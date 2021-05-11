A simple and lightweight RN component that fades in its children
yarn add react-native-fade-in-view or
npm install react-native-fade-in-view --save
onFadeComplete
A function that is called when the fade animation completes
duration
The duration of the fade animation,
500ms by default
style
Style to be given to the view
import FadeInView from 'react-native-fade-in-view';
const myFadeInComponent = () => (
<FadeInView
duration={750}
style={{ alignItems: 'center' }}
onFadeComplete={() => alert('Ready')}
>
<Text>This view will fade in nicely</Text>
</FadeInView>
);