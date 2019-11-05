openbase logo
rnf

react-native-facebook-login

by Noah Jorgensen
1.6.2 (see all)

React Native component wrapping the native Facebook SDK login button and manager

Overview

Readme

Give react-native-fbsdk a try!

This project is no longer maintained. If you would like to maintain it, please reach out with a pull request.

React Native : Facebook SDK Login Button

NPM downloads NPM version

<FBLogin /> provides a React Native component wrapping the native Facebook SDK login button and manager.

preview.gif

Note: Demo above includes debug text to confirm login (i.e. user name, email and access token). <FBLogin />, by default, will only display the native blue 'Log in with Facebook' button.

Table of contents

Usage

FBLogin

Provides a React Native component which wraps the Facebook SDK FBSDKLoginButton.

Defaults
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
var { FBLogin, FBLoginManager } = require('react-native-facebook-login');

class Login extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <FBLogin />
    );
  }
};
Exhaustive
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
var { FBLogin, FBLoginManager } = require('react-native-facebook-login');

class Login extends Component {
  render() {
    var _this = this;
    return (
      <FBLogin style={{ marginBottom: 10, }}
        ref={(fbLogin) => { this.fbLogin = fbLogin }}
        permissions={["email","user_friends"]}
        loginBehavior={FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.Native}
        onLogin={function(data){
          console.log("Logged in!");
          console.log(data);
          _this.setState({ user : data.credentials });
        }}
        onLogout={function(){
          console.log("Logged out.");
          _this.setState({ user : null });
        }}
        onLoginFound={function(data){
          console.log("Existing login found.");
          console.log(data);
          _this.setState({ user : data.credentials });
        }}
        onLoginNotFound={function(){
          console.log("No user logged in.");
          _this.setState({ user : null });
        }}
        onError={function(data){
          console.log("ERROR");
          console.log(data);
        }}
        onCancel={function(){
          console.log("User cancelled.");
        }}
        onPermissionsMissing={function(data){
          console.log("Check permissions!");
          console.log(data);
        }}
      />
    );
  }
};

Login Behavior

You can change the FBSDK login behavior of the button by including the loginBehavior prop on the FBLogin component.

  • FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.Native: This is the default behavior, and indicates logging in through the native Facebook app may be used. The SDK may still use Safari instead.
  • FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.Browser: Attempts log in through the Safari or SFSafariViewController, if available.
  • FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.SystemAccount: Attempts log in through the Facebook account currently signed in through the device Settings.
  • FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.Web: Attempts log in through a modal UIWebView pop up.

FBLoginManager

Wraps features of the native iOS Facebook SDK FBSDKLoginManager interface.

See example/components/facebook/FBLoginMock.js for an example using only the exposed native methods of the FBLoginManager to recreate the native FBSDKLoginButton.

Usage

var {FBLoginManager} = require('react-native-facebook-login');

FBLoginManager.setLoginBehavior(FBLoginManager.LoginBehaviors.Web); // defaults to Native

FBLoginManager.loginWithPermissions(["email","user_friends"], function(error, data){
  if (!error) {
    console.log("Login data: ", data);
  } else {
    console.log("Error: ", error);
  }
})

FBLoginManager.Events

A variety of events are emitted across the React Native bridge back to your javascript components. This means you can take advantage of the RCTDeviceEventEmitter.addListener method to listen, and create subscribers that will execute, for each action. In fact, this is how the onEvent handlers are implemented for the FBLogin component (see FBLogin.ios.js).

Usage

var RCTDeviceEventEmitter = require('RCTDeviceEventEmitter');
var {FBLoginManager} = require('react-native-facebook-login');

...

var subscriber = RCTDeviceEventEmitter.addListener(
  FBLoginManager.Events["Login"],
  (eventData) => {
    console.log("[Login] ", eventData);
  }
);

...

// Be sure to remove subscribers when they are no longer needed
// e.g. componentWillUnmount
subscriber.remove();

Setup

Android

Click here for Android setup instructions

iOS

Skip this step if you are using RN >= 0.60

npm install --save react-native-facebook-login
  • Run open node_modules/react-native-facebook-login
  • Have your react native xcode project open and drag RCTFBLogin.xcodeproj into your Libraries group.
  • Select your main project in the navigator to bring up settings
  • Under Build Phases expand the Link Binary With Libraries header
  • Scroll down and click the + to add a library
  • Find and add libRCTFBLogin.a under the Workspace group
  • ⌘+B

Note: If your build fails, you most likely forgot to setup the Facebook SDK

Facebook SDK

Facebook : Quick Start for iOS

Be sure to configure your .plist file. This file is located under the ios/<project-name> directory of your generated react-native project. It should be in the same folder as your AppDelegate.m file.

As of iOS 9 you must now explicitly whitelist requests your application makes in the Info.plist. Be sure to follow the instructions for iOS 9 during the setup process.

  • Specifically, you will need to add the following to your Info.plist file
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
        <string>fbapi</string>
        <string>fb-messenger-api</string>
        <string>fbauth2</string>
        <string>fbshareextension</string>
</array>
Adding the Facebook SDK (RN < 0.60)

SKIP THIS STEP IF YOU ARE USING RN >= 0.60

  • Run open node_modules/react-native-facebook-login/FacebookSDK
  • Open your main project in xcode and right click on your project’s name in the left sidebar and select “New Group” and type in “Frameworks”.
  • Select all the .framework files in the FacebookSDK folder and click drag them into the Frameworks folder/group you just created in xcode or highlight the Frameworks group in left sidebar and go to File > Add files to "yourProjectName" and select the .framework files.
  • Select your main project in the navigator to bring up settings
  • Under Build Settings scroll down to Search Paths
  • Add the following path to your Framework Search Paths
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-facebook-login/FacebookSDK
framework-search-paths
AppDelegate.m modifications
  • Add the following import statements for FBSDK kits at the top of your AppDelegate.m
#import <FBSDKCoreKit/FBSDKCoreKit.h>
#import <FBSDKLoginKit/FBSDKLoginKit.h>
  • Modify the application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions method to return FBSDKApplicationDelegate instead of YES
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
  // ...
  self.window = [[UIWindow alloc] initWithFrame:[UIScreen mainScreen].bounds];
  UIViewController *rootViewController = [[UIViewController alloc] init];
  rootViewController.view = rootView;
  self.window.rootViewController = rootViewController;
  [self.window makeKeyAndVisible];
  // return YES;
  return [[FBSDKApplicationDelegate sharedInstance] application:application
                                    didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:launchOptions];
}
  • Add the following new methods after the application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions method above, before the @end.
// Facebook SDK
- (void)applicationDidBecomeActive:(UIApplication *)application {
    [FBSDKAppEvents activateApp];
}

- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(NSURL *)url sourceApplication:(NSString *)sourceApplication annotation:(id)annotation {
    return [[FBSDKApplicationDelegate sharedInstance] application:application
                                                          openURL:url
                                                sourceApplication:sourceApplication
                                                       annotation:annotation];
}
example-fbsdk-frameworks

Example project

Toy

open example/ios/examples.xcodeproj

See the example project for a working example.

Documentation

TODO

Contributing

Just submit a pull request!

Use the simple toy project under the example directory to verify your changes.

open example/toy.xcodeproj

Contact

@magusnn (Twitter)

iamnoah.com

todo

  • Auth with javascript Api as an exposed method on button
  • Clean up duplicate code in login methods
  • documentation for FBLogin component props, expected values (FB SDK links), etc.
  • expose RCT_EXPORT functions on FBLogin, docs as component method, use 'refs' to call - login/logout/getCredentials as methods via FBLogin component ref
  • writePermissions parameter for button

Code and documentation copyright 2015 Noah. Code released under the MIT license.

