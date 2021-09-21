A FAB button component for Android and iOS, customizable, simple and as per material design specs.
See Google Material Design for more info on FABs.
npm install --save react-native-fab
import FAB from 'react-native-fab'
<FAB buttonColor="red" iconTextColor="#FFFFFF" onClickAction={() => {console.log("FAB pressed")}} visible={true} iconTextComponent={<Icon name="all-out"/>} />
|Prop
|Type
|Effect
|Default Value
|visible
|boolean
|Show or hide the FAB
|true
|buttonColor
|string
|The color of FAB
|red
|onClickAction
|function
|Function to be called when button is pressed
|()=>{}
|iconTextColor
|color
|The color of icon of FAB
|#FFFFFF
|iconTextComponent
|component
|Text component or any other component based on it, works great with Icon from react-native-vector-icons
<Text>+</Text>
|snackOffset
|number
|The amount by which to move up the FAB to accomodate snackbar
|0