rnf

react-native-fade-in-view

by Rob Calcroft
1.1.0 (see all)

🎭 A simple and lightweight RN component that fades in its children

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

269

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-fade-in-view npm version

A simple and lightweight RN component that fades in its children

Install

yarn add react-native-fade-in-view or npm install react-native-fade-in-view --save

API

onFadeComplete

A function that is called when the fade animation completes

duration

The duration of the fade animation, 500ms by default

style

Style to be given to the view

Usage

import FadeInView from 'react-native-fade-in-view';

const myFadeInComponent = () => (
  <FadeInView
    duration={750}
    style={{ alignItems: 'center' }}
    onFadeComplete={() => alert('Ready')}
  >
    <Text>This view will fade in nicely</Text>
  </FadeInView>
);

