Deprecated

I'm not longer able to maintain this repo. check react-native-firebase instead

To existing react-native-fcm users

react-native-firebase now can do what react-native-fcm can so it is a waste of effort to build the same thing in parallel.

Since I'm getting busier these days and start feeling challenging to maintain this repo every day while react-native-firebase has a larger team/company backing it, existing users may consider migrating to react-native-firebase .

I've created an example project using react-native-firebase as a migration reference

react-native-fcm will still take PRs and bug fixes, but possibly no new feature developement any more.

Versions

after v16.0.0, Android target SDK has be to >= 26 and build tool has to be >= 26.0.x

for iOS SDK < 4, use react-native-fcm@6.2.3 (v6.x is still compatible with Firebase SDK v4)

for RN < 0.40.0, use react-native-fcm@2.5.6

for RN < 0.33.0, use react-native-fcm@1.1.0

for RN < 0.30.0, use react-native-fcm@1.0.15

Example

An example working project is available at: https://github.com/evollu/react-native-fcm/tree/master/Examples/simple-fcm-client

Installation

Run npm install react-native-fcm --save

Link libraries Note: the auto link doesn't work with xcworkspace so CocoaPods user needs to do manual linking

You many need this package for huawei phone

Configure Firebase Console

FCM config file

In firebase console, you can:

for Android : download google-services.json file and place it in android/app directory.

: download file and place it in directory. for iOS: download GoogleService-Info.plist file and place it in /ios/your-project-name directory (next to your Info.plist )

Make sure you have certificates setup by following https://firebase.google.com/docs/cloud-messaging/ios/certs

Android Configuration

As react-native link sometimes has glitches, make sure you have this line added

Edit android/build.gradle :

NOTE: The followed line may not be up-to-dated. Please refer to https://firebase.google.com/docs/android/setup

buildscript { repositories { google() } dependencies { classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.0.2' } } allprojects { repositories { google() } }

Edit android/app/build.gradle :

NOTE: Please refer to https://firebase.google.com/docs/android/setup

dependencies { compile project( ':react-native-fcm' ) implementation 'com.google.firebase:firebase-core' implementation 'com.google.firebase:firebase-messaging' } apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services'

Edit android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml :

NOTE: The resource @mipmap/ic_notif is referring to android/app/src/res/mipmap-<resolution>/ folder. Feel free to change the filename if you have a customised icon for notification.

<application ... android:theme="@style/AppTheme"> + <meta-data android:name="com.google.firebase.messaging.default_notification_icon" android:resource="@mipmap/ic_notif"/> + <meta-data android:name="com.google.firebase.messaging.default_notification_channel_id" android:value="my_default_channel"/> + <service android:name="com.evollu.react.fcm.MessagingService" android:enabled="true" android:exported="true"> + <intent-filter> + <action android:name="com.google.firebase.MESSAGING_EVENT"/> + </intent-filter> + </service> + <service android:name="com.evollu.react.fcm.InstanceIdService" android:exported="false"> + <intent-filter> + <action android:name="com.google.firebase.INSTANCE_ID_EVENT"/> + </intent-filter> + </service> ...

Edit android/app/build.gradle :

NOTE: after v16.0.0, Android target SDK has be to >= 26 and build tool has to be >= 26.0.x

NOTE: Make sure the version matches this library.

+ compileSdkVersion 27 + buildToolsVersion "27.0.3" defaultConfig { applicationId "com.google.firebase.quickstart.fcm" minSdkVersion 16 + targetSdkVersion 27 versionCode 1 versionName "1.0" ndk { abiFilters "armeabi-v7a", "x86" } } dependencies { + compile project(':react-native-fcm') compile fileTree(dir: "libs", include: ["*.jar"]) compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules } //bottom + apply plugin: "com.google.gms.google-services"

If you are using other firebase libraries, check this for solving dependency conflicts https://github.com/evollu/react-native-fcm/blob/master/Examples/simple-fcm-client/android/app/build.gradle#L133

Edit android/settings.gradle

... + include ':react-native-fcm' + project(':react-native-fcm').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fcm/android') include ':app'

Edit MainActivity.java . This fixes a bug

+ import android.content.Intent; ... public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { + @Override + public void onNewIntent(Intent intent) { + super.onNewIntent(intent); + setIntent(intent); + } }

Make sure in MainApplication.java you have the code below:

NOTE: The packages listed inside should appear once only. react-native link sometimes can mess up this part, please remove duplicated packeges.

@Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new MapsPackage(), + new FIRMessagingPackage() ); } + @Override + public void onCreate() { // <-- Check this block exists + super.onCreate(); + SoLoader.init(this, /* native exopackage */ false); // <-- Check this line exists within the block + }

Config for notification and click_action in Android

To allow android to respond to click_action , you need to define Activities and filter on specific intent. Since all javascript is running in MainActivity, you can have MainActivity to handle actions:

Edit AndroidManifest.xml :

<activity android:name=".MainActivity" android:label="@string/app_name" android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize" + android:launchMode="singleTop" android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize"> <intent-filter> <action android:name="android.intent.action.MAIN" /> <category android:name="android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" /> </intent-filter> </activity>

Notes:

launchMode="singleTop" is to reuse MainActivity, you can use singleTask or singleInstance as well depend on your need. this link explains the behavior well

is to reuse MainActivity, you can use or as well depend on your need. this link explains the behavior well you if want to handle click_action you need to add custom intent-filter, check native android documentation

If you are using RN < 0.30.0 and react-native-fcm < 1.0.16, pass intent into package, edit MainActivity.java :

RN 0.28:

import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity; + import android.content.Intent; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { + @Override + public void onNewIntent (Intent intent) { + super.onNewIntent(intent); + setIntent(intent); + }

NOTE: Verify that react-native links correctly in MainApplication.java

import android.app.application ... +import com.evollu.react.fcm.FIRMessagingPackage;

....

@Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new VectorIconsPackage(), + new FIRMessagingPackage(), new RNDeviceInfo(), ); }

RN <= 0.27:

import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity; + import android.content.Intent; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { + @Override + protected void onNewIntent (Intent intent) { + super.onNewIntent(intent); + setIntent(intent); + }

Notes:

@Override is added to update intent on notification click

IOS Configuration

Pod approach:

Make sure you have Cocoapods version > 1.0

Configure the project:

cd ios && pod init

(In case of syntax errors, open YOURApp.xcodeproj/project.pbxproj and fix them.)

Edit the newly created Podfile :

# Pods for YOURAPP + pod 'Firebase' + pod 'Firebase/Messaging'

Install the Firebase/Messaging pod:

pod install

NOTE: you don't need to enable use_frameworks! . if you have to have use_frameworks! make sure you don't have inherit! :search_paths

NOTE: there is a working example in master branch

NOTE: If you don't put pod 'Firebase' into Podfile , compilation will fail with error of missing Firebase library.

Non Cocoapod approach

Follow the instruction on Integrate without CocoaPods.

Import libraries, add Capabilities (background running and push notification), upload APNS and etc etc etc...

Put frameworks under ios/Frameworks folder, and drag those files into your xcode solution -> Frameworks Put firebase.h and module.modulemap under ios/Frameworks folder, no need to drag into solution Modify your project's User Header Search Paths and add $(PROJECT_DIR)/Frameworks NOTE: There is a working example in no-pod branch

Shared steps

Edit AppDelegate.h :

+ @import UserNotifications; + + @interface AppDelegate : UIResponder <UIApplicationDelegate,UNUserNotificationCenterDelegate> - @interface AppDelegate : UIResponder <UIApplicationDelegate>

Edit AppDelegate.m :

+ #import "RNFIRMessaging.h" //... - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { //... + [FIRApp configure]; + [[UNUserNotificationCenter currentNotificationCenter] setDelegate:self]; return YES; } + + - (void)userNotificationCenter:(UNUserNotificationCenter *)center willPresentNotification:(UNNotification *)notification withCompletionHandler:(void (^)(UNNotificationPresentationOptions))completionHandler + { + [RNFIRMessaging willPresentNotification:notification withCompletionHandler:completionHandler]; + } + + #if defined(__IPHONE_11_0) + - (void)userNotificationCenter:(UNUserNotificationCenter *)center didReceiveNotificationResponse:(UNNotificationResponse *)response withCompletionHandler:(void (^)(void))completionHandler + { + [RNFIRMessaging didReceiveNotificationResponse:response withCompletionHandler:completionHandler]; + } + #else + - (void)userNotificationCenter:(UNUserNotificationCenter *)center didReceiveNotificationResponse:(UNNotificationResponse *)response withCompletionHandler:(void(^)())completionHandler + { + [RNFIRMessaging didReceiveNotificationResponse:response withCompletionHandler:completionHandler]; + } + #endif + + //You can skip this method if you don't want to use local notification + -(void)application:(UIApplication *)application didReceiveLocalNotification:(UILocalNotification *)notification { + [RNFIRMessaging didReceiveLocalNotification:notification]; + } + + - (void)application:(UIApplication *)application didReceiveRemoteNotification:(nonnull NSDictionary *)userInfo fetchCompletionHandler:(nonnull void (^)(UIBackgroundFetchResult))completionHandler{ + [RNFIRMessaging didReceiveRemoteNotification:userInfo fetchCompletionHandler:completionHandler]; + }

Add the path of header files into XCode:

Open XCode. Press CMD+1 or click the XCode project. Go to Build Settings, selecting All and Combined. Search Header Search Path in the searchg tab. Make sure there is a line of $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-fcm/ios . If no, just add it.

Add GoogleService-Info.plist:

Make sure the file is not just moved into the folder. You need to Right Click the project folder in XCode and Add File to <Project Name> . Select Copy if needed in the Options page while selecting the file.

Shared Library Settings:

Make sure you see Pods.xcodeproj under Library folder if you are using Pod install method.

under folder if you are using Pod install method. Make sure you see RNFIRMessaging.xcodeproj under Library folder.

under folder. If you don't see any of these files, please add them by Right Click the Library folder and Add File to <Project Name> to add them back. Pods.xcodeproj should be under ios/Pods/ , and RNFIRMessaging.xcodeproj should be under node_modules/react-native-fcm/ios .

the folder and to add them back. should be under , and should be under . Make sure you see libRNFIRMessaging.a under Link Binary With Libraries under Build Phases tab. If no, drag the file under RNFIRMessaging.xcodeproj under Library folder into there.

Add Capabilities

Select your project Capabilities and enable: Push Notifications Background Modes > Remote notifications .

and enable:

FirebaseAppDelegateProxyEnabled

This instruction assumes that you have FirebaseAppDelegateProxyEnabled=YES (default) so that Firebase will hook on push notification registration events. If you turn this flag off, you will be on your own to manage APNS tokens and link with Firebase token.

Setup Local Notifications

NOTE: local notification does NOT have any dependency on FCM library but you still need to include Firebase to compile. If there are enough demand to use this functionality alone, I will separate it out into another repo

IOS

No change required

Android

Edit AndroidManifest.xml

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" /> + <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECEIVE_BOOT_COMPLETED" /> + <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.VIBRATE" /> <application> + <receiver android:name="com.evollu.react.fcm.FIRLocalMessagingPublisher"/> + <receiver android:enabled="true" android:exported="true" android:name="com.evollu.react.fcm.FIRSystemBootEventReceiver"> + <intent-filter> + <action android:name="android.intent.action.BOOT_COMPLETED"/> + <action android:name="android.intent.action.QUICKBOOT_POWERON"/> + <action android:name="com.htc.intent.action.QUICKBOOT_POWERON"/> + <category android:name="android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> + </intent-filter> + </receiver> </application>

NOTE: com.evollu.react.fcm.FIRLocalMessagingPublisher is required for presenting local notifications. com.evollu.react.fcm.FIRSystemBootEventReceiver is required only if you need to schedule future or recurring local notifications

Usage

Check example project

Build custom push notification for Android

Firebase android misses important feature of android notification like group , priority and etc. As a work around you can send data message (no notification payload at all) and this repo will build a local notification for you. If you pass custom_notification in the payload, the repo will treat the content as a local notification config and shows immediately.

NOTE: By using this work around, you will have to send different types of payload for iOS and Android devices because custom_notification isn't supported on iOS

WARNING: custom_notification cannot be used together with notification attribute. use data ALONE

Example of payload that is sent to FCM server:

{ "to" : "FCM_TOKEN" , "data" : { "type" : "MEASURE_CHANGE" , "custom_notification" : { "body" : "test body" , "title" : "test title" , "color" : "#00ACD4" , "priority" : "high" , "icon" : "ic_notif" , "group" : "GROUP" , "id" : "id" , "show_in_foreground" : true } } }

Example of payload that is sent through firebase console:

Check local notification guide below for configuration.

IMPORTANT: When using the admin.messaging API, you need to JSON.stringify the custom_notification value:

let tokens = [...]; let payload = { data : { custom_notification : JSON .stringify({ body : 'Message body' , title : 'Message title' ... }) } }; let options = { priority : "high" }; admin .messaging() .sendToDevice(tokens, payload, options);

Behaviour when sending notification and data payload through GCM

When user clicks notification to launch the application, you can get that notification by calling FCM.getInitialNotification . (NOTE: reloading javascript or resuming from background won't change the value)

When app is running in background (the tricky one, I strongly suggest you try it out yourself)

IOS will receive notificaton from FCMNotificationReceived event if you pass content_available flag true, you will receive one when app is in background and another one when user resume the app. more info if you just pass notification , you will only receive one when user resume the app. you will not see banner if notification->body is not defined.

Android will receive notificaton from FCMNotificationReceived event if you pass notification payload, it will receive data when user click on notification if you pass data payload only, it will receive data when in background e.g. fcm payload looks like: { "to" : "some_device_token" , "content_available" : true , "notification" : { "title" : "hello" , "body" : "yo" , "click_action" : "fcm.ACTION.HELLO" }, "data" : { "extra" : "juice" } } and event callback will receive as: Android { "fcm" : { "action" : "fcm.ACTION.HELLO" }, "opened_from_tray" : 1 , "extra" : "juice" } iOS { "apns" : { "action_category" : "fcm.ACTION.HELLO" }, "opened_from_tray" : 1 , "extra" : "juice" }

When app is running in foreground

IOS will receive notification and android won't (better not to do anything in foreground for hybrid and send a separate data message.)

NOTE: it is recommended not to rely on data payload for click_action as it can be overwritten (check this).

Quick notes about upstream messages

If your app server implements the XMPP Connection Server protocol, it can receive upstream messages from a user's device to the cloud. To initiate an upstream message, call the FCM.send() method with your Firebase Sender ID and a Data Object as parameters as follows:

FCM.send( '984XXXXXXXXX' , { my_custom_data_1 : 'my_custom_field_value_1' , my_custom_data_2 : 'my_custom_field_value_2' });

The Data Object is message data comprising as many key-value pairs of the message's payload as are needed (ensure that the value of each pair in the data object is a string ). Your Sender ID is a unique numerical value generated when you created your Firebase project, it is available in the Cloud Messaging tab of the Firebase console Settings pane. The sender ID is used to identify each app server that can send messages to the client app.

Sending remote notifications with category on iOS

If you want to send notification which will have actions as you defined in app it's important to correctly set it's category ( click_action ) property. It's also good to set "content-available" : 1 so app will gets enough time to handle actions in background.

So the fcm payload should look like this:

{ "to" : "some_device_token" , "content_available" : true , "notification" : { "title" : "Alarm" , "subtitle" : "First Alarm" , "body" : "First Alarm" , "click_action" : "com.myapp.MyCategory" }, "data" : { "extra" : "juice" } }

Q & A

Why do you build another local notification

Yes there are react-native-push-notification and react-native-system-notification which are great libraries. However

We want a unified local notification library but people are reporting using react-native-push-notification with this repo has compatibility issue as react-native-push-notification also sets up GCM.

also sets up GCM. We want to have local notification to have similar syntax as remote notification payload.

The PushNotificationIOS by react native team is still missing features that recurring, so we are adding it here

My Android build is failing

Try update your SDK and google play service. If you are having multiple plugins requiring different version of play-service sdk, skip conflicting group. The example project shows for how to colive with react-native-maps

compile(project( ':react-native-maps' )) { exclude group : 'com.google.android.gms' , module: 'play-services-base' }

My App throws FCM function undefined error

There seems to be link issue with rnpm. Make sure that there is new FIRMessagingPackage(), in your Application.java file

I can't get notification in iOS emulator

Remote notification can't reach iOS emulator since it can't fetch APNS token. Use real device.

I'm not getting notfication when app is in background

Make sure you've uploaded APNS certificates to Firebase and test with Firebase's native example to make sure certs are correct Try simple payload first, sometimes notification doesn't show up because of empty body, wrong sound name etc.

App running in background doesn't trigger FCMNotificationReceived when receiving hybrid notification [Android]

These is an issue opened for that. Behavior is not consistent between 2 platforms

Android notification is showing a white icon

Since Lollipop, the push notification icon is required to be all white, otherwise it will be a white circle.

iOS not receiving notification when the app running in the background

Try adding Background Modes permission in Xcode->Click on project file->Capabilities tab->Background Modes->Remote Notifications

I am using Proguard

You need to add this to your android/app/proguard-rules.pro :

# Google Play Services - keep class com . google . android . gms .** { *; } - dontwarn com.google.android.gms.**

I'm getting com.android.dex.DexException: Multiple dex files define Lcom/google/android/gms/internal/zzqf;

It is most likely that you are using other react-native-modules that requires conflicting google play service search for compile "com.google.android.gms in android and see who specifies specific version. Resolve conflict by loosing their version or specify a version resolve in gradle. Check this article https://medium.com/@suchydan/how-to-solve-google-play-services-version-collision-in-gradle-dependencies-ef086ae5c75f#.9l0u84y9t

How do I tell if user clicks the notification banner?

Check open from tray flag in notification. It will be either 0 or 1 for iOS and undefined or 1 for android. I decide for iOS based on this, and for android I set it if notification is triggered by intent change.

Android notification doesn't vibrate/show head-up display etc

All available features are here. FCM may add more support in the future but there is no timeline. In the mean time, you can pass "custom_notification" in a data message. This repo will show a local notification for you so you can set priority etc

How do I do xxx with FCM?

check out official docs and see if they support

I want to add advanced feature that FCM doesn't support for remote notification

You can either wait for FCM to develop it or you have to write native code to create notifications.

for iOS, you can do it in didReceiveRemoteNotification in appDelegate.m

in for android, you can do it by implementing a service similar to "com.evollu.react.fcm.MessagingService"

Or if you have a good way to wake up react native javascript thread please let me know, although I'm worring waking up the whole application is too expensive.

What about new notifications in iOS 10

Congratulations, now you have 5 notification handler to register! in sum

willPresentNotification is introduced in iOS 10 and will only be called when local/remote notification will show up. This allows you to run some code before notification shows up. You can also decide how to show the notification.

is introduced in iOS 10 and will only be called when local/remote notification will show up. This allows you to run some code notification shows up. You can also decide how to show the notification. didReceiveNotificationResponse is introduced in iOS 10 and provides user's response together with local/remote notification. It could be swipe, text input etc.

is introduced in iOS 10 and provides user's response together with local/remote notification. It could be swipe, text input etc. didReceiveLocalNotification is for iOS 9 and below. Triggered when user clicks local notification. replaced by didReceiveNotificationResponse

is for iOS 9 and below. Triggered when user clicks local notification. replaced by didReceiveRemoteNotification is for iOS 9 and below. Triggered when remote notification received.

is for iOS 9 and below. Triggered when remote notification received. didReceiveRemoteNotification:fetchCompletionHandler is for both iOS 9 and 10. it gets triggered 2 times for each remote notification. 1st time when notification is received. 2nd time when notification is clicked. in iOS 9, it serves us the purpose of both willPresentNotification and didReceiveNotificationResponse but for remote notification only. in iOS 10, you don't need it in most of the case unless you need to do background fetching

Great, how do I configure for FCM? It is up to you! FCM is just a bridging library that passes notification into javascript world. You can define your own NSDictionary and pass it into notification.

I want to show notification when app is in foreground

Use show_in_foreground attribute to tell app to show banner even if the app is in foreground.

NOTE: this flag doesn't work for Android push notification, use custom_notification to achieve this.

NOTE: foreground notification is not available on iOS 9 and below

Do I need to handle APNS token registration?

No. Method swizzling in Firebase Cloud Messaging handles this unless you turn that off. Then you are on your own to implement the handling. Check this link https://firebase.google.com/docs/cloud-messaging/ios/client

I want to add actions in iOS notification

Check this https://github.com/evollu/react-native-fcm/issues/325

React/RCTBridgeModule.h not found

This is mostly caused by React Native upgrade. Here is a fix http://stackoverflow.com/questions/41477241/react-native-xcode-upgrade-and-now-rctconvert-h-not-found

Some features are missing

Issues and pull requests are welcome. Let's make this thing better!

Credits

Local notification implementation is inspired by react-native-push-notification by zo0r

I get the notifications in the logs, but the native prompt does not show up

Did you remember to ask the user permissions? ;)

await FCM.requestPermissions({ badge : false , sound : true , alert : true })

Sending remote notification

How to send a push notification from your server? You should POST to this endpoint:

https :

You need to set the headers of Content-Type to application/json and Authorization to key=****** where you replace ****** with the "Legacy server key" from here the Firebase dashbaord. Get this information by first going to:

https://console.firebase.google.com/ Click on "Gear" icon and click "Project Settingss". Screenshot: https://screenshotscdn.firefoxusercontent.com/images/35b93de8-44e1-49af-89d7-140b74c267c7.png Click on "Cloud Message" tab and find "Legacy server key" here. Screenshot: https://screenshotscdn.firefoxusercontent.com/images/c52ec383-783d-47d3-a1e6-75249fb6f3fb.png

The body should be json like this:

{ "to" : "FCM_DEVICE_TOKEN_GOES_HERE" , "data" : { "custom_notification" : { "body" : "test body" , "title" : "test title" , "color" : "#00ACD4" , "priority" : "high" , "icon" : "ic_launcher" , "group" : "GROUP" , "sound" : "default" , "id" : "id" , "show_in_foreground" : true } } }

Example:

fetch ( 'https://fcm.googleapis.com/fcm/send' , { method : 'POST' , headers: { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' 'Authorization' : 'key=EFefklefwef9efwefkejfwf' }, body: JSON .stringify({ "to":"kajfsdf:efawefwe_fsdfdsf-asfawefwefwf_asdfsdfasd-asdfasdfsd9A_asdfsdf_asdf", "data": { "custom_notification": { "body": "test body", "title": "test title", "color":"#00ACD4", "priority":"high", "icon":"ic_notif", "group": "GROUP", "sound": "default", "id": "id", "show_in_foreground": true } } }) })

Channels

Right now for Android Orion 8 or API 26 is important to use channels. Firebase will create a default channel for you or you can custom your default channel for Firebase notifications by adding default meta data to AndroidManifest :

<meta-data android: name ="com.google.firebase.messaging.default_notification_channel_id" android: value ="@string/default_notification_channel_id"/>

more reading on official docs

However it is essential to create a notification channel if you need to show local notification or use custom_notification . First you should createNotificationChannel on init app. Its creates if not exists yet.

FCM .createNotificationChannel ({ id : 'car_status' , name: 'Car status' , description: 'Notifies when changes car status' , priority: 'max' , });

After this all notifications should have channel key and value with specified channel name. For example: