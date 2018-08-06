A polyfill for React Native's
whatwg-fetch's mirror.
This adds support for
timeout as one of the
fetch options.
import fetch from 'react-native-fetch-polyfill';
fetch(url, {timeout: 30 * 1000})
.then(response => {
// a successful response
})
.catch(error => {
// an error when the request fails, such as during a timeout
})
React Native's
XMLHttpRequest interface exposes a timeout property sent to the
RCTNetworking module, as well as an abort method.
fetch does not expose access to this by default, this polyfill allows specifying a
timeout within the options.
This value attached to
NSMutableURLRequest, where the native networking layer will enforce the timeout rule.
The result of the timeout being reached will result in a promise rejected with a `TypeError('Network rqeuest failed').
Fetch is a networking abstraction above
XMLHttpRequest. It reflects the WHATWG fetch specification and can be found in whatwg/fetch. It is the networking library used in React Native.
Fetch has two challenges:
timeout(https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/2394, https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/2556, https://github.com/whatwg/fetch/issues/20, https://github.com/github/fetch/issues/175)
Why are these not supported? As a
fetch maintainer points out in https://github.com/github/fetch/pull/68#issuecomment-70103306, the spec does not describe a standard for this behavior.
The polyfill picks out specific pieces of whatwg/fetch required to apply the patch.
The tagged version of the polyfill corresponds to the version of
fetch that it patches.
When new versions of
fetch are released, the polyfill will be updated and tagged.