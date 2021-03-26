React Native FBSDK

Facebook has ended official support for our React Native wrapper around the Facebook SDKs for Android and iOS. We are pleased by the community's efforts that make the Facebook SDK for React Native a success. We believe the community is well equipped to address developer needs going forward. Note that our support for React Native continues and is not affected by this.

The current version of the project will move to Facebook Archive. We recommend the community fork this repo into a new project that can be continuously maintained by the community. We encourage the community to make any necessary changes that they believe will enhance the functionality of the SDK moving forward.

Existing fork as an alternative - https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-native-fbsdk-next