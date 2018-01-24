React Native Face Pile

A group of overlapping round avatars are called face piles. Try it on Snack

Installation

yarn add react- native -face-pile npm install --save react- native -face-pile

Usage

import FacePile from 'react-native-face-pile' const FACES = [ { id: 0, imageUrl: 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/uifaces/faces/twitter/vista/128.jpg', }, { id: 1, imageUrl: 'http://www.yojackets.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Civil-War-Scarlet-Witch-Red-Coat-1.jpg', }, { id: 2, imageUrl: 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/uifaces/faces/twitter/brad_frost/128.jpg', }, { id: 3, imageUrl: 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/uifaces/faces/twitter/k/128.jpg', }, { id: 4, imageUrl: 'https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/885357926373654528/4tGgnF71_bigger.jpg', } ]; <FacePile numFaces={3} faces={FACES} />

Pass in your array of faces, then the number you want to render.

Any faces exceeding numFaces , or faces without images, will show up under the overflow (a circle with, for example, +3 after the faces)

(boolean) If you don't want FacePile to figure out what to render, you can pass in your own render method: render=({ numFaces, faces }) => { do whatever you want here }

Prop types

render: PropTypes.func, // optional render method, otherwise we take control numFaces: PropTypes.number, // number of faces you want to render. The rest is subtracted hideOverflow: PropTypes.bool, // whether or not to show the +2 extra faces overlap: PropTypes.number, // optional amount of overlap of faces (between 0 and 1), defaults to 0.5 faces: PropTypes.shape({ id: PropTypes.string, imageUrl: PropTypes.string }), circleSize: PropTypes.number, // 20, 40, 60, etc. containerStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // overall container style circleStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // override default circle styles imageStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // override default image styles overflowStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // override default overflow circle styles overflowLabelStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet) // override default overflow label (+8) styles

Contributors