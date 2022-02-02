Filesystem access for React Native. Supports saving network requests directly to the filesystem. Supports Android scoped storage, a requirement when targeting API 30 or higher.
npm install react-native-file-access
For React Native 0.64 and older, use 1.x.x. For React Native 0.65+, use 2.x.x.
import { Dirs, FileSystem } from 'react-native-file-access';
// ...
const text = await FileSystem.readFile(Dirs.CacheDir + '/test.txt');
Dirs.CacheDir
Dirs.DatabaseDir (Android only)
Dirs.DocumentDir
Dirs.LibraryDir (iOS & MacOS only)
Dirs.MainBundleDir
Dirs.SDCardDir (Android only)
FileSystem.cpExternal() when possible.
FileSystem.appendFile(path: string, data: string, encoding?: 'utf8' | 'base64'): Promise<void>
data is assumed utf8.
FileSystem.concatFiles(source: string, target: string): Promise<number>
FileSystem.cp(source: string, target: string): Promise<void>
FileSystem.cpAsset(asset: string, target: string, type?: 'asset' | 'resource'): Promise<void>
type is
asset. Prefer this when possible.
resource uses the Android
res/ folder, and inherits the associated
naming restrictions.
FileSystem.cpExternal(source: string, targetName: string, dir: 'audio' | 'downloads' | 'images' | 'video'): Promise<void>
Dirs.DocumentDir with
UIFileSharingEnabled
and
LSSupportsOpeningDocumentsInPlace enabled.
FileSystem.df(): Promise<{ internal_free: number, internal_total: number, external_free?: number, external_total?: number }>
FileSystem.exists(path: string): Promise<boolean>
FilesSystem.fetch(
resource: string,
init: { body?: string, headers?: { [key: string]: string }, method?: string, path?: string },
onProgress?: (bytesRead: number, contentLength: number, done: boolean) => void
): Promise<FetchResult>
type FetchResult = {
headers: { [key: string]: string };
ok: boolean;
redirected: boolean;
status: number;
statusText: string;
url: string;
}
onProgress - Optional callback to listen to download progress. Events
are rate limited, so do not rely on
done becoming
true.
contentLength is only accurate if the server sends the correct headers.
FilesSystem.fetchManaged(
resource: string,
init: { body?: string, headers?: { [key: string]: string }, method?: string, path?: string },
onProgress?: (bytesRead: number, contentLength: number, done: boolean) => void
): ManagedFetchResult
type ManagedFetchResult = {
cancel: () => Promise<void>;
result: Promise<FetchResult>;
}
fetch(), with the option to cancel before completion.
FilesSystem.getAppGroupDir(groupName: string): Promise<string>
FilesSystem.hash(path: string, algorithm: 'MD5' | 'SHA-1' | 'SHA-224' | 'SHA-256' | 'SHA-384' | 'SHA-512'): Promise<string>
FilesSystem.isDir(path: string): Promise<boolean>
FileSystem.ls(path: string): Promise<string[]>
FileSystem.mkdir(path: string): Promise<void>
FileSystem.mv(source: string, target: string): Promise<void>
FileSystem.readFile(path: string, encoding?: 'utf8' | 'base64'): Promise<string>
FileSystem.stat(path: string): Promise<FileStat>
type FileStat = {
filename: string;
lastModified: number;
path: string;
size: number;
type: 'directory' | 'file';
}
FileSystem.unlink(path: string): Promise<void>
FileSystem.unzip(source: string, target: string): Promise<void>
FileSystem.writeFile(path: string, data: string, encoding?: 'utf8' | 'base64'): Promise<void>
data is assumed utf8.
For ease of testing, this library contains a mock implementation:
jest/react-native-file-access.ts.
To use, copy it into the
__mocks__
folder, modifying if needed.
This library aims to be a modern implementation of filesystem api, using Kotlin/Swift and latest best practices. For a more established library, consider:
For more greater control over network requests, consider react-native-blob-courier.
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.
MIT