react-native-fbsdk

by facebookarchive
3.0.0 (see all)

A React Native wrapper around the Facebook SDKs for Android and iOS. Provides access to Facebook login, sharing, graph requests, app events etc.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.9K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

96

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
deep8292

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

React Native FBSDK

Facebook has ended official support for our React Native wrapper around the Facebook SDKs for Android and iOS. We are pleased by the community's efforts that make the Facebook SDK for React Native a success. We believe the community is well equipped to address developer needs going forward. Note that our support for React Native continues and is not affected by this.

The current version of the project will move to Facebook Archive. We recommend the community fork this repo into a new project that can be continuously maintained by the community. We encourage the community to make any necessary changes that they believe will enhance the functionality of the SDK moving forward.

Existing fork as an alternative - https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-native-fbsdk-next

100
Deepak Khiwani
January 19, 2021
Easy to Use

This is a go to wrapper when dealing with Facebook login in react apps. Methods are pretty simple and easy to use built on top of promises which is good thing. It is being backed by Facebook itself, so haven't encountered any problem so far.

0
Jonathan Blanco Hernandez
En Desarrollo... \o/
5 months ago

