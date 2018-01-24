A group of overlapping round avatars are called face piles. Try it on Snack
yarn add react-native-face-pile
// or
npm install --save react-native-face-pile
import FacePile from 'react-native-face-pile'
const FACES = [
{
id: 0,
imageUrl: 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/uifaces/faces/twitter/vista/128.jpg',
},
{
id: 1,
imageUrl: 'http://www.yojackets.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Civil-War-Scarlet-Witch-Red-Coat-1.jpg',
},
{
id: 2,
imageUrl: 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/uifaces/faces/twitter/brad_frost/128.jpg',
},
{
id: 3,
imageUrl: 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/uifaces/faces/twitter/k/128.jpg',
},
{
id: 4,
imageUrl: 'https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/885357926373654528/4tGgnF71_bigger.jpg',
}
];
<FacePile numFaces={3} faces={FACES} />
numFaces, or faces without images, will show up under the overflow (a circle with, for example,
+3 after the faces)
hideOverflow (boolean)
render method:
render=({ numFaces, faces }) => { do whatever you want here }
render: PropTypes.func, // optional render method, otherwise we take control
numFaces: PropTypes.number, // number of faces you want to render. The rest is subtracted
hideOverflow: PropTypes.bool, // whether or not to show the +2 extra faces
overlap: PropTypes.number, // optional amount of overlap of faces (between 0 and 1), defaults to 0.5
faces: PropTypes.shape({
id: PropTypes.string,
imageUrl: PropTypes.string
}),
circleSize: PropTypes.number, // 20, 40, 60, etc.
containerStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // overall container style
circleStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // override default circle styles
imageStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // override default image styles
overflowStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet), // override default overflow circle styles
overflowLabelStyle: PropTypes.instanceOf(StyleSheet) // override default overflow label (+8) styles