Exit / Close / Kill / shutdown your react native app. Does not invoke a crash notification.
NOTICE:
Fast and easy:
npm install react-native-exit-app --save
react-native link react-native-exit-app
Or manual: add the latest version as dependeny to your package.json.
{
"name": "YourProject",
...
},
"dependencies": {
...
"react-native-exit-app": "0.1.0",
...
}
include ':react-native-exit-app', ':app'
project(':react-native-exit-app').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-exit-app/android')
compile project(':react-native-exit-app')
import com.github.wumke.RNExitApp.RNExitAppPackage;
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
...
new RNExitAppPackage(),
...
);
}
...
import RNExitApp from 'react-native-exit-app';
...
RNExitApp.exitApp();
...
This project uses semantic versioning: MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH. This means that releases within the same MAJOR version are always backwards compatible. For more info see semver.org.