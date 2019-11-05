This project is no longer maintained. If you would like to maintain it, please reach out with a pull request.
<FBLogin /> provides a React Native component wrapping the native Facebook SDK login button and manager.
preview.gif
Note: Demo above includes debug text to confirm login (i.e. user name, email and access token).
<FBLogin />, by default, will only display the native blue 'Log in with Facebook' button.
Provides a React Native component which wraps the Facebook SDK
FBSDKLoginButton.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
var { FBLogin, FBLoginManager } = require('react-native-facebook-login');
class Login extends Component {
render() {
var _this = this;
return (
<FBLogin style={{ marginBottom: 10, }}
ref={(fbLogin) => { this.fbLogin = fbLogin }}
permissions={["email","user_friends"]}
loginBehavior={FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.Native}
onLogin={function(data){
console.log("Logged in!");
console.log(data);
_this.setState({ user : data.credentials });
}}
onLogout={function(){
console.log("Logged out.");
_this.setState({ user : null });
}}
onLoginFound={function(data){
console.log("Existing login found.");
console.log(data);
_this.setState({ user : data.credentials });
}}
onLoginNotFound={function(){
console.log("No user logged in.");
_this.setState({ user : null });
}}
onError={function(data){
console.log("ERROR");
console.log(data);
}}
onCancel={function(){
console.log("User cancelled.");
}}
onPermissionsMissing={function(data){
console.log("Check permissions!");
console.log(data);
}}
/>
);
}
};
You can change the FBSDK login behavior of the button by including the
loginBehavior prop on the
FBLogin component.
FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.Native: This is the default behavior, and indicates logging in through the native Facebook app may be used. The SDK may still use Safari instead.
FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.Browser: Attempts log in through the Safari or SFSafariViewController, if available.
FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.SystemAccount: Attempts log in through the Facebook account currently signed in through the device Settings.
FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.Web: Attempts log in through a modal UIWebView pop up.
Wraps features of the native iOS Facebook SDK
FBSDKLoginManager interface.
See example/components/facebook/FBLoginMock.js for an example using only the exposed native methods of the FBLoginManager to recreate the native
FBSDKLoginButton.
var {FBLoginManager} = require('react-native-facebook-login');
FBLoginManager.setLoginBehavior(FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.Web); // defaults to Native
FBLoginManager.loginWithPermissions(["email","user_friends"], function(error, data){
if (!error) {
console.log("Login data: ", data);
} else {
console.log("Error: ", error);
}
})
A variety of events are emitted across the React Native bridge back to your javascript components. This means you can take advantage of the
RCTDeviceEventEmitter.addListener method to listen, and create subscribers that will execute, for each action. In fact, this is how the onEvent handlers are implemented for the FBLogin component (see FBLogin.ios.js).
var RCTDeviceEventEmitter = require('RCTDeviceEventEmitter');
var {FBLoginManager} = require('react-native-facebook-login');
...
var subscriber = RCTDeviceEventEmitter.addListener(
FBLoginManager.Events["Login"],
(eventData) => {
console.log("[Login] ", eventData);
}
);
...
// Be sure to remove subscribers when they are no longer needed
// e.g. componentWillUnmount
subscriber.remove();
Click here for Android setup instructions
Skip this step if you are using RN >= 0.60
npm install --save react-native-facebook-login
open node_modules/react-native-facebook-login
RCTFBLogin.xcodeproj into your
Libraries group.
Build Phases expand the
Link Binary With Libraries header
+ to add a library
libRCTFBLogin.a under the
Workspace group
Note: If your build fails, you most likely forgot to setup the Facebook SDK
Facebook : Quick Start for iOS
Be sure to configure your .plist file. This file is located under the
ios/<project-name> directory of your generated react-native project. It should be in the same folder as your
AppDelegate.m file.
As of iOS 9 you must now explicitly whitelist requests your application makes in the
Info.plist. Be sure to follow the instructions for iOS 9 during the setup process.
Info.plist file
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>fbapi</string>
<string>fb-messenger-api</string>
<string>fbauth2</string>
<string>fbshareextension</string>
</array>
SKIP THIS STEP IF YOU ARE USING RN >= 0.60
open node_modules/react-native-facebook-login/FacebookSDK
.framework files in the FacebookSDK folder and click drag them into the Frameworks folder/group you just created in xcode or highlight the Frameworks group in left sidebar and go to File > Add files to "yourProjectName" and select the
.framework files.
Build Settings scroll down to
Search Paths
Framework Search Paths
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-facebook-login/FacebookSDK
AppDelegate.m
#import <FBSDKCoreKit/FBSDKCoreKit.h>
#import <FBSDKLoginKit/FBSDKLoginKit.h>
YES
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
// ...
self.window = [[UIWindow alloc] initWithFrame:[UIScreen mainScreen].bounds];
UIViewController *rootViewController = [[UIViewController alloc] init];
rootViewController.view = rootView;
self.window.rootViewController = rootViewController;
[self.window makeKeyAndVisible];
// return YES;
return [[FBSDKApplicationDelegate sharedInstance] application:application
didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:launchOptions];
}
@end.
// Facebook SDK
- (void)applicationDidBecomeActive:(UIApplication *)application {
[FBSDKAppEvents activateApp];
}
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(NSURL *)url sourceApplication:(NSString *)sourceApplication annotation:(id)annotation {
return [[FBSDKApplicationDelegate sharedInstance] application:application
openURL:url
sourceApplication:sourceApplication
annotation:annotation];
}
open example/ios/examples.xcodeproj
See the example project for a working example.
TODO
Just submit a pull request!
Use the simple toy project under the example directory to verify your changes.
open example/toy.xcodeproj
Code and documentation copyright 2015 Noah. Code released under the MIT license.