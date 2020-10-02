openbase logo
react-native-exit-app

by Wumke
1.1.0 (see all)

Exit,close,kill,shutdown app completely for React Native on iOS and Android.

Categories

Readme

Exit / Close / Kill / shutdown your react native app. Does not invoke a crash notification.

NOTICE:

  • for React Native < 0.47 use react-native-exit-app <1.x.x
  • for React Native > 0.47 use react-native-exit-app >=1.x.x

Setup

Fast and easy:

npm install react-native-exit-app --save
react-native link react-native-exit-app

Or manual: add the latest version as dependeny to your package.json.

{
  "name": "YourProject",
  ...
  },
  "dependencies": {
    ...
    "react-native-exit-app": "0.1.0",
    ...
  }

iOS

  • Add RNExitApp.xcoderproj into your project in the Libraries folder.
  • Add the .a file on the General tab of your target under Linked Frameworks And Libraries
  • Add the .a file on the Build Phases tab of your target under Link Binary With Libraries

Android

  • In the settings.gradle
      include ':react-native-exit-app', ':app'
  project(':react-native-exit-app').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-exit-app/android')
  • In the build.gradle
      compile project(':react-native-exit-app')
  • In MainApplication.java
      import com.github.wumke.RNExitApp.RNExitAppPackage;
  ...
  @Override
  protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
      ...
      new RNExitAppPackage(),
      ...
    );
  }
  ...

Usage

import RNExitApp from 'react-native-exit-app';
...
RNExitApp.exitApp();
...

Versioning

This project uses semantic versioning: MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH. This means that releases within the same MAJOR version are always backwards compatible. For more info see semver.org.

