Figma-flavored squircles for React Native
This library is not an official product from the Figma team and does not guarantee to produce the same results as you would get in Figma.
Figma has a great feature called corner smoothing, allowing you to create rounded shapes with a seamless continuous curve (squircles).
This library helps you bring those squircles to your React Native apps.
Install react-native-svg
Then install this library:
yarn add react-native-figma-squircle
or
npm install react-native-figma-squircle
A
SquircleView can be used just like a normal
View, except the background is rendered separately from the view background. So to change how it looks, you'll have to use the
squircleParams prop instead of the
style prop.
import { SquircleView } from 'react-native-figma-squircle'
function PinkSquircle() {
return (
<SquircleView
style={{ width: 200, height: 200 }}
squircleParams={{
cornerSmoothing: 0.7,
cornerRadius: 30,
fillColor: 'pink',
}}
/>
)
}
You can also use it with MaskedView to apply the squircle shape to an
Image.
import MaskedView from '@react-native-community/masked-view'
function ProfilePicture() {
return (
<MaskedView
style={styles.profilePicture}
maskElement={
<SquircleView
style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}
squircleParams={{
cornerRadius: 30,
cornerSmoothing: 0.7,
fillColor: 'pink',
}}
/>
}
>
<Image style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill} source={{ uri: 'https://...' }} />
</MaskedView>
)
}
Inherits View Props
number| Required
Goes from 0 to 1, controls how smooth the corners should be.
number| defaults to
0
number
number
number
number
Color| defaults to
#000
Similar to
backgroundColor in the
style prop.
Color| defaults to
#000
Similar to
borderColor in the
style prop.
number| defaults to
0
Similar to
borderWidth in the
style prop.