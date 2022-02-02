This library implements fast, fully native crypto routines for React Native under iOS and Android. Fully built binaries are committed for both platforms but can also be built from scratch.
npm install react-native-fast-crypto --save
react-native link react-native-fast-crypto
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-fast-crypto and add
RNFastCrypto.xcodeproj
libRNFastCrypto.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import co.airbitz.fastcrypto.RNFastCryptoPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNFastCryptoPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-fast-crypto'
project(':react-native-fast-crypto').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fast-crypto/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-fast-crypto')
import { scrypt } from 'react-native-fast-crypto';
const data = new Uint8Array([1, 250, 3, 4, 34, 64, 39, 43, 12])
const salt = new Uint8Array([45, 124, 45, 29, 172, 238, 35])
const result: Uint8Array = await crypto.scrypt(data, salt, 16384, 8, 1, 32)
console.log(result)
The build process requires several pieces of software to be installed on the host system:
To install these on the Mac, please use Homebrew:
brew install autoconf automake cmake git libtool pkgconfig protobuf astyle
The 'wget' and 'cmake' that come from MacPorts are known to be broken. If you are building for iOS or Mac native, you also need a working installation of the XCode command-line tools.
Xcode 10 removes the /usr/include files so they must be re-installed by using the package at
/Library/Developer/CommandLineTools/Packages/macOS_SDK_headers_for_macOS_10.14.pkg
To build
npm run build. This can take quite a long time as it builds binaries for multiple different architectures.