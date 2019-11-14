React Native image cache and progressive loading for iOS and Android. Based on Expo Kit.
This is a component used in the React Native Elements and the React Native Fiber starter kits.
This package has a peer dependency with React, React Native, and Expo.
yarn add react-native-expo-image-cache
|Props
|Default
|Options
|tint
|dark
|light, dark, default
|transitionDuration
|300
|custom in ms
import {Image} from "react-native-expo-image-cache";
// preview can be a local image or a data uri
const preview = { uri: "" };
const uri = "https://firebasestorage.googleapis.com/v0/b/react-native-e.appspot.com/o/b47b03a1e22e3f1fd884b5252de1e64a06a14126.png?alt=media&token=d636c423-3d94-440f-90c1-57c4de921641";
<Image style={{ height: 100, width: 100 }} {...{preview, uri}} />
Get the local image from a remote URI
import {CacheManager} from "react-native-expo-image-cache";
const {uri} = this.props;
const path = await CacheManager.get(uri).getPath();
// if path is undefined, the image download has failed
You can also clear the local cache:
import {CacheManager} from "react-native-expo-image-cache";
await CacheManager.clearCache();