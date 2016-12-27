A React Native module that allows you to open a file (mp3, mp4, pdf, word, excel, dwg etc.) on your device with its default application

Install

##iOS

npm install react-native-file-opener --save in the XCode's "Project navigator", right click on your project's Libraries folder ➜ Add Files to Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-file-opener ➜ ios ➜ select RNFileOpener.xcodeproj Add libRNFileOpener.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries Compile and have fun

##Android

npm install react-native-file-opener --save

... include ':react-native-file-opener' project( ':react-native-file-opener' ).projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-file-opener/android' )

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-file-opener' ) }

register module

For react-native below 0.19.0 (use cat ./node_modules/react-native/package.json | grep version)

import com.fileopener.FileOpenerPackage; public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler { ... protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); mReactRootView = new ReactRootView( this ); mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder() .setApplication(getApplication()) .setBundleAssetName( "index.android.bundle" ) .setJSMainModuleName( "index.android" ) .addPackage( new MainReactPackage()) .addPackage( new FileOpenerPackage()) .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG) .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED) .build(); mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "ExampleRN" , null ); setContentView(mReactRootView); } ... }

For react-native 0.19.0 and higher

... import com.fileopener.FileOpenerPackage; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new FileOpenerPackage() ); } ... }

###Allow files access

AndroidManifest.xml

< manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package = "com.example.myapp" > < application ... > < provider android:name = "android.support.v4.content.FileProvider" android:authorities = "com.example.myapp.fileprovider" android:grantUriPermissions = "true" android:exported = "false" > < meta-data android:name = "android.support.FILE_PROVIDER_PATHS" android:resource = "@xml/file_paths" /> </ provider > ... </ application > </ manifest >

android/app/src/main/res/xml/file_paths.xml (create if not exists)

"path" attribute must contain the directory name.

For setting up other directories (cache, external storage, ...) follow the guide at https://developer.android.com/reference/android/support/v4/content/FileProvider.html

< paths xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" > ... < files-path name = "img" path = "images/" /> ... </ paths >

For react-native 0.29.0 and higher, do the above in MainApplication.java

##Usage

In your React Native javascript code, bring in the native module

const FileOpener = require ( 'react-native-file-opener' );

Basic usage

const FilePath = ...; const FileMimeType = ...; FileOpener.open( FilePath, FileMimeType ).then( ( msg ) => { console .log( 'success!!' ) },() => { console .log( 'error!!' ) });

##Usage with react-native-fs

You can get filepath by using react-native-fs

const RNFS = require ( 'react-native-fs' ); const FileOpener = require ( 'react-native-file-opener' ); const SavePath = Platform.OS === 'ios' ? RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath : RNFS.ExternalDirectoryPath; const sampleDocFilePath = SavePath + '/sample.doc' ; ... function openSampleDoc() { FileOpener.open( sampleDocFilePath, 'application/msword' ).then( () => { console .log( 'success!!' ); },(e) => { console .log( 'error!!' ); }); } ...

##Demo project https://github.com/huangzuizui/react-native-file-opener-demo