ReactNative : Native File Selector (Android/iOS)

This library is a ReactNative Bridge around native libraries. It allows you to natively select/pick file from device file system:

Note: It allows you to pick file without using Intent/Third Party Software

Note: It allows you to select only local files associate to app sandbox.

📖 Getting started

$ npm install react-native-file-selector --save

This library is supports RN60 and above

iOS

iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure CocoaPods is installed on your system

- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:

use_native_modules! pod 'RNFileSelector' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-file-selector/ios' use_frameworks! :linkage => : static pod 'FileBrowser' , :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/FileBrowser' $static_framework = [ 'FlipperKit' , 'Flipper' , 'Flipper-Folly' , 'CocoaAsyncSocket' , 'ComponentKit' , 'Flipper-DoubleConversion' , 'Flipper-Glog' , 'Flipper-PeerTalk' , 'Flipper-RSocket' , 'Yoga' , 'YogaKit' , 'CocoaLibEvent' , 'OpenSSL-Universal' , 'boost-for-react-native' ] pre_install do |installer| Pod::Installer::Xcode::TargetValidator.send(:define_method, :verify_no_static_framework_transitive_dependencies) {} installer.pod_targets.each do |pod| if $static_framework. include ?(pod.name) def pod.build_type; Pod::BuildType.static_library end end end end

Please make sure Flipper iOS Setup Guidelines steps are added to Podfile, since iOSPhotoEditor is implemented using Swift and we have to use use_frameworks! in Podfile

Android

Add below color attributes in your app's android/app/src/main/res/values/color.xml file. You can provide your own color codes.

< resources > < color name = "colorPrimary" > #3F51B5 </ color > < color name = "colorPrimaryDark" > #303F9F </ color > < color name = "colorAccent" > #FF4081 </ color > </ resources >

💻 Usage

import RNFileSelector from 'react-native-file-selector';

API Way

RNFileSelector.Show( { title : 'Select File' , onDone : ( path ) => { console .log( 'file selected: ' + path) }, onCancel : () => { console .log( 'cancelled' ) } } )

React Way

<RNFileSelector title={ "Select File" } visible={ this .state.visible} onDone={() => { console .log( "file selected: " + path); }} onCancel={() => { console .log( "cancelled" ); }}/>

💡 Props

Prop Type Default Note title string Title on the toolbar closeMenu string true Color of tint hiddenFiles: Android bool false If true it shows hidden files as well path string Path of directory filter string Filter to sort the files filterDirectories: Android bool Filter should be applied on directories or not onDone func Function called when file is selected onCancel func Function called when file selector is closed without selecting any file visible bool false To invoke file selector

Note Filter Android: Please find regex/Pattern for defining filter iOS: Array of file extension needs to be ignore



📜 License

This library is provided under the Apache License.

