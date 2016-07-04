A react native component that renders HTML as native views. This library is useful for rendering html snippets such as those that you get from wysiwyg text editors.

Add it to your project

npm install react- native -fence-html --save

Usage

import HTML from 'react-native-fence-html' ... render() { const html = ` <div> <h1>A Sample H1 Title</h1> <h2>A Sample H2 Title</h2> ... </div> ` const styles = { h1 : { backgroundColor : '#FF0000' }, h2 : { fontFamily : 'Arial' }, img : { resizeMode : 'cover' } } const renderers = { img : ( htmlAttribs, children, passProps ) => { return ( <Image source={{uri: htmlAttribs.src, width: 100, height: 100}} style={passProps.htmlStyles.img} {...passProps} />) } } return ( <HTML // Required. The html snippet you want to render as a string html={html} // The styles to supply for each html tag. Default styles // are already pre-provided in HTMLStyles.js. The additional // styles that you provide will be merged over these, so if // you need some funky red background on your h1, just set // the background htmlStyles={styles} // Callback for when the user taps on a link. Oh look! You // get the href passed back. Handy if you want to send // someone somewhere :-) onLinkPress={(evt, href) => console.log(href)} /> // Renderers to use for rendering specific HTML elements. // Default renderers are pre-provided in HTMLRenderers.js. renderers={renderers} ) }

Features

Feature iOS ✔️ Android ✔️ Faster than webview ✔️ All Native views ✔️ Inline-styles ✔️ Custom stylesheet ✔️ Tag-soup ✔️ Links ✔️ Images ✔️ Custom Renderers ✔️

Demo

Pull the demo repository to give it a try!