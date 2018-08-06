A polyfill for React Native's whatwg-fetch 's mirror.

The polyfill

This adds support for timeout as one of the fetch options.

import fetch from 'react-native-fetch-polyfill' ; fetch(url, { timeout : 30 * 1000 }) .then( response => { }) .catch( error => { })

React Native's XMLHttpRequest interface exposes a timeout property sent to the RCTNetworking module, as well as an abort method. fetch does not expose access to this by default, this polyfill allows specifying a timeout within the options.

This value attached to NSMutableURLRequest , where the native networking layer will enforce the timeout rule.

The result of the timeout being reached will result in a promise rejected with a `TypeError('Network rqeuest failed').

What is fetch?

Fetch is a networking abstraction above XMLHttpRequest . It reflects the WHATWG fetch specification and can be found in whatwg/fetch. It is the networking library used in React Native.

Why a polyfill?

Fetch has two challenges:

It cannot be externally aborted (https://github.com/whatwg/fetch/issues/27 and https://github.com/whatwg/fetch/issues/447)

It does not support timeout (https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/2394, https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/2556, https://github.com/whatwg/fetch/issues/20, https://github.com/github/fetch/issues/175)

Why are these not supported? As a fetch maintainer points out in https://github.com/github/fetch/pull/68#issuecomment-70103306, the spec does not describe a standard for this behavior.

How is the polyfill maintained?

The polyfill picks out specific pieces of whatwg/fetch required to apply the patch.

The tagged version of the polyfill corresponds to the version of fetch that it patches.