ReactNative: Native File Selector (Android/iOS)
This library is a ReactNative Bridge around native libraries. It allows you to natively select/pick file from device file system:
|Android: nbsp-team/MaterialFilePicker/
Note: It allows you to pick file without using Intent/Third Party Software
|iOS: marmelroy/FileBrowser
Note: It allows you to select only local files associate to app sandbox.
$ npm install react-native-file-selector --save
This library is supports RN60 and above
iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure
CocoaPodsis installed on your system
- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:
use_native_modules!
pod 'RNFileSelector', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-file-selector/ios'
use_frameworks! :linkage => :static
pod 'FileBrowser', :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/FileBrowser'
# Follow [Flipper iOS Setup Guidelines](https://fbflipper.com/docs/getting-started/ios-native)
# This is required because iOSPhotoEditor is implemented using Swift and we have to use use_frameworks! in Podfile
$static_framework = ['FlipperKit', 'Flipper', 'Flipper-Folly',
'CocoaAsyncSocket', 'ComponentKit', 'Flipper-DoubleConversion',
'Flipper-Glog', 'Flipper-PeerTalk', 'Flipper-RSocket', 'Yoga', 'YogaKit',
'CocoaLibEvent', 'OpenSSL-Universal', 'boost-for-react-native']
pre_install do |installer|
Pod::Installer::Xcode::TargetValidator.send(:define_method, :verify_no_static_framework_transitive_dependencies) {}
installer.pod_targets.each do |pod|
if $static_framework.include?(pod.name)
def pod.build_type;
Pod::BuildType.static_library
end
end
end
end
Android
Add below color attributes in your app's
android/app/src/main/res/values/color.xml file. You can provide your own color codes.
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<resources>
<color name="colorPrimary">#3F51B5</color>
<color name="colorPrimaryDark">#303F9F</color>
<color name="colorAccent">#FF4081</color>
</resources>
import RNFileSelector from 'react-native-file-selector';
RNFileSelector.Show(
{
title: 'Select File',
onDone: (path) => {
console.log('file selected: ' + path)
},
onCancel: () => {
console.log('cancelled')
}
}
)
<RNFileSelector title={"Select File"} visible={this.state.visible} onDone={() => {
console.log("file selected: " + path);
}} onCancel={() => {
console.log("cancelled");
}}/>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
title
string
|Title on the toolbar
closeMenu
string
|true
|Color of tint
hiddenFiles: Android
bool
|false
|If true it shows hidden files as well
path
string
|Path of directory
filter
string
|Filter to sort the files
filterDirectories: Android
bool
|Filter should be applied on directories or not
onDone
func
|Function called when file is selected
onCancel
func
|Function called when file selector is closed without selecting any file
visible
bool
|false
|To invoke file selector
Note
- Filter
- Android: Please find regex/Pattern for defining filter
- iOS: Array of file extension needs to be ignore
