the file, open the Play Store with suggested apps (Android only).

Issues

Android X Breaking changes

The library supports Android X and React Native 0.60+.

If you're using React Native < 0.60, please append the following snippet to your android/app/build.gradle file:

preBuild .doFirst { ant .replaceregexp ( match : 'androidx.core.content.' , replace : 'android.support.v4.content.' , flags : 'g' , byline :true) { fileset ( dir : '../../node_modules/react-native-file-viewer/android/src/main/java/com/vinzscam/reactnativefileviewer' , includes : '*.java' ) } }