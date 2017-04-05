Fabric Digits wrapper for React-Native.
For iOS apps, you can install DigitsKit either through the Fabric OS X app or CocoaPods
For Android apps, you can install DigitsKit either through the Fabric IDE plugin or Gradle
Don't forget about initializing Fabric using
with method!
npm install JeanLebrument/react-native-fabric-digits --save
npm install rnpm -g --save
rnpm link react-native-fabric-digits
Add Files to <...>
node_modules ➜
react-native-fabric-digits ➜
ios -> select the
RCTDigitsManager.xcodeproj
Build Phases tab of your project, select a target, open
Link Binary With Libraries, click on
+ and add
libRCTDigitsManager.a
settings.gradle
Add to bottom:
include ':react-native-fabric-digits'
project(':react-native-fabric-digits').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-fabric-digits/android')
android/build.gradle
allprojects {
repositories {
mavenLocal()
jcenter()
maven { url 'https://maven.fabric.io/public' } <--- ADD THIS
}
}
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
compile fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar'])
compile 'com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.0'
compile 'com.facebook.react:react-native:0.14.+'
compile project(':react-native-fabric-digits') <--- ADD THIS
}
MainActivity.java
import com.proxima.RCTDigits.DigitsPackage; <--- ADD THIS
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new DigitsPackage() <--- ADD THIS
);
}
AndroidManifest.xml
Add this inside the
application tag.
<meta-data
android:name="io.Digits.ApiKey"
android:value="YOUR_API_KEY" />
<meta-data
android:name="io.Digits.ApiSecret"
android:value="YOUR_API_SECRET" />
On Android, you have to add a custom Digits Theme in your app's
styles resource.
android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<resources>
<!-- your other app styles here -->
<style name="CustomDigitsTheme" parent="android:Theme.Material.Light">
<item name="android:textColorPrimary">@android:color/black</item>
<item name="android:textColorSecondary">@android:color/darker_gray</item>
<item name="android:windowBackground">@android:color/white</item>
<item name="android:textColorLink">#ff398622</item>
<item name="android:colorAccent">#ff398622</item>
</style>
</resources>
See the Digits Android Theming docs for more information: Digits Android Theming
This package provide two classes:
DigitsLoginButton and
DigitsLogoutButton. You should
render the version that corresponds to the Log In state in your app.
Start with
DigitsLoginButton, then when a user has successfully logged in, swap this out for
DigitsLogoutButton.
Have a look at the Example, which illustrates all the features.
response is put into the component state.
getSessionDetails() to get the sessionId and phoneNumber.
MIT