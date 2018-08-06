openbase logo
react-native-fetch-polyfill

by robinpowered
1.1.3 (see all)

Exposes options to React Native's XMLHttpRequest that are not accessible by `whatwg-fetch`

Readme

A polyfill for React Native's whatwg-fetch's mirror.

The polyfill

This adds support for timeout as one of the fetch options.

import fetch from 'react-native-fetch-polyfill';

fetch(url, {timeout: 30 * 1000})
  .then(response => {
    // a successful response
  })
  .catch(error => {
    // an error when the request fails, such as during a timeout
  })

React Native's XMLHttpRequest interface exposes a timeout property sent to the RCTNetworking module, as well as an abort method. fetch does not expose access to this by default, this polyfill allows specifying a timeout within the options.

This value attached to NSMutableURLRequest, where the native networking layer will enforce the timeout rule.

The result of the timeout being reached will result in a promise rejected with a `TypeError('Network rqeuest failed').

What is fetch?

Fetch is a networking abstraction above XMLHttpRequest. It reflects the WHATWG fetch specification and can be found in whatwg/fetch. It is the networking library used in React Native.

Why a polyfill?

Fetch has two challenges:

Why are these not supported? As a fetch maintainer points out in https://github.com/github/fetch/pull/68#issuecomment-70103306, the spec does not describe a standard for this behavior.

How is the polyfill maintained?

The polyfill picks out specific pieces of whatwg/fetch required to apply the patch.

The tagged version of the polyfill corresponds to the version of fetch that it patches.

When new versions of fetch are released, the polyfill will be updated and tagged.

