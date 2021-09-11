An image exif reader
yarn add react-native-exif
react-native link
or
npm install react-native-exif --save
react-native link
import Exif from 'react-native-exif'
...
Exif.getExif('/sdcard/tt.jpg')
.then(msg => console.warn('OK: ' + JSON.stringify(msg)))
.catch(msg => console.warn('ERROR: ' + msg))
...
Exif.getExif('content://media/external/images/media/111')
.then(msg => console.warn('OK: ' + JSON.stringify(msg)))
.catch(msg => console.warn('ERROR: ' + msg))
...
Exif.getExif('assets-library://asset/asset.JPG?id=xxxx&ext=JPG')
.then(msg => console.warn('OK: ' + JSON.stringify(msg)))
.catch(msg => console.warn('ERROR: ' + msg))
|Value
|ImageWidth
|ImageHeight
|Orientation
|originalUri
|exif
Fetch geo coordinates as floats.
...
Exif.getLatLong('/sdcard/tt.jpg')
.then(({latitude, longitude}) => {console.warn('OK: ' + latitude + ', ' + longitude)})
.catch(msg => console.warn('ERROR: ' + msg))
...
Version 0.1.0 add react-native 0.40 support
