A full EventEmitter implementation for react-native modules
The documented way to send and receive events from a native module requires you to use different native classes and different javascript classes on iOS vs Android, and the events are global and could easily collide with another module's events. This module unifies the native events process by allowing native modules to conform to node's EventEmitter class, meaning all of the methods from EventEmitter are callable from your module instance.
Since this module is only meant to be used with other native modules, you have to add this module as a dependency inside of your native module (NOT inside of your main project):
npm install --save react-native-events
note: Inside your main project (NOT inside your native module), after setting up your native module and adding it to your
package.json file, you must run
npm install to install your module and its dependencies, and
react-native link to actually link the native code to your app project.
In order to set up your native module to conform to an EventEmitter on each platform, you must perform the following steps:
Add
$(SRCROOT)/../../react-native-events/ios to Header Search Paths in the project settings of your native module. (If your module is a scoped package, you'll need to add one more
../ to the path)
Then make your native module conform to
RNEventConformer:
// MyNativeModule.h
#import <React/RCTBridgeModule.h>
#import <RNEventEmitter/RNEventEmitter.h>
@interface MyNativeModule : NSObject <RCTBridgeModule, RNEventConformer>
...
@end
// MyNativeModule.m
#import "MyNativeModule.h"
@implementation MyNativeModule
@synthesize bridge = _bridge;
...
RCT_EXPORT_METHOD(__registerAsJSEventEmitter:(int)moduleId)
{
[RNEventEmitter registerEventEmitterModule:self withID:moduleId bridge:_bridge];
}
-(void)onNativeEvent:(NSString*)eventName params:(NSArray*)params
{
// Called when an event for this module is emitted from native code
}
-(void)onJSEvent:(NSString*)eventName params:(NSArray*)params
{
// Called when an event for this module is emitted from javascript
}
-(void)onEvent:(NSString*)eventName params:(NSArray*)params
{
// Called when any event for this module is emitted
}
...
@end
Edit
android/build.gradle and add the
react-native-events project to
dependencies
...
dependencies {
compile 'com.facebook.react:react-native:+'
compile project(path: ':react-native-events')
}
...
Then make your native module conform to
RNEventConformer:
package com.reactlibrary.mynativemodule;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.ReactContextBaseJavaModule;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.ReactMethod;
import com.lufinkey.react.eventemitter.RNEventConformer;
import com.lufinkey.react.eventemitter.RNEventEmitter;
public class MyNativeModule extends ReactContextBaseJavaModule implements RNEventConformer
{
...
@Override
@ReactMethod
public void __registerAsJSEventEmitter(int moduleId)
{
RNEventEmitter.registerEventEmitterModule(this.reactContext, moduleId, this);
}
@Override
public void onNativeEvent(String eventName, Object... args)
{
// Called when an event for this module is emitted from native code
}
@Override
public void onJSEvent(String eventName, Object... args)
{
// Called when an event for this module is emitted from javascript
}
@Override
public void onEvent(String eventName, Object... args)
{
// Called when any event for this module is emitted
}
...
}
In order for your native module to conform to node's EventEmitter class, you must first register your module as an event emitter inside your native module's
index.js using the
register method, and then conform it using the
conform method:
import { NativeModules } from 'react-native';
import RNEvents from 'react-native-events';
var MyNativeModule = NativeModules.MyNativeModule;
// register your event emitter to be able to send events
RNEvents.register(MyNativeModule);
// conform your native module to EventEmitter
RNEvents.conform(MyNativeModule);
export default MyNativeModule;
Once your native module has been registered and conformed, you may use any method available in the EventEmitter class.
To receive events, you can just use the
addListener method from EventEmitter. To send events, you can just use the
emit method from EventEmitter.
import MyNativeModule from 'my-native-module-package';
// add a listener to listen for the "somethingHappened" event
MyNativeModule.addListener("somethingHappened", (arg1, arg2) => {
console.log("my event was called, and I received some data!");
console.log("arg1: ", arg1);
console.log("arg2: ", arg2);
});
// send the "somethingHappened" event with 2 arguments
MyNativeModule.emit("somethingHappened", {a:"ayy", b:"lmao"}, {c:"It's 4:20 somewhere"});
Any event sent from your native code will be received in your native modules's javascript event listeners for that event. Likewise, any event sent from javascript will be received in the
onEvent and
onJSEvent methods in your native code.
The following code shows how to send the same
somethingHappened event from your native code's module class:
Objective-C
// create event arguments
NSDictionary* arg1 = @{ @"a":@"ayy", @"b":@"lmao" };
NSDictionary* arg2 = @{ @"c":@"It's 4:20 somewhere" };
// send the event
[RNEventEmitter emitEvent:@"somethingHappened" withParams:@[ arg1, arg2 ] module:self bridge:_bridge];
Java
// create event arguments
WritableMap arg1 = Arguments.createMap();
data.putString("a", "ayy");
data.putString("b", "lmao");
WritableMap arg2 = Arguments.createMap();
data.putString("c", "It's 4:20 somewhere");
// send the events
RNEventEmitter.emitEvent(this.reactContext, this, "somethingHappened", arg1, arg2);
import RNEvents from 'react-native-events';
register( nativeModule )
Registers a native module to be able to send / receive events between native code and javascript.
Parameters
Returns
conform( nativeModule )
Conforms a registered native module to the EventEmitter prototype. This creates an EventEmitter instance and adds all of its methods to the native module object. The native module will not inherit from EventEmitter and
nativeModule instanceof EventEmitter will still return false. Calling the
emit method will call
emitNativeEvent and
emitJSEvent on the module, in that order
Parameters
Returns
emitNativeEvent( nativeModule, eventName, ...args )
Sends an event to the module's native code. This will trigger the native module's
onEvent and
onJSEvent methods, in that order. Note that this only triggers the native code events. No javascript events will be emitted.
Parameters
emitJSEvent( nativeModule, eventName, ...args )
Sends an event to the module's javascript event subscribers. This will trigger on EventEmitters subscribed with
addPreSubscriber, on the conformed module, and on EventEmitters subscribed with
addSubscriber, in that order. Note that this only triggers the javascript events. No native code events will be emitted.
Parameters
addSubscriber( nativeModule, subscriber )
Subscribes an EventEmitter to the events sent by the native module.
Parameters
removeSubscriber( nativeModule, subscriber )
Unsubscribes an EventEmitter from the events sent by the native module.
Parameters
addPreSubscriber( nativeModule, subscriber )
Subscribes an EventEmitter to the events sent by the native module. Subscribers added using this method receive events before the conformed native module and before subscribers added using
addSubscriber.
Parameters
removePreSubscriber( nativeModule, subscriber )
Unsubscribes an EventEmitter from the events sent by the native module. This method will only unsubscribe subscribers added using the
addPreSubscriber method.
Parameters