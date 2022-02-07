React Native FBSDK Next

This project aims to keep continuity of the React Native FBSDK from Facebook. As Facebook dropped support from it. As a community for this is our effort in order to keep upgrading and improving support for this module.

React Native FBSDK is a wrapper around the iOS Facebook SDK and Android Facebook SDK, allowing for Facebook integration in React Native apps. Access to native components, from login to sharing, is provided entirely through documented JavaScript modules so you don't have to call a single native function directly.

Functionality is provided through one single npm package so you can use it for both platforms without downloading any extra packages. Follow this guide to use react-native-fbsdk in your React Native app. You can also visit https://developers.facebook.com/docs/react-native for tutorials and reference documentation.

Installation

React Native Compatibility

To use this library you need to ensure you match up with the correct version of React Native you are using.

FB SDK lib version Required React Native Version >= 9.3.0+ react-native-fbsdk-next > 4.3.0 >=0.63.3 * >= 9.0.0+ react-native-fbsdk-next >= 3.0.1 >= 0.60 <= 8.0.1 react-native-fbsdk >= 1.0.0 >= 0.60 <= 8.0.1 react-native-fbsdk <= 0.10 <= 0.59.x

⚠️ * Attention Please notice that this module in versions after 4.2.0 only supports React Native versions above 0.63.3 as it's the oldest version of React Native which support latest XCode version. Technically, it may work on older versions (test it to be sure) but they are not supported. Changes that accidentally break older react-native versions may be issued without regard to semantic versioning constraints because we do not test against the older versions. Please see this issue for an example of a previous break. Please update to current react-native versions.

1. Install the library

using either Yarn:

yarn add react- native -fbsdk-next

or npm:

npm install --save react- native -fbsdk-next

2. Link

React Native 0.60+

CLI autolink feature links the module while building the app.

Note For iOS using cocoapods , run:

$ cd ios/ && pod install

React Native <= 0.59

For support with React Native <= 0.59, please refer to React Native FBSDK

If you can't or don't want to use the CLI tool, you can also manually link the library using the instructions below (click on the arrow to show them):

Manually link the library on iOS Either follow the instructions in the React Native documentation to manually link the framework or link using Cocoapods by adding this to your Podfile : pod 'react-native-fbsdk-next' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-fbsdk-next'

Manually link the library on Android Make the following changes: android/settings.gradle include ':react-native-fbsdk-next' project( ':react-native-fbsdk-next' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fbsdk-next/android' ) android/app/build.gradle dependencies { ... implementation project( ':react-native-fbsdk-next' ) } android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java On top, where imports are: import com.facebook.reactnative.androidsdk.FBSDKPackage; Add the FBSDKPackage class to your list of exported packages. protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.asList( new MainReactPackage(), new FBSDKPackage() ); }

3. Configure projects

3.1 Android

Before you can run the project, follow the Getting Started Guide for Facebook Android SDK to set up a Facebook app. You can skip the build.gradle changes since that's taken care of by the rnpm link step above, but make sure you follow the rest of the steps such as updating strings.xml and AndroidManifest.xml .

3.2 iOS

Follow steps 3 and 4 in the Getting Started Guide for Facebook SDK for iOS.

If you're not using cocoapods already you can also follow step 1.1 to set it up.

If you're using React Native's RCTLinkingManager

The AppDelegate.m file can only have one method for openUrl . If you're also using RCTLinkingManager to handle deep links, you should handle both results in your openUrl method.

{ if ([[FBSDKApplicationDelegate sharedInstance] application:app openURL:url options:options]) { return YES ; } if ([RCTLinkingManager application:app openURL:url options:options]) { return YES ; } return NO ; }

Troubleshooting

I cannot run the Android project.

Make sure you added the code snippet in step 3.1.

Make sure you set up a Facebook app and updated the AndroidManifest.xml and res/values/strings.xml with Facebook app settings.

Duplicate symbol errors

Make sure that FBSDK[Core, Login, Share]Kit.framework are NOT in Link Binary with Libraries for your root project when using cocoapods.

I get this build error: no type or protocol named UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey :

Your Xcode version is too old. Upgrade to Xcode 10.0+.

You get a compilation error with the error Undefined symbols for architecture x86_64

Undefined symbols for architecture x86_64: "_swift_FORCE_LOAD $_swiftUniformTypeIdentifiers " , referenced from: _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftUniformTypeIdentifiers $_FBSDKShareKit in libFBSDKShareKit.a(Enums+Extensions.o) (maybe you meant: _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftUniformTypeIdentifiers $_FBSDKShareKit ) "_swift_FORCE_LOAD $_swiftCoreMIDI " , referenced from: _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftCoreMIDI $_FBSDKShareKit in libFBSDKShareKit.a(Enums+Extensions.o) (maybe you meant: _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftCoreMIDI $_FBSDKShareKit ) "_swift_FORCE_LOAD $_swiftWebKit " , referenced from: _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftWebKit $_FBSDKCoreKit in libFBSDKCoreKit.a(AccessToken.o) _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftWebKit $_FBSDKCoreKit in libFBSDKCoreKit.a(Permission.o) _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftWebKit $_FBSDKCoreKit in libFBSDKCoreKit.a(Settings.o) _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftWebKit $_FBSDKLoginKit in libFBSDKLoginKit.a(FBLoginButton.o) _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftWebKit $_FBSDKLoginKit in libFBSDKLoginKit.a(LoginManager.o) _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftWebKit $_FBSDKShareKit in libFBSDKShareKit.a(Enums+Extensions.o) (maybe you meant: _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftWebKit $_FBSDKLoginKit , _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftWebKit $_FBSDKShareKit , _swift_FORCE_LOAD $swiftWebKit $_FBSDKCoreKit ) ld: symbol(s) not found for architecture x86_64

After facebook-ios-sdk v7 (written with Swift parts) you need to coordinate Swift language usage with Objective-C for iOS.

Either:

add a new file named File.Swift in the main project folder and answer "yes" when Xcode asks you if you want to "Create Bridging Header" The empty swift file makes this change to the Header Search Path on your build settings:

$(TOOLCHAIN_DIR)/usr/lib/swift/$(PLATFORM_NAME) $(TOOLCHAIN_DIR)/usr/lib/swift -5.0 /$(PLATFORM_NAME)

or add this stanza in the postinstall section of your Podfile as a possible workaround (then pod deintegrate && pod install ): installer.aggregate_targets.first.user_project.native_targets.each do |target| target.build_configurations.each do |config| config.build_settings[ 'LIBRARY_SEARCH_PATHS' ] = [ '$(inherited)' , '$(SDKROOT)/usr/lib/swift' ] end end Both result in fixing search paths.

AppLink.fetchDeferredAppLink does not work (on iOS at least) Both the Facebook App and your app have to have App Tracking Transparency (ATT) permission granted for facebook deferred app links to work. See this related issue You get an exception App ID not found. Add a string value with your app ID for the key FacebookAppID to the Info.plist or call [FBSDKSettings setAppID:]. If you find yourself in this situation, and you are certain that you have the FacebookAppID in your Info.plist or that you have called setAppId , you may be able to fix it by adding the following lines to AppDelegate.m inside the - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions , just before the return YES statement: [[FBSDKApplicationDelegate sharedInstance] application :application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions :launchOptions ]; You don't see any events in the Facebook Events Manager For it to work you need to:

Run the app on a real device

Have the facebook app running in the background and logged in to an account

Have that account you used on Facebook added as an "Advertising Account" for your app on Facebook's dashboard

MOST IMPORTANT: Have ATT enabled both on the FACEBOOK APP and YOUR APP.

This will make it so events you log on your app by YOU—which I guess they determine by seeing who is logged in on the Facebook App— are the ones to show up on the Event manager.

Usage

SDK Initialization

To comply with Apple privacy requirements, for iOS the autoInitEnabled option is removed from facebook-ios-sdk#v9.0.0.

Using this module, there are two options to comply with this requirement, one is platform-neutral and can be used from your javascript code whenever it makes sense for your app, and one is native.

Setting Facebook app ID from code

In case you e.g. would like to use multiple facebook apps, you can set the facebook app ID using setAppID

import { Settings } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next' ; Settings.setAppID( 'APP ID' );

Platform-neutral SDK initialization

If you do not need to handle a GDPR-type opt-in flow, on iOS you should include the following javascript code as early in startup as possible. For Android auto-init is the default still, so this is not strictly necessary for Android but will work.

If you need to handle a GDPR-type flow, make sure your SDK is configured natively to delay all logging activity according to the GDPR instructions, ask for user consent, and after obtaining consent include code similar to this:

import { Settings } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next' ; Settings.initializeSDK();

iOS Native Initialization

If you would like to initialize the Facebook SDK even earlier in startup for iOS, you need to include this code in your AppDelegate.m file now that auto-initialization is removed.

#import <FBSDKCoreKit/FBSDKCoreKit.h> // <- Add This Import - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { [FBSDKApplicationDelegate.sharedInstance initializeSDK]; // <- add this // your other stuff }

Login Button + Access Token

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import { LoginButton, AccessToken } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next' ; export default class Login extends Component { render() { return ( < View > < LoginButton onLoginFinished = { ( error , result ) => { if (error) { console.log("login has error: " + result.error); } else if (result.isCancelled) { console.log("login is cancelled."); } else { AccessToken.getCurrentAccessToken().then( (data) => { console.log(data.accessToken.toString()) } ) } } } onLogoutFinished={() => console.log("logout.")}/> </ View > ); } };

Requesting additional permissions with Login Manager

You can also use the Login Manager with custom UI to perform Login.

import { LoginManager } from "react-native-fbsdk-next" ; LoginManager.logInWithPermissions([ "public_profile" ]).then( function ( result ) { if (result.isCancelled) { console .log( "Login cancelled" ); } else { console .log( "Login success with permissions: " + result.grantedPermissions.toString() ); } }, function ( error ) { console .log( "Login fail with error: " + error); } );

Get profile information

You can retrieve the profile information after a succesfull login attempt. The data returned will be related to the type of authentication you are using (limited or not) and the permission granted by the login method.

import { Profile } from "react-native-fbsdk-next" ; const currentProfile = Profile.getCurrentProfile().then( function ( currentProfile ) { if (currentProfile) { console .log( "The current logged user is: " + currentProfile.name + ". His profile id is: " + currentProfile.userID ); } } );

There's some platform related specific behaviours that you need to consider:

On Android, the email field doesn't get retrieved even if the [..., 'email', ...] permission will be request. In fact, the email field doesn't exist in the native Java SDK provided by Facebook at the moment (https://developers.facebook.com/docs/reference/androidsdk/current/facebook/com/facebook/profile.html/?locale=it_IT)

field doesn't get retrieved even if the permission will be request. In fact, the field doesn't exist in the native Java SDK provided by Facebook at the moment (https://developers.facebook.com/docs/reference/androidsdk/current/facebook/com/facebook/profile.html/?locale=it_IT) The width and height query params for the profile picture uri will be 100 (iOS SDK default values).

Login Button with Limited Login [IOS only] + Authentication Token [IOS only]

Limited Login allows developers to signal that a login is limited in terms of tracking users.

loginTrackingIOS - The possible values are enabled and limited . Defaults to enabled .

When loginTrackingIOS is limited - AccessToken will be unavailable. Use AuthenticationToken instead.

nonceIOS - Limited Login allows developers to pass a custom nonce for use in verifying an authentication attempt on their servers. A valid nonce must be a non-empty string without whitespace. An invalid nonce will not be set. Instead, default unique nonces will be used for login attempts.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View, Platform } from 'react-native' ; import { AccessToken, AuthenticationToken, LoginButton, } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next' ; export default class Login extends Component { render() { return ( < View > < LoginButton onLoginFinished = {(error, result ) => { if (error) { console.log('login has error: ' + result.error); } else if (result.isCancelled) { console.log('login is cancelled.'); } else { if (Platform.OS === 'ios') { AuthenticationToken.getAuthenticationTokenIOS().then((data) => { console.log(data?.authenticationToken); }); } else { AccessToken.getCurrentAccessToken().then((data) => { console.log(data?.accessToken.toString()); }); } } }} onLogoutFinished={() => console.log('logout.')} loginTrackingIOS={'limited'} nonceIOS={'my_nonce'} /> </ View > ); } }

Login Manager with Limited Login [IOS only] + Authentication Token [IOS only]

import { AccessToken, AuthenticationToken, LoginManager, } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next' ; try { const result = await LoginManager.logInWithPermissions( [ 'public_profile' , 'email' ], 'limited' , 'my_nonce' ); console .log(result); if (Platform.OS === 'ios' ) { const result = await AuthenticationToken.getAuthenticationTokenIOS(); console .log(result?.authenticationToken); } else { const result = await AccessToken.getCurrentAccessToken(); console .log(result?.accessToken); } } catch (error) { console .log(error); }

Share dialogs

All of the dialogs included are used in a similar way, with differing content types.

import { ShareDialog } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next' ; const shareLinkContent = { contentType : 'link' , contentUrl : "https://facebook.com" , contentDescription : 'Wow, check out this great site!' , }; shareLinkWithShareDialog() { var tmp = this ; ShareDialog.canShow( this .state.shareLinkContent).then( function ( canShow ) { if (canShow) { return ShareDialog.show(tmp.state.shareLinkContent); } } ).then( function ( result ) { if (result.isCancelled) { console .log( 'Share cancelled' ); } else { console .log( 'Share success with postId: ' + result.postId); } }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Share fail with error: ' + error); } ); }

Share Photos

See SharePhotoContent and SharePhoto to refer other options.

const FBSDK = require ( 'react-native-fbsdk-next' ); const { ShareApi, } = FBSDK; const photoUri = 'file://' + '/path/of/photo.png' const sharePhotoContent = { contentType = 'photo' , photos : [{ imageUrl : photoUri }], } ShareDialog.show(tmp.state.sharePhotoContent);

Share Videos

See ShareVideoContent and ShareVideo to refer other options.

const FBSDK = require ( 'react-native-fbsdk-next' ); const { ShareApi, } = FBSDK; const videoUri = 'file://' + '/path/of/video.mp4' const shareVideoContent = { contentType = 'video' , video : { localUrl : videoUri }, } ShareDialog.show(tmp.state.shareVideoContent);

Share API

Your app must have the publish_actions permission approved to share through the share API. You should prefer to use the Share Dialogs for an easier and more consistent experience.

import { ShareApi } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next' ; const shareLinkContent = { contentType : 'link' , contentUrl : "https://facebook.com" , contentDescription : 'Wow, check out this great site!' , }; ShareApi.canShare( this .state.shareLinkContent).then( var tmp = this ; function ( canShare ) { if (canShare) { return ShareApi.share(tmp.state.shareLinkContent, '/me' , 'Some message.' ); } } ).then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Share with ShareApi success.' ); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Share with ShareApi failed with error: ' + error); } );

App events

import { AppEventsLogger } from "react-native-fbsdk-next" ; AppEventsLogger.logPurchase( 15 , "USD" , { param : "value" }); AppEventsLogger.logEvent(AppEventsLogger.AppEvents.CompletedRegistration, { [AppEventsLogger.AppEventParams.RegistrationMethod]: "email" , });

Aggregated Event Measurement (AEM) for iOS apps allows for the measurement of app events from iOS 14.5+ users who have opted out of app tracking. To implement AEM for your app you can follow the steps below.

Step 1. Connect the App Delegate

Add the following code in the system application:openURL:options: function from AppDelegate / SceneDelegate where {app-id} is your Facebook app ID. The call sequence matters.

The DeepLink URL from the re-engagement ads should be passed to the AEM Kit even if the app is opened in cold start.

[FBAEMReporter configureWithNetworker: nil appID:{app- id }]; [FBAEMReporter enable]; [FBAEMReporter handleURL:url];

Step 2. Add AEM Logging

Use the AEMReporterIOS exported from the sdk to log event to AEM, logAEMEvent function will bypass if platform isn't iOS, it's safe to call without platform determined.

import {AEMReporterIOS} from 'react-native-fbsdk-next' ; AEMReporterIOS.logAEMEvent(eventName, value, currency, otherParameters);

Event names for AEM must match event names you used in app event logging.

Here's an example of how to use this method -

LogFBPurchase = ( purchaseAmount: number , currencyCode: string , parameters?: Params | undefined ) => { AppEventsLogger.logPurchase(purchaseAmount, currencyCode, parameters); AEMReporterIOS.logAEMEvent( "fb_mobile_purchase" , purchaseAmount, currencyCode, parameters); } LogFBEvent = ( eventName: string , valueToSum: number , parameters: Record< string , string | number > )=> { AppEventsLogger.logEvent(eventName, valueToSum, parameters); AEMReporterIOS.logAEMEvent(eventName, valueToSum, parameters.fb_currency, parameters); }

Graph Requests

import { GraphRequest, GraphRequestManager } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next' ; _responseInfoCallback(error: ? Object , result : ? Object ) { if (error) { console .log( 'Error fetching data: ' + error.toString()); } else { console .log( 'Success fetching data: ' + result.toString()); } } const infoRequest = new GraphRequest( '/me' , null , this ._responseInfoCallback, ); new GraphRequestManager().addRequest(infoRequest).start();

Example app

To run the example app, you'll first need to setup the environment:

refresh-example .sh

This will create a new app in the RNFBSDKExample directory, using the latest version of React Native. Next, it will patch the necessary files so you may run the example app.

yarn example :ios

or

yarn example :android

Note: You'll probably want to change the Facebook App ID to your own, else the example app won't be able to login. To change it, edit your local copy of refresh-example.sh , update the FacebookAppId variable, then re-run refresh-example.sh to regenerate the example directory.

Testing with Jest

We have a example mock inside jest/setup.js but you just add the following line to your setup file:

jest.mock( 'react-native-fbsdk-next' , () => require ( 'react-native-fbsdk-next/jest/mocks' ).default);

You also can spyOn one of this mock to return whatever you want inside your test:

import { LoginManager } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next' jest.spyOn(LoginManager, 'logInWithPermissions' ).mockImplementation( () => Promise .resolve({ isCancelled : false }))

