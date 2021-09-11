React Native Exif





An image exif reader

Installation

yarn add react-native-exif react-native link

or

npm install react-native-exif --save react-native link

Usage

getExif

import Exif from 'react-native-exif' ... Exif.getExif( '/sdcard/tt.jpg' ) .then( msg => console .warn( 'OK: ' + JSON .stringify(msg))) .catch( msg => console .warn( 'ERROR: ' + msg)) ... Exif.getExif( 'content://media/external/images/media/111' ) .then( msg => console .warn( 'OK: ' + JSON .stringify(msg))) .catch( msg => console .warn( 'ERROR: ' + msg)) ... Exif.getExif( 'assets-library://asset/asset.JPG?id=xxxx&ext=JPG' ) .then( msg => console .warn( 'OK: ' + JSON .stringify(msg))) .catch( msg => console .warn( 'ERROR: ' + msg))

Exif values

Value ImageWidth ImageHeight Orientation originalUri exif

getLatLong

Fetch geo coordinates as floats.

... Exif.getLatLong( '/sdcard/tt.jpg' ) .then( ( {latitude, longitude} ) => { console .warn( 'OK: ' + latitude + ', ' + longitude)}) .catch( msg => console .warn( 'ERROR: ' + msg)) ...

Version 0.1.0 add react-native 0.40 support

Contributors

