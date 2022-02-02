Filesystem access for React Native. Supports saving network requests directly to the filesystem. Supports Android scoped storage, a requirement when targeting API 30 or higher.

Installation

npm install react-native-file-access

Compatibility

For React Native 0.64 and older, use 1.x.x. For React Native 0.65+, use 2.x.x.

Usage

import { Dirs, FileSystem } from 'react-native-file-access' ; const text = await FileSystem.readFile(Dirs.CacheDir + '/test.txt' );

Directory constants.

Dirs.CacheDir

Dirs.DatabaseDir (Android only)

(Android only) Dirs.DocumentDir

Dirs.LibraryDir (iOS & MacOS only)

(iOS & MacOS only) Dirs.MainBundleDir

Dirs.SDCardDir (Android only) Prefer FileSystem.cpExternal() when possible.

(Android only)

FileSystem.appendFile(path: string, data: string, encoding?: 'utf8' | 'base64'): Promise<void>

Append content to a file. Default encoding of data is assumed utf8.



FileSystem.concatFiles(source: string, target: string): Promise<number>

Append a file to another file. Returns number of bytes written.

FileSystem.cp(source: string, target: string): Promise<void>

Copy a file.

FileSystem.cpAsset(asset: string, target: string, type?: 'asset' | 'resource'): Promise<void>

Copy a bundled asset file. Default type is asset . Prefer this when possible. resource uses the Android res/ folder, and inherits the associated naming restrictions.



FileSystem.cpExternal(source: string, targetName: string, dir: 'audio' | 'downloads' | 'images' | 'video'): Promise<void>

Copy a file to an externally controlled location. On Android API level < 29, may require permission WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE. On iOS, consider using Dirs.DocumentDir with UIFileSharingEnabled and LSSupportsOpeningDocumentsInPlace enabled.



FileSystem.df(): Promise<{ internal_free: number, internal_total: number, external_free?: number, external_total?: number }>

Check device available space.

FileSystem.exists(path: string): Promise<boolean>

Check if a path exists.

FilesSystem.fetch( resource: string , init: { body?: string , headers?: { [key: string ]: string }, method?: string , path?: string }, onProgress?: ( bytesRead: number , contentLength: number , done: boolean ) => void ): Promise <FetchResult> type FetchResult = { headers: { [key: string ]: string }; ok: boolean ; redirected: boolean ; status: number ; statusText: string ; url: string ; }

Save a network request to a file. onProgress - Optional callback to listen to download progress. Events are rate limited, so do not rely on done becoming true . contentLength is only accurate if the server sends the correct headers.



FilesSystem.fetchManaged( resource: string , init: { body?: string , headers?: { [key: string ]: string }, method?: string , path?: string }, onProgress?: ( bytesRead: number , contentLength: number , done: boolean ) => void ): ManagedFetchResult type ManagedFetchResult = { cancel: () => Promise < void >; result: Promise <FetchResult>; }

Save a network request to a file. Similar to fetch() , with the option to cancel before completion.



FilesSystem.getAppGroupDir(groupName: string): Promise<string>

Get the directory for your app group (iOS & MacOS only). App groups are used on iOS/MacOS for storing content, which is shared between apps. This is e.g. useful for sharing data between your iOS/MacOS app and a widget or a watch app.



FilesSystem.hash(path: string, algorithm: 'MD5' | 'SHA-1' | 'SHA-224' | 'SHA-256' | 'SHA-384' | 'SHA-512'): Promise<string>

Hash the file content.

FilesSystem.isDir(path: string): Promise<boolean>

Check if a path is a directory.

FileSystem.ls(path: string): Promise<string[]>

List files in a directory.

FileSystem.mkdir(path: string): Promise<void>

Make a new directory.

FileSystem.mv(source: string, target: string): Promise<void>

Move a file.

FileSystem.readFile(path: string, encoding?: 'utf8' | 'base64'): Promise<string>

Read the content of a file. Default encoding of returned string is utf8.



FileSystem.stat(path : string): Promise<FileStat> type FileStat = { filename: string ; lastModified: number ; path: string ; size: number ; type : 'directory' | 'file' ; }

Read file metadata.

FileSystem.unlink(path: string): Promise<void>

Delete a file.

FileSystem.unzip(source: string, target: string): Promise<void>

Extract a zip archive.

FileSystem.writeFile(path: string, data: string, encoding?: 'utf8' | 'base64'): Promise<void>

Write content to a file. Default encoding of data is assumed utf8.



Testing

For ease of testing, this library contains a mock implementation: jest/react-native-file-access.ts. To use, copy it into the __mocks__ folder, modifying if needed.

Alternatives

This library aims to be a modern implementation of filesystem api, using Kotlin/Swift and latest best practices. For a more established library, consider:

expo-file-system Well supported, a good option if already using Expo.

react-native-blob-util Often a dependency of other libraries. Forked from, and compatible with, the popular but deprecated rn-fetch-blob.

react-native-fs Large feature set. Low maintenance, aging codebase.



For more greater control over network requests, consider react-native-blob-courier.

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT