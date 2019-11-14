React Native Image Cache and Progressive Loading

React Native image cache and progressive loading for iOS and Android. Based on Expo Kit.

This is a component used in the React Native Elements and the React Native Fiber starter kits.

Checkout this medium story about react-native-expo-image-cache.

Installation

This package has a peer dependency with React, React Native, and Expo.

yarn add react-native-expo-image- cache

Usage

Props

Props Default Options tint dark light, dark, default transitionDuration 300 custom in ms

import {Image} from "react-native-expo-image-cache" ; const preview = { uri : "" }; const uri = "https://firebasestorage.googleapis.com/v0/b/react-native-e.appspot.com/o/b47b03a1e22e3f1fd884b5252de1e64a06a14126.png?alt=media&token=d636c423-3d94-440f-90c1-57c4de921641" ; < Image style = {{ height: 100 , width: 100 }} { ... { preview , uri }} />

CacheManager

Get the local image from a remote URI

import {CacheManager} from "react-native-expo-image-cache" ; const {uri} = this .props; const path = await CacheManager.get(uri).getPath();

You can also clear the local cache: