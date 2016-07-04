openbase logo
rnf

react-native-fence-html

by Thomas Beverley
1.0.6 (see all)

React Native component that renders HTML as native views

Overview

Readme

react-native-fence-html

Travis Build Status js-standard-style npm npm

A react native component that renders HTML as native views. This library is useful for rendering html snippets such as those that you get from wysiwyg text editors.

Screenshot

Add it to your project

npm install react-native-fence-html --save

Usage

import HTML from 'react-native-fence-html'

...

render() {
    // The html you want to render
    const html = `
        <div>
            <h1>A Sample H1 Title</h1>
            <h2>A Sample H2 Title</h2>
            ...
        </div>
    `

    const styles = {
        h1: { backgroundColor: '#FF0000' },
        h2: { fontFamily: 'Arial' },
    img: { resizeMode: 'cover' }
    }

    const renderers = {
        img: (htmlAttribs, children, passProps) => {
            return (
        <Image
          source={{uri: htmlAttribs.src, width: 100, height: 100}}
          style={passProps.htmlStyles.img}
          {...passProps} />)
        }
    }

    return (
        <HTML
            // Required. The html snippet you want to render as a string
            html={html}

            // The styles to supply for each html tag. Default styles
            // are already pre-provided in HTMLStyles.js. The additional
            // styles that you provide will be merged over these, so if
            // you need some funky red background on your h1, just set
            // the background
            htmlStyles={styles}

            // Callback for when the user taps on a link. Oh look! You
            // get the href passed back. Handy if you want to send
            // someone somewhere :-)
            onLinkPress={(evt, href) => console.log(href)} />

            // Renderers to use for rendering specific HTML elements.
            // Default renderers are pre-provided in HTMLRenderers.js.
            renderers={renderers}
    )
}

Features

Feature
iOS✔️
Android✔️
Faster than webview✔️
All Native views✔️
Inline-styles✔️
Custom stylesheet✔️
Tag-soup✔️
Links✔️
Images✔️
Custom Renderers✔️

Demo

Pull the demo repository to give it a try!

