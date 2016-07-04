A react native component that renders HTML as native views. This library is useful for rendering html snippets such as those that you get from wysiwyg text editors.
npm install react-native-fence-html --save
import HTML from 'react-native-fence-html'
...
render() {
// The html you want to render
const html = `
<div>
<h1>A Sample H1 Title</h1>
<h2>A Sample H2 Title</h2>
...
</div>
`
const styles = {
h1: { backgroundColor: '#FF0000' },
h2: { fontFamily: 'Arial' },
img: { resizeMode: 'cover' }
}
const renderers = {
img: (htmlAttribs, children, passProps) => {
return (
<Image
source={{uri: htmlAttribs.src, width: 100, height: 100}}
style={passProps.htmlStyles.img}
{...passProps} />)
}
}
return (
<HTML
// Required. The html snippet you want to render as a string
html={html}
// The styles to supply for each html tag. Default styles
// are already pre-provided in HTMLStyles.js. The additional
// styles that you provide will be merged over these, so if
// you need some funky red background on your h1, just set
// the background
htmlStyles={styles}
// Callback for when the user taps on a link. Oh look! You
// get the href passed back. Handy if you want to send
// someone somewhere :-)
onLinkPress={(evt, href) => console.log(href)} />
// Renderers to use for rendering specific HTML elements.
// Default renderers are pre-provided in HTMLRenderers.js.
renderers={renderers}
)
}
|Feature
|iOS
|✔️
|Android
|✔️
|Faster than webview
|✔️
|All Native views
|✔️
|Inline-styles
|✔️
|Custom stylesheet
|✔️
|Tag-soup
|✔️
|Links
|✔️
|Images
|✔️
|Custom Renderers
|✔️