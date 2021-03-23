A react native module that lets you to register a global error handler that can capture fatal/non fatal uncaught exceptions. The module helps prevent abrupt crashing of RN Apps without a graceful message to the user.

In the current scenario:

In DEV mode , you get a RED Screen error pointing your errors.

In Bundled mode , the app just quits without any prompt ! 🙄

To tackle this we register a global error handler that could be used to for example:

Send bug reports to dev team when the app crashes Show a creative dialog saying the user should restart the application

V2 of this module now supports catching Unhandled Native Exceptions also along with the JS Exceptions ✌🏻🍻 There are NO breaking changes. So its safe to upgrade from v1 to v2. So there is no reason not to 😉.

V2.9

Adds support for executing previously set error handlers (now this module can work with other analytics modules)

Adds an improved approach for overwriting native error handlers.

Thanks @ Damien Solimando

Example repo can be found here: https://github.com/master-atul/react-native-exception-handler-example

Without any error handling

In DEV MODE

In BUNDLED MODE

With react-native-exception-handler in BUNDLED MODE

yarn add react-native-exception-handler

or

npm i react-native-exception-handler --save

Mostly automatic installation

react-native link react-native-exception-handler

For react-native@0.60.0 or above

As react-native@0.60.0 or above supports autolinking, so there is no need to run linking process. Read more about autolinking here.

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-exception-handler and add ReactNativeExceptionHandler.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libReactNativeExceptionHandler.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Using Cocoapods

add pod 'ReactNativeExceptionHandler', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native-exception-handler/ReactNativeExceptionHandler.podspec' to your Podfile run pod install

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.masteratul.exceptionhandler.ReactNativeExceptionHandlerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new ReactNativeExceptionHandlerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-exception-handler' project ( ':react-native-exception-handler' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-exception-handler/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-exception-handler' )

PLEASE READ BEFORE GOING TO USAGE SECTION

Lets introduce you to the type of errors in a RN app.

Errors produced by your Javascript code (includes all your react code). We will refer to these errors as JS_Exceptions going forward.

Errors produced by Native Modules. We will refer to these as Native_Exceptions going forward.

Unhandled exceptions leave the app in a critical state.

In case of JS_Exceptions you can catch these unhandled exceptions and perform tasks like show alerts or popups, do cleanup or even hit an API to inform the dev teams before closing the app.

In case of Native_Exceptions it becomes much worse. While you can catch these unhandled exceptions and perform tasks like cleanup or logout or even hit an API to inform the dev teams before closing the app, you CANNOT show a JS alert box or do any UI stuff via JS code. This has to be done via the native methods provided by this module in the respective NATIVE codebase for iOS and android. The module does provide default handlers though :P. So you will get default popups incase of errors. Obviously you can customise them. See CUSTOMIZATION section.

Usage

To catch JS_Exceptions

import {setJSExceptionHandler, getJSExceptionHandler} from 'react-native-exception-handler' ; . . setJSExceptionHandler( ( error, isFatal ) => { }); const exceptionhandler = ( error, isFatal ) => { }; setJSExceptionHandler(exceptionhandler, allowInDevMode); const currentHandler = getJSExceptionHandler();

To catch Native_Exceptions

import { setNativeExceptionHandler } from "react-native-exception-handler" ; setNativeExceptionHandler( ( exceptionString ) => { }); const exceptionhandler = ( exceptionString ) => { }; setNativeExceptionHandler( exceptionhandler, forceAppQuit, executeDefaultHandler );

It is recommended you set both the handlers. NOTE: setNativeExceptionHandler only works in bundled mode - it will show the red screen when applied to dev mode.

See the examples to know more

CUSTOMIZATION

Customizing setJSExceptionHandler.

In case of setJSExceptionHandler you can do everything that is possible. Hence there is not much to customize here.

const errorHandler = ( error, isFatal ) => { }) setJSExceptionHandler(errorHandler, true );

Customizing setNativeExceptionHandler

By default whenever a Native_Exceptions occurs if you have used setNativeExceptionHandler , along with the callback specified you would see a popup (this is the default native handler set by this module).

In Android and iOS you will see something like

Modifying Android Native Exception handler (RECOMMENDED APPROACH)

(NATIVE CODE HAS TO BE WRITTEN) recommended that you do this in android studio

In the android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

import com.masteratul.exceptionhandler.ReactNativeExceptionHandlerModule; import com.masteratul.exceptionhandler.NativeExceptionHandlerIfc ... ... ... public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { ... ... public void onCreate () { .... .... .... ReactNativeExceptionHandlerModule.setNativeExceptionHandler( new NativeExceptionHandlerIfc() { public void handleNativeException (Thread thread, Throwable throwable, Thread.UncaughtExceptionHandler originalHandler) { } }); }

Modifying Android Native Exception handler UI (CUSTOM ACTIVITY APPROACH (OLD APPROACH).. LEAVING FOR BACKWARD COMPATIBILITY)

(NATIVE CODE HAS TO BE WRITTEN) recommended that you do this in android studio

Create an Empty Activity in the android/app/src/main/java/[...]/ . For example lets say CustomErrorDialog.java

. For example lets say CustomErrorDialog.java Customize your activity to look and behave however you need it to be.

In the android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

import com.masteratul.exceptionhandler.ReactNativeExceptionHandlerModule; import <yourpackage>.YourCustomActivity; ... ... ... public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { ... ... public void onCreate () { .... .... .... ReactNativeExceptionHandlerModule.replaceErrorScreenActivityClass(YourCustomActivity . class ) ; }

Modifying iOS Native Exception handler UI (NATIVE CODE HAS TO BE WRITTEN) recommended that you do this in XCode

Unlike Android, in the case of iOS, there is no way to restart the app if it has crashed. Also, during a Native_Exceptions the UI becomes quite unstable since the exception occured on the main UI thread. Hence, none of the click or press handlers would work either.

Keeping in mind of these, at the most we can just show the user a dialog and inform the user to reopen the app.

If you noticed the default native exception popup does exactly that. To customize the UI for the popup.

In XCode, open the file AppDelegate.m

... ... @implementation AppDelegate - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { ... ... [ReactNativeExceptionHandler replaceNativeExceptionHandlerBlock:^(NSException *exception, NSString *readeableException){ UIAlertController* alert = [UIAlertController alertControllerWithTitle:@ "Critical error occurred" message: [NSString stringWithFormat:@ "%@

%@" , @ "Apologies..The app will close now

Please restart the app

" , readeableException] preferredStyle:UIAlertControllerStyleAlert]; [rootViewController presentViewController:alert animated:YES completion:nil]; [NSTimer scheduledTimerWithTimeInterval: 4.0 target:[ReactNativeExceptionHandler class ] selector : @selector(releaseExceptionHold) userInfo:nil repeats:NO]; }]; ... ... ... return YES; } @ end

What is this [ReactNativeExceptionHandler releaseExceptionHold]; ?

In case of iOS we lock the UI thread after we show our popup to prevent the app from closing. Hence once we are done showing the popup we need to close our app after some time. But since our buttons wont work as our click handlers wont work (explained before). To close the app or to remove the UI lockup on exception, we need to call this method [ReactNativeExceptionHandler releaseExceptionHold];

Hence we set a timer of 4 secs and then call the method releaseExceptionHold to quit the app after 4 secs of showing the popup

[NSTimer scheduledTimerWithTimeInterval: 4.0 target:[ReactNativeExceptionHandler class ] selector : @selector(releaseExceptionHold) userInfo:nil repeats:NO];

Examples

Restart on error example

This example shows how to use this module show a graceful bug dialog to the user on crash and restart the app when the user presses ok !

import {Alert} from 'react-native' ; import RNRestart from 'react-native-restart' ; import {setJSExceptionHandler} from 'react-native-exception-handler' ; const errorHandler = ( e, isFatal ) => { if (isFatal) { Alert.alert( 'Unexpected error occurred' , ` Error: ${(isFatal) ? 'Fatal:' : '' } ${e.name} ${e.message} We will need to restart the app. ` , [{ text : 'Restart' , onPress : () => { RNRestart.Restart(); } }] ); } else { console .log(e); } }; setJSExceptionHandler(errorHandler); setNativeExceptionHandler( ( errorString ) => { ... ... });

Bug Capture to dev team example

This example shows how to use this module to send global errors to the dev team and show a graceful bug dialog to the user on crash !

import { Alert } from "react-native" ; import { BackAndroid } from "react-native" ; import { setJSExceptionHandler } from "react-native-exception-handler" ; const reporter = ( error ) => { console .log(error); }; const errorHandler = ( e, isFatal ) => { if (isFatal) { reporter(e); Alert.alert( "Unexpected error occurred" , ` Error: ${isFatal ? "Fatal:" : "" } ${e.name} ${e.message} We have reported this to our team ! Please close the app and start again! ` , [ { text : "Close" , onPress : () => { BackAndroid.exitApp(); }, }, ] ); } else { console .log(e); } }; setJSExceptionHandler(errorHandler); setNativeExceptionHandler( ( errorString ) => { });

More Examples can be found in the examples folder

Preserving old handler (thanks to zeh)

Known issues and fixes:

This is specifically occuring when you use wix library for navigation along with react-native-exception-handler. Whenever an error occurs, it will recreate the application above the crash screen.

Fix:

You need to set second parametera as false while calling setNativeExceptionHandler. The second parameter is an android specific field which stands for forceQuitOnError. When set to false it doesnt quit the app forcefully on error. In short :

Credit goes to Gustavo Fão Valvassori

setNativeExceptionHandler(nativeErrorCallback, false );

Previously defined exception handlers are not executed anymore

A lot of frameworks (especially analytics sdk's) implement global exception handlers. In order to keep these frameworks working while using react-native-exception-hanlder, you can pass a boolean value as third argument to setNativeExceptionHandler(..., ..., true ) what will trigger the execution of the last global handler registered.

TESTING NATIVE EXCEPTIONS/ERRORS

To make sure this module works. You can generate a native exception using the module rn-test-exception-handler . https://github.com/master-atul/rn-test-exception-handler

rn-test-exception-handler module does only one thing. It raises a Native_Exceptions. This will help you to verify your customizations or functionality of this module.

Peace ! ✌🏻🍻