openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rne

react-native-expo-image-cache

by William Candillon
4.1.0 (see all)

React Native Image Cache and Progressive Loading based on Expo

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

623

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Image Cache and Progressive Loading

CircleCI npm version

React Native image cache and progressive loading for iOS and Android. Based on Expo Kit.

This is a component used in the React Native Elements and the React Native Fiber starter kits.

Checkout this medium story about react-native-expo-image-cache.

Installation

This package has a peer dependency with React, React Native, and Expo.

yarn add react-native-expo-image-cache

Usage

Props

PropsDefaultOptions
tintdarklight, dark, default
transitionDuration300custom in ms

import {Image} from "react-native-expo-image-cache";

// preview can be a local image or a data uri
const preview = { uri: "" };
const uri = "https://firebasestorage.googleapis.com/v0/b/react-native-e.appspot.com/o/b47b03a1e22e3f1fd884b5252de1e64a06a14126.png?alt=media&token=d636c423-3d94-440f-90c1-57c4de921641";
<Image style={{ height: 100, width: 100 }} {...{preview, uri}} />

CacheManager

Get the local image from a remote URI

import {CacheManager} from "react-native-expo-image-cache";

const {uri} = this.props;
const path = await CacheManager.get(uri).getPath();
// if path is undefined, the image download has failed

You can also clear the local cache:


import {CacheManager} from "react-native-expo-image-cache";

await CacheManager.clearCache();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial