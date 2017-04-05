Introduction

Fabric Digits wrapper for React-Native.

Before Installing

Open your React Native app in Xcode / Android Studio / similar Install DigitsKit (the same way you would for non-React Native projects)

For iOS apps, you can install DigitsKit either through the Fabric OS X app or CocoaPods

For Android apps, you can install DigitsKit either through the Fabric IDE plugin or Gradle

Don't forget about initializing Fabric using with method!

Install

npm install JeanLebrument/react-native-fabric-digits --save

Either Link with RNPM... (Automatic)

npm install rnpm -g --save rnpm link react-native-fabric-digits

...or Link (Manual)

iOS procedure

Follow the usual Digits installation procedure on your project, including adding the frameworks and modifying any files. In the XCode's "Project navigator", right click on your project's Libraries folder ➜ Add Files to <...> Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-fabric-digits ➜ ios -> select the RCTDigitsManager.xcodeproj Go to Build Phases tab of your project, select a target, open Link Binary With Libraries , click on + and add libRCTDigitsManager.a

Android procedure

In settings.gradle

Add to bottom:

include ':react-native-fabric-digits' project( ':react-native-fabric-digits' ).projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fabric-digits/android' )

In android/build.gradle

allprojects { repositories { mavenLocal() jcenter() maven { url 'https://maven.fabric.io/public' } <--- ADD THIS } }

In android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { compile fileTree (dir: 'libs' , include: [ '*.jar' ]) compile 'com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.0' compile 'com.facebook.react:react- native :0.14.+' compile project ( ':react-native-fabric-digits' ) <--- ADD THIS }

In MainActivity.java

import com.proxima.RCTDigits.DigitsPackage; <--- ADD THIS protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new DigitsPackage() <--- ADD THIS ); }

In AndroidManifest.xml

Add this inside the application tag.

< meta-data android:name = "io.Digits.ApiKey" android:value = "YOUR_API_KEY" /> < meta-data android:name = "io.Digits.ApiSecret" android:value = "YOUR_API_SECRET" />

Styling on Android

On Android, you have to add a custom Digits Theme in your app's styles resource.

In android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml

< resources > < style name = "CustomDigitsTheme" parent = "android:Theme.Material.Light" > < item name = "android:textColorPrimary" > @android:color/black </ item > < item name = "android:textColorSecondary" > @android:color/darker_gray </ item > < item name = "android:windowBackground" > @android:color/white </ item > < item name = "android:textColorLink" > #ff398622 </ item > < item name = "android:colorAccent" > #ff398622 </ item > </ style > </ resources >

See the Digits Android Theming docs for more information: Digits Android Theming

Usage

This package provide two classes: DigitsLoginButton and DigitsLogoutButton . You should render the version that corresponds to the Log In state in your app.

Start with DigitsLoginButton , then when a user has successfully logged in, swap this out for DigitsLogoutButton .

Have a look at the Example, which illustrates all the features.

FAQ

please see https://get.digits.com. Digits is part of Fabric -- a suite of tools for building mobile apps from Twitter.

Does Digits officially support React Native?

Not directly on its own. Officially, DigitsKit only supports the native languages (Objective C, Swift, and Java).

However, React Native has the ability to expose native modules to JavaScript components, which is exactly what this library does.

Can I see the OAuth details that the DigitsAPI returns?

In our example, the returned OAuth response is put into the component state.

Can I see the phone number the user entered?

Yes! Once a user has logged in, you can call getSessionDetails() to get the sessionId and phoneNumber.

Licence

MIT