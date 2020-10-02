Exit / Close / Kill / shutdown your react native app. Does not invoke a crash notification.

NOTICE:

for React Native < 0.47 use react-native-exit-app <1.x.x

for React Native > 0.47 use react-native-exit-app >=1.x.x

Setup

Fast and easy:

npm install react-native-exit-app --save react-native link react-native-exit-app

Or manual: add the latest version as dependeny to your package.json.

{ "name" : "YourProject" , ... }, "dependencies" : { ... "react-native-exit-app" : "0.1.0" , ... }

iOS

Add RNExitApp.xcoderproj into your project in the Libraries folder.

Add the .a file on the General tab of your target under Linked Frameworks And Libraries

Add the .a file on the Build Phases tab of your target under Link Binary With Libraries

Android

In the settings.gradle include ':react-native-exit-app' , ':app' project( ':react-native-exit-app' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-exit-app/android' )

In the build.gradle compile project ( ':react-native-exit-app' )

In MainApplication.java import com .github .wumke .RNExitApp .RNExitAppPackage ; ... @ Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays .< ReactPackage > asList ( ... new RNExitAppPackage (), ... ); } ...

Usage

import RNExitApp from 'react-native-exit-app' ; ... RNExitApp.exitApp(); ...

Versioning

This project uses semantic versioning: MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH. This means that releases within the same MAJOR version are always backwards compatible. For more info see semver.org.