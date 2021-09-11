openbase logo
Readme

React Native Exif

All Contributors

An image exif reader

Installation

yarn add react-native-exif
react-native link

or

npm install react-native-exif --save
react-native link

Usage

getExif

import Exif from 'react-native-exif'

...

Exif.getExif('/sdcard/tt.jpg')
    .then(msg => console.warn('OK: ' + JSON.stringify(msg)))
    .catch(msg => console.warn('ERROR: ' + msg))

...

Exif.getExif('content://media/external/images/media/111')
    .then(msg => console.warn('OK: ' + JSON.stringify(msg)))
    .catch(msg => console.warn('ERROR: ' + msg))

...

Exif.getExif('assets-library://asset/asset.JPG?id=xxxx&ext=JPG')
    .then(msg => console.warn('OK: ' + JSON.stringify(msg)))
    .catch(msg => console.warn('ERROR: ' + msg))

Exif values

Value
ImageWidth
ImageHeight
Orientation
originalUri
exif

getLatLong

Fetch geo coordinates as floats.

...
Exif.getLatLong('/sdcard/tt.jpg')
    .then(({latitude, longitude}) => {console.warn('OK: ' + latitude + ', ' + longitude)})
    .catch(msg => console.warn('ERROR: ' + msg))
...

Version 0.1.0 add react-native 0.40 support

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


francisco-sanchez-molina
💻
Kesha Antonov
💻
Olivier Collet
💻
hygkui
💻
EurekaO
💻
Colin Basnett
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

