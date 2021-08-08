openbase logo
rnf

react-native-figma-squircle

by Tien Pham
0.2.0 (see all)

Figma-flavored squircles for React Native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

802

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Figma Squircle

Stable Release license

Figma-flavored squircles for React Native

Disclaimer

This library is not an official product from the Figma team and does not guarantee to produce the same results as you would get in Figma.

What is this?

Figma has a great feature called corner smoothing, allowing you to create rounded shapes with a seamless continuous curve (squircles).

This library helps you bring those squircles to your React Native apps.

Installation

Install react-native-svg

Then install this library:

yarn add react-native-figma-squircle

or

npm install react-native-figma-squircle

Usage

A SquircleView can be used just like a normal View, except the background is rendered separately from the view background. So to change how it looks, you'll have to use the squircleParams prop instead of the style prop.

import { SquircleView } from 'react-native-figma-squircle'

function PinkSquircle() {
  return (
    <SquircleView
      style={{ width: 200, height: 200 }}
      squircleParams={{
        cornerSmoothing: 0.7,
        cornerRadius: 30,
        fillColor: 'pink',
      }}
    />
  )
}

You can also use it with MaskedView to apply the squircle shape to an Image.

import MaskedView from '@react-native-community/masked-view'

function ProfilePicture() {
  return (
    <MaskedView
      style={styles.profilePicture}
      maskElement={
        <SquircleView
          style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}
          squircleParams={{
            cornerRadius: 30,
            cornerSmoothing: 0.7,
            fillColor: 'pink',
          }}
        />
      }
    >
      <Image style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill} source={{ uri: 'https://...' }} />
    </MaskedView>
  )
}

Props

Inherits View Props

squircleParams

cornerSmoothing

number | Required

Goes from 0 to 1, controls how smooth the corners should be.

cornerRadius

number | defaults to 0

topLeftCornerRadius

number

topRightCornerRadius

number

bottomRightCornerRadius

number

bottomLeftCornerRadius

number

fillColor

Color | defaults to #000

Similar to backgroundColor in the style prop.

strokeColor

Color | defaults to #000

Similar to borderColor in the style prop.

strokeWidth

number | defaults to 0

Similar to borderWidth in the style prop.

Thanks

  • figma-squircle - This gives you just the SVG path so you can have your Figma-flavored squircles on other platforms as well.

