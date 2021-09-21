openbase logo
rnf

react-native-fab

by sidevesh
1.0.18 (see all)

A FAB button component for Android and iOS, customizable, simple and as per material design specs.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

593

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Floating Button

Readme

react-native-fab

A FAB button component for Android and iOS, customizable, simple and as per material design specs.

FAB demo with snackbar

See Google Material Design for more info on FABs.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-fab

Basic Usage

import FAB from 'react-native-fab'

Code

<FAB buttonColor="red" iconTextColor="#FFFFFF" onClickAction={() => {console.log("FAB pressed")}} visible={true} iconTextComponent={<Icon name="all-out"/>} />

Options

PropTypeEffectDefault Value
visiblebooleanShow or hide the FABtrue
buttonColorstringThe color of FABred
onClickActionfunctionFunction to be called when button is pressed()=>{}
iconTextColorcolorThe color of icon of FAB#FFFFFF
iconTextComponentcomponentText component or any other component based on it, works great with Icon from react-native-vector-icons<Text>+</Text>
snackOffsetnumberThe amount by which to move up the FAB to accomodate snackbar0

Note

  • When visible prop is changed, the FAB will be animated in/out of screen.
  • This works great together with react-native-snackbar-component. See demo for example and instructions how to.

Alternatives

rna
react-native-action-buttoncustomizable multi-action-button component for react-native
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
rnf
react-native-floating-actionMaterial design action button for React Native
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
rnf
react-native-floating-action-buttonFully customizable Floating Action Button for React Native
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
45
rns
react-native-social-fabFully customizable social media floating action button for react native
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
15
rne
react-native-easy-floating-buttonAn react native button component by js
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
43
See 10 Alternatives

