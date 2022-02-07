This project aims to keep continuity of the React Native FBSDK from Facebook. As Facebook dropped support from it. As a community for this is our effort in order to keep upgrading and improving support for this module.
React Native FBSDK is a wrapper around the iOS Facebook SDK and Android Facebook SDK, allowing for Facebook integration in React Native apps. Access to native components, from login to sharing, is provided entirely through documented JavaScript modules so you don't have to call a single native function directly.
Functionality is provided through one single npm package so you can use it for both platforms without downloading any extra packages. Follow this guide to use react-native-fbsdk in your React Native app. You can also visit https://developers.facebook.com/docs/react-native for tutorials and reference documentation.
To use this library you need to ensure you match up with the correct version of React Native you are using.
|FB SDK
|lib version
|Required React Native Version
|>= 9.3.0+
react-native-fbsdk-next
> 4.3.0
>=0.63.3*
|>= 9.0.0+
react-native-fbsdk-next
>= 3.0.1
>= 0.60
|<= 8.0.1
react-native-fbsdk
>= 1.0.0
>= 0.60
|<= 8.0.1
react-native-fbsdk
<= 0.10
<= 0.59.x
⚠️ * Attention
Please notice that this module in versions after 4.2.0 only supports React Native versions above 0.63.3 as it's the oldest version of React Native which support latest XCode version. Technically, it may work on older versions (test it to be sure) but they are not supported. Changes that accidentally break older react-native versions may be issued without regard to semantic versioning constraints because we do not test against the older versions. Please see this issue for an example of a previous break. Please update to current react-native versions.
using either Yarn:
yarn add react-native-fbsdk-next
or npm:
npm install --save react-native-fbsdk-next
CLI autolink feature links the module while building the app.
Note For
iOS using
cocoapods, run:
$ cd ios/ && pod install
For support with React Native <= 0.59, please refer to React Native FBSDK
If you can't or don't want to use the CLI tool, you can also manually link the library using the instructions below (click on the arrow to show them):
Either follow the instructions in the React Native documentation to manually link the framework or link using Cocoapods by adding this to your
Podfile:
pod 'react-native-fbsdk-next', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-fbsdk-next'
Make the following changes:
android/settings.gradle
include ':react-native-fbsdk-next'
project(':react-native-fbsdk-next').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fbsdk-next/android')
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-fbsdk-next')
}
android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java
On top, where imports are:
import com.facebook.reactnative.androidsdk.FBSDKPackage;
Add the
FBSDKPackage class to your list of exported packages.
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new FBSDKPackage()
);
}
Before you can run the project, follow the Getting Started Guide for Facebook Android SDK to set up a Facebook app. You can skip the build.gradle changes since that's taken care of by the rnpm link step above, but make sure you follow the rest of the steps such as updating
strings.xml and
AndroidManifest.xml.
Follow steps 3 and 4 in the Getting Started Guide for Facebook SDK for iOS.
If you're not using cocoapods already you can also follow step 1.1 to set it up.
If you're using React Native's RCTLinkingManager
The
AppDelegate.m file can only have one method for
openUrl. If you're also using
RCTLinkingManager to handle deep links, you should handle both results in your
openUrl method.
#import <FBSDKCoreKit/FBSDKCoreKit.h> // <- Add This Import
#import <React/RCTLinkingManager.h> // <- Add This Import
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)app
openURL:(NSURL *)url
options:(NSDictionary<UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey,id> *)options
{
if ([[FBSDKApplicationDelegate sharedInstance] application:app openURL:url options:options]) {
return YES;
}
if ([RCTLinkingManager application:app openURL:url options:options]) {
return YES;
}
return NO;
}
AndroidManifest.xml and
res/values/strings.xml with Facebook app settings.
FBSDK[Core, Login, Share]Kit.framework are NOT in
Link Binary with Libraries for your root project when using cocoapods.
no type or protocol named UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey:
Undefined symbols for architecture x86_64
Undefined symbols for architecture x86_64:
"_swift_FORCE_LOAD$_swiftUniformTypeIdentifiers", referenced from:
_swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftUniformTypeIdentifiers$_FBSDKShareKit in libFBSDKShareKit.a(Enums+Extensions.o)
(maybe you meant: _swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftUniformTypeIdentifiers$_FBSDKShareKit)
"_swift_FORCE_LOAD$_swiftCoreMIDI", referenced from:
_swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftCoreMIDI$_FBSDKShareKit in libFBSDKShareKit.a(Enums+Extensions.o)
(maybe you meant: _swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftCoreMIDI$_FBSDKShareKit)
"_swift_FORCE_LOAD$_swiftWebKit", referenced from:
_swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftWebKit$_FBSDKCoreKit in libFBSDKCoreKit.a(AccessToken.o)
_swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftWebKit$_FBSDKCoreKit in libFBSDKCoreKit.a(Permission.o)
_swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftWebKit$_FBSDKCoreKit in libFBSDKCoreKit.a(Settings.o)
_swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftWebKit$_FBSDKLoginKit in libFBSDKLoginKit.a(FBLoginButton.o)
_swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftWebKit$_FBSDKLoginKit in libFBSDKLoginKit.a(LoginManager.o)
_swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftWebKit$_FBSDKShareKit in libFBSDKShareKit.a(Enums+Extensions.o)
(maybe you meant: _swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftWebKit$_FBSDKLoginKit, _swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftWebKit$_FBSDKShareKit , _swift_FORCE_LOAD$swiftWebKit$_FBSDKCoreKit )
ld: symbol(s) not found for architecture x86_64
After facebook-ios-sdk v7 (written with Swift parts) you need to coordinate Swift language usage with Objective-C for iOS.
Either:
File.Swift in the main project folder and answer "yes" when Xcode asks you if you want to "Create Bridging Header"
The empty swift file makes this change to the Header Search Path on your build settings:
$(TOOLCHAIN_DIR)/usr/lib/swift/$(PLATFORM_NAME)
$(TOOLCHAIN_DIR)/usr/lib/swift-5.0/$(PLATFORM_NAME)
or add this stanza in the postinstall section of your Podfile as a possible workaround (then
pod deintegrate && pod install):
# Mixing Swift and Objective-C in a react-native project may be problematic.
# Workaround: https://github.com/facebookarchive/react-native-fbsdk/issues/755#issuecomment-787488994
installer.aggregate_targets.first.user_project.native_targets.each do |target|
target.build_configurations.each do |config|
config.build_settings['LIBRARY_SEARCH_PATHS'] = ['$(inherited)', '$(SDKROOT)/usr/lib/swift']
end
end
Both result in fixing search paths.
AppLink.fetchDeferredAppLink does not work (on iOS at least)
Both the Facebook App and your app have to have App Tracking Transparency (ATT) permission granted for facebook deferred app links to work. See this related issue
You get an exception
App ID not found. Add a string value with your app ID for the key FacebookAppID to the Info.plist or call [FBSDKSettings setAppID:].
If you find yourself in this situation, and you are certain that you have the FacebookAppID in your Info.plist or that you have called
setAppId, you may be able to fix it by adding the following lines to
AppDelegate.m inside the
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions, just before the
return YES statement:
[[FBSDKApplicationDelegate sharedInstance] application:application
didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:launchOptions];
You don't see any events in the Facebook Events Manager
For it to work you need to:
This will make it so events you log on your app by YOU—which I guess they determine by seeing who is logged in on the Facebook App— are the ones to show up on the Event manager.
To comply with Apple privacy requirements, for iOS the
autoInitEnabled option is removed from facebook-ios-sdk#v9.0.0.
Using this module, there are two options to comply with this requirement, one is platform-neutral and can be used from your javascript code whenever it makes sense for your app, and one is native.
In case you e.g. would like to use multiple facebook apps, you can set the facebook app ID using setAppID
import { Settings } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next';
// Setting the facebook app id using setAppID
// Remember to set CFBundleURLSchemes in Info.plist on iOS if needed
Settings.setAppID('APP ID');
If you do not need to handle a GDPR-type opt-in flow, on iOS you should include the following javascript code as early in startup as possible. For Android auto-init is the default still, so this is not strictly necessary for Android but will work.
If you need to handle a GDPR-type flow, make sure your SDK is configured natively to delay all logging activity according to the GDPR instructions, ask for user consent, and after obtaining consent include code similar to this:
import { Settings } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next';
// Ask for consent first if necessary
// Possibly only do this for iOS if no need to handle a GDPR-type flow
Settings.initializeSDK();
If you would like to initialize the Facebook SDK even earlier in startup for iOS, you need to include this code in your AppDelegate.m file now that auto-initialization is removed.
#import <FBSDKCoreKit/FBSDKCoreKit.h> // <- Add This Import
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
[FBSDKApplicationDelegate.sharedInstance initializeSDK]; // <- add this
// your other stuff
}
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import { LoginButton, AccessToken } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next';
export default class Login extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<LoginButton
onLoginFinished={
(error, result) => {
if (error) {
console.log("login has error: " + result.error);
} else if (result.isCancelled) {
console.log("login is cancelled.");
} else {
AccessToken.getCurrentAccessToken().then(
(data) => {
console.log(data.accessToken.toString())
}
)
}
}
}
onLogoutFinished={() => console.log("logout.")}/>
</View>
);
}
};
You can also use the Login Manager with custom UI to perform Login.
// ...
import { LoginManager } from "react-native-fbsdk-next";
// ...
// Attempt a login using the Facebook login dialog asking for default permissions.
LoginManager.logInWithPermissions(["public_profile"]).then(
function(result) {
if (result.isCancelled) {
console.log("Login cancelled");
} else {
console.log(
"Login success with permissions: " +
result.grantedPermissions.toString()
);
}
},
function(error) {
console.log("Login fail with error: " + error);
}
);
You can retrieve the profile information after a succesfull login attempt. The data returned will be related to the type of authentication you are using (limited or not) and the permission granted by the login method.
// ...
import { Profile } from "react-native-fbsdk-next";
// ...
const currentProfile = Profile.getCurrentProfile().then(
function(currentProfile) {
if (currentProfile) {
console.log("The current logged user is: " +
currentProfile.name
+ ". His profile id is: " +
currentProfile.userID
);
}
}
);
There's some platform related specific behaviours that you need to consider:
email field doesn't get retrieved even if the
[..., 'email', ...] permission will be request.
In fact, the
email field doesn't exist in the native Java SDK provided by Facebook at the moment (https://developers.facebook.com/docs/reference/androidsdk/current/facebook/com/facebook/profile.html/?locale=it_IT)
Limited Login allows developers to signal that a login is limited in terms of tracking users.
loginTrackingIOS - The possible values are
enabled and
limited. Defaults to
enabled.
When
loginTrackingIOS is
limited -
AccessToken will be unavailable. Use
AuthenticationToken instead.
nonceIOS - Limited Login allows developers to pass a custom nonce for use in verifying an authentication attempt on their servers. A valid nonce must be a non-empty string without whitespace. An invalid nonce will not be set. Instead, default unique nonces will be used for login attempts.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View, Platform } from 'react-native';
import {
AccessToken,
AuthenticationToken,
LoginButton,
} from 'react-native-fbsdk-next';
export default class Login extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<LoginButton
onLoginFinished={(error, result) => {
if (error) {
console.log('login has error: ' + result.error);
} else if (result.isCancelled) {
console.log('login is cancelled.');
} else {
if (Platform.OS === 'ios') {
AuthenticationToken.getAuthenticationTokenIOS().then((data) => {
console.log(data?.authenticationToken);
});
} else {
AccessToken.getCurrentAccessToken().then((data) => {
console.log(data?.accessToken.toString());
});
}
}
}}
onLogoutFinished={() => console.log('logout.')}
loginTrackingIOS={'limited'}
nonceIOS={'my_nonce'}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
import {
AccessToken,
AuthenticationToken,
LoginManager,
} from 'react-native-fbsdk-next';
//...
try {
const result = await LoginManager.logInWithPermissions(
['public_profile', 'email'],
'limited',
'my_nonce'
);
console.log(result);
if (Platform.OS === 'ios') {
const result = await AuthenticationToken.getAuthenticationTokenIOS();
console.log(result?.authenticationToken);
} else {
const result = await AccessToken.getCurrentAccessToken();
console.log(result?.accessToken);
}
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
//...
All of the dialogs included are used in a similar way, with differing content types.
// ...
import { ShareDialog } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next';
// ...
// Build up a shareable link.
const shareLinkContent = {
contentType: 'link',
contentUrl: "https://facebook.com",
contentDescription: 'Wow, check out this great site!',
};
// ...
// Share the link using the share dialog.
shareLinkWithShareDialog() {
var tmp = this;
ShareDialog.canShow(this.state.shareLinkContent).then(
function(canShow) {
if (canShow) {
return ShareDialog.show(tmp.state.shareLinkContent);
}
}
).then(
function(result) {
if (result.isCancelled) {
console.log('Share cancelled');
} else {
console.log('Share success with postId: '
+ result.postId);
}
},
function(error) {
console.log('Share fail with error: ' + error);
}
);
}
See SharePhotoContent and SharePhoto to refer other options.
const FBSDK = require('react-native-fbsdk-next');
const {
ShareApi,
} = FBSDK;
const photoUri = 'file://' + '/path/of/photo.png'
const sharePhotoContent = {
contentType = 'photo',
photos: [{ imageUrl: photoUri }],
}
// ...
ShareDialog.show(tmp.state.sharePhotoContent);
See ShareVideoContent and ShareVideo to refer other options.
const FBSDK = require('react-native-fbsdk-next');
const {
ShareApi,
} = FBSDK;
const videoUri = 'file://' + '/path/of/video.mp4'
const shareVideoContent = {
contentType = 'video',
video: { localUrl: videoUri },
}
// ...
ShareDialog.show(tmp.state.shareVideoContent);
Your app must have the
publish_actions permission approved to share through the share API. You should prefer to use the Share Dialogs for an easier and more consistent experience.
// ...
import { ShareApi } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next';
// ...
// Build up a shareable link.
const shareLinkContent = {
contentType: 'link',
contentUrl: "https://facebook.com",
contentDescription: 'Wow, check out this great site!',
};
// ...
// Share using the share API.
ShareApi.canShare(this.state.shareLinkContent).then(
var tmp = this;
function(canShare) {
if (canShare) {
return ShareApi.share(tmp.state.shareLinkContent, '/me', 'Some message.');
}
}
).then(
function(result) {
console.log('Share with ShareApi success.');
},
function(error) {
console.log('Share with ShareApi failed with error: ' + error);
}
);
// ...
import { AppEventsLogger } from "react-native-fbsdk-next";
// ...
// Log a $15 purchase.
AppEventsLogger.logPurchase(15, "USD", { param: "value" });
// Log standard event. e.g. completed registration
AppEventsLogger.logEvent(AppEventsLogger.AppEvents.CompletedRegistration, {
[AppEventsLogger.AppEventParams.RegistrationMethod]: "email",
});
Aggregated Event Measurement (AEM) for iOS apps allows for the measurement of app events from iOS 14.5+ users who have opted out of app tracking. To implement AEM for your app you can follow the steps below.
Add the following code in the system
application:openURL:options: function from
AppDelegate/
SceneDelegate where
{app-id} is your Facebook app ID. The call sequence matters.
The DeepLink URL from the re-engagement ads should be passed to the AEM Kit even if the app is opened in cold start.
#import <FBAEMKit/FBAEMKit.h>
// apply codes below to `application:openURL:options:`
// in `AppDelegate.m` or `SceneDelegate.m`
[FBAEMReporter configureWithNetworker:nil appID:{app-id}];
[FBAEMReporter enable];
[FBAEMReporter handleURL:url];
Use the AEMReporterIOS exported from the sdk to log event to AEM,
logAEMEvent function will bypass if platform isn't iOS, it's safe to call without platform determined.
import {AEMReporterIOS} from 'react-native-fbsdk-next';
// this will do nothing if Platform.OS != 'ios'
AEMReporterIOS.logAEMEvent(eventName, value, currency, otherParameters);
Event names for AEM must match event names you used in app event logging.
Here's an example of how to use this method -
LogFBPurchase = (purchaseAmount: number, currencyCode: string, parameters?: Params | undefined) => {
AppEventsLogger.logPurchase(purchaseAmount, currencyCode, parameters);
AEMReporterIOS.logAEMEvent("fb_mobile_purchase", purchaseAmount, currencyCode, parameters);
}
LogFBEvent = (eventName: string, valueToSum: number, parameters: Record<string,string | number>)=> {
AppEventsLogger.logEvent(eventName, valueToSum, parameters);
AEMReporterIOS.logAEMEvent(eventName, valueToSum, parameters.fb_currency, parameters);
}
// ...
import { GraphRequest, GraphRequestManager } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next';
// ...
//Create response callback.
_responseInfoCallback(error: ?Object, result: ?Object) {
if (error) {
console.log('Error fetching data: ' + error.toString());
} else {
console.log('Success fetching data: ' + result.toString());
}
}
// Create a graph request asking for user information with a callback to handle the response.
const infoRequest = new GraphRequest(
'/me',
null,
this._responseInfoCallback,
);
// Start the graph request.
new GraphRequestManager().addRequest(infoRequest).start();
To run the example app, you'll first need to setup the environment:
refresh-example.sh
This will create a new app in the
RNFBSDKExample directory, using the latest version of React Native.
Next, it will patch the necessary files so you may run the example app.
yarn example:ios
or
yarn example:android
Note: You'll probably want to change the Facebook App ID to your own, else the example app won't be able to login. To change it, edit your local copy of
refresh-example.sh, update the
FacebookAppId variable, then re-run
refresh-example.sh to regenerate the example directory.
We have a example mock inside
jest/setup.js but you just add the following line to your setup file:
jest.mock('react-native-fbsdk-next', () => require('react-native-fbsdk-next/jest/mocks').default);
You also can spyOn one of this mock to return whatever you want inside your test:
import { LoginManager } from 'react-native-fbsdk-next'
jest.spyOn(LoginManager, 'logInWithPermissions').mockImplementation(() => Promise.resolve({ isCancelled: false }))
