rnf

react-native-face-pile

by Peter Piekarczyk
1.9.0 (see all)

🙉👮🙎🤠 Face Piles (A group of overlapping round avatars) for React Native

Overview

Downloads/wk

113

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Avatar

Readme

React Native Face Pile

A group of overlapping round avatars are called face piles. Try it on Snack

npm version

Facepile Image

Installation

yarn add react-native-face-pile

// or

npm install --save react-native-face-pile

Usage

import FacePile from 'react-native-face-pile'

const FACES = [
  {
    id: 0,
    imageUrl: 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/uifaces/faces/twitter/vista/128.jpg',
  },
  {
    id: 1,
    imageUrl: 'http://www.yojackets.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Civil-War-Scarlet-Witch-Red-Coat-1.jpg',
  },
  {
    id: 2,
    imageUrl: 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/uifaces/faces/twitter/brad_frost/128.jpg',
  },
  {
    id: 3,
    imageUrl: 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/uifaces/faces/twitter/k/128.jpg',
  },
  {
    id: 4,
    imageUrl: 'https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/885357926373654528/4tGgnF71_bigger.jpg',
  }
];

<FacePile numFaces={3} faces={FACES} />
  • Pass in your array of faces, then the number you want to render.
  • Any faces exceeding numFaces, or faces without images, will show up under the overflow (a circle with, for example, +3 after the faces)
  • If you want to hide the overflow, pass in hideOverflow (boolean)
  • If you don't want FacePile to figure out what to render, you can pass in your own render method: render=({ numFaces, faces }) => { do whatever you want here }

Prop types

render: PropTypes.func, // optional render method, otherwise we take control
numFaces: PropTypes.number, // number of faces you want to render. The rest is subtracted
hideOverflow: PropTypes.bool, // whether or not to show the +2 extra faces
overlap: PropTypes.number, // optional amount of overlap of faces (between 0 and 1), defaults to 0.5
faces: PropTypes.shape({
  id: PropTypes.string,
  imageUrl: PropTypes.string
}),
circleSize: PropTypes.number, // 20, 40, 60, etc.
containerStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // overall container style
circleStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // override default circle styles
imageStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // override default image styles
overflowStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // override default overflow circle styles
overflowLabelStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet) // override default overflow label (+8) styles

Contributors

  • @peterpme
  • @dhruska
  • @angelk90

