FFmpeg for React Native
Not maintained anymore, superseded by FFmpegKit. See ReactNativeFFmpeg to FFmpegKit Migration Guide.
Based on
MobileFFmpeg
Includes both
FFmpeg and
FFprobe
Supports
Both
Android and
iOS
FFmpeg
v4.1,
v4.2,
v4.3 and
v4.4-dev releases
arm-v7a,
arm-v7a-neon,
arm64-v8a,
x86 and
x86_64 architectures on Android
Android API Level 16 or later
armv7,
armv7s,
arm64,
arm64e,
i386 and
x86_64 architectures on iOS
iOS SDK 9.3 or later
25 external libraries
fontconfig,
freetype,
fribidi,
gmp,
gnutls,
kvazaar,
lame,
libaom,
libass,
libiconv,
libilbc,
libtheora,
libvorbis,
libvpx,
libwebp,
libxml2,
opencore-amr,
opus,
shine,
snappy,
soxr,
speex,
twolame,
vo-amrwbenc,
wavpack
4 external libraries with GPL license
vid.stab,
x264,
x265,
xvidcore
Concurrent execution
zlib and
MediaCodec Android system libraries
bzip2,
iconv,
libuuid,
zlib system libraries and
AudioToolbox,
VideoToolbox,
AVFoundation system frameworks
Includes Typescript definitions
Licensed under LGPL 3.0, can be customized to support GPL v3.0
$ yarn add react-native-ffmpeg
On React Native < 0.60, manually link the module by running the following command.
$ react-native link react-native-ffmpeg
On React Native >= 0.60,
use_native_modules! to your
Podfile and run
pod install
On React Native < 0.60,
Add
react-native-ffmpeg pod to your
Podfile and run
pod install
pod 'react-native-ffmpeg', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native-ffmpeg/react-native-ffmpeg.podspec'
DO NOT USE
react-native link on iOS.
react-native link breaks Cocoapods dependencies.
ffmpeg includes built-in encoders for some popular formats. However, there are certain external libraries that needs
to be enabled in order to encode specific formats/codecs. For example, to encode an
mp3 file you need
lame or
shine library enabled. You have to install a
react-native-ffmpeg package that has at least one of them inside.
To encode an
h264 video, you need to install a package with
x264 inside. To encode
vp8 or
vp9 videos, you need
a
react-native-ffmpeg package with
libvpx inside.
react-native-ffmpeg provides eight packages that include different sets of external libraries. These packages are
named according to the external libraries included in them. Below you can see which libraries are enabled in each
package.
|min
|min-gpl
|https
|https-gpl
|audio
|video
|full
|full-gpl
|external libraries
|-
|vid.stab
x264
x265
xvidcore
|gmp
gnutls
|gmp
gnutls
vid.stab
x264
x265
xvidcore
|lame
libilbc
libvorbis
opencore-amr
opus
shine
soxr
speex
twolame
vo-amrwbenc
wavpack
|fontconfig
freetype
fribidi
kvazaar
libaom
libass
libiconv
libtheora
libvpx
libwebp
snappy
|fontconfig
freetype
fribidi
gmp
gnutls
kvazaar
lame
libaom
libass
libiconv
libilbc
libtheora
libvorbis
libvpx
libwebp
libxml2
opencore-amr
opus
shine
snappy
soxr
speex
twolame
vo-amrwbenc
wavpack
|fontconfig
freetype
fribidi
gmp
gnutls
kvazaar
lame
libaom
libass
libiconv
libilbc
libtheora
libvorbis
libvpx
libwebp
libxml2
opencore-amr
opus
shine
snappy
soxr
speex
twolame
vid.stab
vo-amrwbenc
wavpack
x264
x265
xvidcore
|android system libraries
|zlib
MediaCodec
|ios system libraries
|zlib
AudioToolbox
AVFoundation
iconv
VideoToolbox
bzip2
Installation of
react-native-ffmpeg using instructions in
2.1 and
2.2 enables the default package, which is based on
https package.
It is possible to enable other installed packages using the following steps.
Edit
android/build.gradle file and define package name in
ext.reactNativeFFmpegPackage variable.
ext {
reactNativeFFmpegPackage = "<package name>"
}
Edit
ios/Podfile file and add package name as
subspec. After that run
pod install again.
pod 'react-native-ffmpeg/<package name>', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native-ffmpeg/react-native-ffmpeg.podspec'
Note that if you have
use_native_modules! in your
Podfile, specifying a
subspec may cause the following error.
You can fix it by defining
react-native-ffmpeg dependency before
use_native_modules! in your
Podfile.
```
[!] There are multiple dependencies with different sources for `react-native-ffmpeg` in `Podfile`:
- react-native-ffmpeg (from `../node_modules/react-native-ffmpeg`)
- react-native-ffmpeg/<package name> (from `../node_modules/react-native-ffmpeg/react-native-ffmpeg.podspec`)
```
The following table shows all package names defined for
react-native-ffmpeg.
|Package
|Main Release
|LTS Release
|min
|min
|min-lts
|min-gpl
|min-gpl
|min-gpl-lts
|https
|https
|https-lts
|https-gpl
|https-gpl
|https-gpl-lts
|audio
|audio
|audio-lts
|video
|video
|video-lts
|full
|full
|full-lts
|full-gpl
|full-gpl
|full-gpl-lts
react-native-ffmpeg is published in two different variants:
Main Release and
LTS Release. Both releases share the
same source code but is built with different settings. Below you can see the differences between the two.
In order to install the
LTS variant, install the
https-lts package using instructions in
2.3 or append
-lts to
the package name you are using.
|Main Release
|LTS Release
|Android API Level
|24
|16
|Android Camera Access
|Yes
|-
|Android Architectures
|arm-v7a-neon
arm64-v8a
x86
x86-64
|arm-v7a
arm-v7a-neon
arm64-v8a
x86
x86-64
|Xcode Support
|10.1
|7.3.1
|iOS SDK
|11.0
|9.3
|iOS AVFoundation
|Yes
|-
|iOS Architectures
|arm64
x86-64
x86-64-mac-catalyst
|armv7
arm64
i386
x86-64
Execute synchronous FFmpeg commands.
import { LogLevel, RNFFmpeg } from 'react-native-ffmpeg';
RNFFmpeg.execute('-i file1.mp4 -c:v mpeg4 file2.mp4').then(result => console.log(`FFmpeg process exited with rc=${result}.`));
import { LogLevel, RNFFmpeg } from 'react-native-ffmpeg';
RNFFmpeg.executeWithArguments(["-i", "file1.mp4", "-c:v", "mpeg4", "file2.mp4"]).then(result => console.log(`FFmpeg process exited with rc=${result}.`));
Execute asynchronous FFmpeg commands.
import { LogLevel, RNFFmpeg } from 'react-native-ffmpeg';
RNFFmpeg.executeAsync('-i file1.mp4 -c:v mpeg4 file2.mp4', completedExecution => {
if (completedExecution.returnCode === 0) {
console.log("FFmpeg process completed successfully");
} else {
console.log(`FFmpeg process failed with rc=${completedExecution.returnCode}.`);
}
}).then(executionId => console.log(`Async FFmpeg process started with executionId ${executionId}.`));
Execute FFprobe commands.
import { LogLevel, RNFFprobe } from 'react-native-ffmpeg';
RNFFprobe.execute('-i file1.mp4').then(result => console.log(`FFprobe process exited with rc=${result}.`));
import { LogLevel, RNFFprobe } from 'react-native-ffmpeg';
RNFFprobe.executeWithArguments(["-i", "file1.mp4"]).then(result => console.log(`FFmpeg process exited with rc=${result}.`));
Check execution output. Zero represents successful execution, non-zero values represent failure.
RNFFmpegConfig.getLastReturnCode().then(returnCode => {
console.log(`Last return code: ${returnCode}`);
});
RNFFmpegConfig.getLastCommandOutput().then(output => {
console.log(`Last command output: ${output}`);
});
Stop ongoing FFmpeg operations. Note that these two functions do not wait for termination to complete and return immediately.
RNFFmpeg.cancel();
RNFFmpeg.cancelExecution(executionId);
Get media information for a file.
RNFFprobe.getMediaInformation('<file path or uri>').then(information => {
console.log('Result: ' + JSON.stringify(information));
});
RNFFprobe.getMediaInformation('<file path or uri>').then(information => {
if (information.getMediaProperties() !== undefined) {
if (information.getMediaProperties().filename !== undefined) {
console.log(`Path: ${information.getMediaProperties().filename}`);
}
if (information.getMediaProperties().format_name !== undefined) {
console.log(`Format: ${information.getMediaProperties().format_name}`);
}
if (information.getMediaProperties().bit_rate !== undefined) {
console.log(`Bitrate: ${information.getMediaProperties().bit_rate}`);
}
if (information.getMediaProperties().duration !== undefined) {
console.log(`Duration: ${information.getMediaProperties().duration}`);
}
if (information.getMediaProperties().start_time !== undefined) {
console.log(`Start time: ${information.getMediaProperties().start_time}`);
}
if (information.getMediaProperties().nb_streams !== undefined) {
console.log(`Number of streams: ${information.getMediaProperties().nb_streams.toString()}`);
}
let tags = information.getMediaProperties().tags;
if (tags !== undefined) {
Object.keys(tags).forEach((key) => {
console.log(`Tag: ${key}:${tags[key]}`);
});
}
let streams = information.getStreams();
if (streams !== undefined) {
for (let i = 0; i < streams.length; ++i) {
let stream = streams[i];
console.log("---");
if (stream.getAllProperties().index !== undefined) {
console.log(`Stream index: ${stream.getAllProperties().index.toString()}`);
}
if (stream.getAllProperties().codec_type !== undefined) {
console.log(`Stream type: ${stream.getAllProperties().codec_type}`);
}
if (stream.getAllProperties().codec_name !== undefined) {
console.log(`Stream codec: ${stream.getAllProperties().codec_name}`);
}
}
}
}
});
Enable log callback and redirect all
FFmpeg/
FFprobe logs to a console/file/widget.
logCallback = (log) => {
this.appendLog(`${log.executionId}:${log.message}`);
};
...
RNFFmpegConfig.enableLogCallback(this.logCallback);
Enable statistics callback and follow the progress of an ongoing
FFmpeg operation.
statisticsCallback = (statistics) => {
console.log(`Statistics; executionId: ${statistics.executionId}, video frame number: ${statistics.videoFrameNumber}, video fps: ${statistics.videoFps}, video quality: ${statistics.videoQuality}, size: ${statistics.size}, time: ${statistics.time}, bitrate: ${statistics.bitrate}, speed: ${statistics.speed}`);
};
...
RNFFmpegConfig.enableStatisticsCallback(this.statisticsCallback);
Poll statistics without implementing statistics callback.
RNFFmpegConfig.getLastReceivedStatistics().then(statistics => console.log('Stats: ' + JSON.stringify(statistics)));
List ongoing executions.
RNFFmpeg.listExecutions().then(executionList => {
executionList.forEach(execution => {
console.log(`Execution id is ${execution.executionId}`);
console.log(`Execution start time is ` + new Date(execution.startTime));
console.log(`Execution command is ${execution.command}`);
});
});
Set log level.
RNFFmpegConfig.setLogLevel(LogLevel.AV_LOG_WARNING);
Register your own fonts by specifying a custom fonts directory, so they are available to use in
FFmpeg filters. Please note that this function can not work on relative paths, you need to provide full file system path.
RNFFmpegConfig.setFontDirectory('<folder with fonts>', null);
RNFFmpegConfig.setFontDirectory('<folder with fonts>', { my_easy_font_name: "my complex font name" });
Use your own
fontconfig configuration.
RNFFmpegConfig.setFontconfigConfigurationPath('<fontconfig configuration directory>');
Disable log functionality of the library. Logs will not be printed to console and log callback will be disabled.
RNFFmpegConfig.disableLogs();
Disable statistics functionality of the library. Statistics callback will be disabled but the last received statistics data will be still available.
RNFFmpegConfig.disableStatistics();
Create new
FFmpeg pipe.
RNFFmpegConfig.registerNewFFmpegPipe().then(pipe => {
console.log("New ffmpeg pipe: " + pipe1);
});
You can see how
react-native-ffmpeg is used inside an application by running test application provided under the
react-native-ffmpeg-test repository. It supports command
execution, video encoding, accessing https, encoding audio, burning subtitles, video stabilisation, pipe operations
and concurrent command execution.
Apply provided solutions if you encounter one of the following issues.
react-native-ffmpeg uses file system paths, it does not know what an
assets folder or a
project folder is. So you can't use resources on those folders directly, you need to provide full paths of those resources.
If
react-native-ffmpeg release builds on Android fail with the following exception, make sure that
mavenCentral() is
defined as a repository in your
build.gradle and it is listed before
jcenter().
I/ReactNativeJS: Loading react-native-ffmpeg.
I/mobile-ffmpeg: Loading mobile-ffmpeg.
E/mobile-ffmpeg: OnLoad thread failed to GetStaticMethodID for log.
java_vm_ext.cc:577] JNI DETECTED ERROR IN APPLICATION: JNI NewGlobalRef called with pending exception java.lang.NoSuchMethodError: no static method "Lcom/arthenica/mobileffmpeg/Config;.log(JI[B)V"
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at java.lang.String java.lang.Runtime.nativeLoad(java.lang.String, java.lang.ClassLoader, java.lang.Class) (Runtime.java:-2)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at java.lang.String java.lang.Runtime.nativeLoad(java.lang.String, java.lang.ClassLoader) (Runtime.java:1131)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void java.lang.Runtime.loadLibrary0(java.lang.ClassLoader, java.lang.Class, java.lang.String) (Runtime.java:1085)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void java.lang.Runtime.loadLibrary0(java.lang.Class, java.lang.String) (Runtime.java:1008)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void java.lang.System.loadLibrary(java.lang.String) (System.java:1664)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void com.arthenica.mobileffmpeg.Config.<clinit>() (:-1)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void com.arthenica.mobileffmpeg.Config.c(com.arthenica.mobileffmpeg.h) (:-1)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void com.arthenica.reactnative.RNFFmpegModule.enableLogEvents() (:-1)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at java.lang.Object java.lang.reflect.Method.invoke(java.lang.Object, java.lang.Object[]) (Method.java:-2)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void com.facebook.react.bridge.JavaMethodWrapper.invoke(com.facebook.react.bridge.JSInstance, com.facebook.react.bridge.ReadableArray) (:-1)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void com.facebook.react.bridge.JavaModuleWrapper.invoke(int, com.facebook.react.bridge.ReadableNativeArray) (:-1)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void com.facebook.react.bridge.queue.NativeRunnable.run() (:-2)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void android.os.Handler.handleCallback(android.os.Message) (Handler.java:938)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void android.os.Handler.dispatchMessage(android.os.Message) (Handler.java:99)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void com.facebook.react.bridge.queue.MessageQueueThreadHandler.dispatchMessage(android.os.Message) (:-1)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void android.os.Looper.loop() (Looper.java:223)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void com.facebook.react.bridge.queue.MessageQueueThreadImpl$4.run() (:-1)
java_vm_ext.cc:577] at void java.lang.Thread.run() (Thread.java:923)
java_vm_ext.cc:577]
java_vm_ext.cc:577] in call to NewGlobalRef
java_vm_ext.cc:577] from java.lang.String java.lang.Runtime.nativeLoad(java.lang.String, java.lang.ClassLoader, java.lang.Class)
Enabling
ProGuard on releases older than
v0.3.3 causes linking errors. Please add the following rule inside your
proguard-rules.pro file to preserve necessary method names and prevent linking errors.
-keep class com.arthenica.mobileffmpeg.Config {
native <methods>;
void log(int, byte[]);
void statistics(int, float, float, long , int, double, double);
}
ffmpeg requires a valid
fontconfig configuration to render subtitles. Unfortunately, Android does not include a default
fontconfig configuration.
So if you do not register a font or specify a
fontconfig configuration under Android, then the burning process will not produce any errors but subtitles won't be burned in your file.
You can overcome this situation by registering a font using
RNFFmpeg.setFontDirectory method or specifying your own
fontconfig configuration using
RNFFmpeg.setFontconfigConfigurationPath method.
By default, Xcode compresses
PNG files during packaging. If you use
.png files in your commands make sure you set the following two settings to
NO. If one of them is set to
YES, your operations may fail with
Error while decoding stream #0:0: Generic error in an external library error.
Sometimes
react-native run-ios fails with weird build errors. Execute the following commands and try again.
rm -rf ios/Pods ios/build ios/Podfile.lock
cd ios
pod install
Add
"postinstall": "sed -i '' 's\/#import <RCTAnimation\\/RCTValueAnimatedNode.h>\/#import \"RCTValueAnimatedNode.h\"\/' ./node_modules/react-native/Libraries/NativeAnimation/RCTNativeAnimatedNodesManager.h"
line to the
scripts section of your
package.json as recommended in react-native issue # 13198,
if your build receives the following error for iOS.
```
../node_modules/react-native/Libraries/NativeAnimation/RCTNativeAnimatedNodesManager.h:10:9: fatal error: 'RCTAnimation/RCTValueAnimatedNode.h' file not found
#import <RCTAnimation/RCTValueAnimatedNode.h>
^~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
1 error generated.
```
When
pod install fails with the following message, delete the
Podfile.lock file and run
pod install again.
[!] Unable to find a specification for 'react-native-ffmpeg'.
If
react-native link is used for iOS, build may fail with the error below. Running
pod install again fixes this issue.
../node_modules/react-native-ffmpeg/ios/Pods/Target Support Files/Pods-ReactNativeFFmpeg/Pods-ReactNativeFFmpeg.debug.xcconfig: unable to open file (in target "ReactNativeFFmpeg" in project "ReactNativeFFmpeg") (in target 'ReactNativeFFmpeg')
On React Native < 0.60, using
cocoapods for iOS dependency management may produce duplicate symbols for
libReact.a and
libyoga.a.
Add the following block to your
Podfile and run
pod install again.
```
post_install do |installer|
installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
targets_to_ignore = %w(React yoga)
if targets_to_ignore.include? target.name
target.remove_from_project
end
end
end
```
Some
react-native-ffmpeg packages include
libc++_shared.so native library. If a second library which also includes
libc++_shared.so is added as a dependency,
gradle fails with
More than one file was found with OS independent path 'lib/x86/libc++_shared.so' error message.
You can fix this error by adding the following block into your
build.gradle.
android {
packagingOptions {
pickFirst 'lib/x86/libc++_shared.so'
pickFirst 'lib/x86_64/libc++_shared.so'
pickFirst 'lib/armeabi-v7a/libc++_shared.so'
pickFirst 'lib/arm64-v8a/libc++_shared.so'
}
}
Refer to Changelog for updates.
This project is licensed under the LGPL v3.0. However, if installation is customized to use a package with
-gpl
postfix (min-gpl, https-gpl, full-gpl) then
ReactNativeFFmpeg is subject to the GPL v3.0 license.
In test application; embedded fonts are licensed under the SIL Open Font License, other digital assets are published in the public domain.
It is not clearly explained in their documentation, but it is believed that
FFmpeg,
kvazaar,
x264 and
x265
include algorithms which are subject to software patents. If you live in a country where software algorithms are
patentable then you'll probably need to pay royalty fees to patent holders. We are not lawyers though, so we recommend
that you seek legal advice first. See FFmpeg Patent Mini-FAQ.
Feel free to submit issues or pull requests.
Please note that
master branch includes only the latest released source code. Changes planned for the next release
are implemented under the
development branch. Therefore, if you want to create a pull request, please open it against
the
development.