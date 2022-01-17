A full EventEmitter implementation for react-native modules

The documented way to send and receive events from a native module requires you to use different native classes and different javascript classes on iOS vs Android, and the events are global and could easily collide with another module's events. This module unifies the native events process by allowing native modules to conform to node's EventEmitter class, meaning all of the methods from EventEmitter are callable from your module instance.

Setup

Since this module is only meant to be used with other native modules, you have to add this module as a dependency inside of your native module (NOT inside of your main project):

npm install --save react-native-events

note: Inside your main project (NOT inside your native module), after setting up your native module and adding it to your package.json file, you must run npm install to install your module and its dependencies, and react-native link to actually link the native code to your app project.

In order to set up your native module to conform to an EventEmitter on each platform, you must perform the following steps:

iOS

Add $(SRCROOT)/../../react-native-events/ios to Header Search Paths in the project settings of your native module. (If your module is a scoped package, you'll need to add one more ../ to the path)

Then make your native module conform to RNEventConformer :

@interface MyNativeModule : NSObject < RCTBridgeModule , RNEventConformer > ... @end

@implementation MyNativeModule @synthesize bridge = _bridge; ... RCT_EXPORT_METHOD(__registerAsJSEventEmitter:( int )moduleId) { [RNEventEmitter registerEventEmitterModule: self withID:moduleId bridge:_bridge]; } -( void )onNativeEvent:( NSString *)eventName params:( NSArray *)params { } -( void )onJSEvent:( NSString *)eventName params:( NSArray *)params { } -( void )onEvent:( NSString *)eventName params:( NSArray *)params { } ... @end

Android

Edit android/build.gradle and add the react-native-events project to dependencies

... dependencies { compile 'com.facebook.react:react-native:+' compile project(path: ':react-native-events') } ...

Then make your native module conform to RNEventConformer :

package com.reactlibrary.mynativemodule; import com.facebook.react.bridge.ReactContextBaseJavaModule; import com.facebook.react.bridge.ReactMethod; import com.lufinkey.react.eventemitter.RNEventConformer; import com.lufinkey.react.eventemitter.RNEventEmitter; public class MyNativeModule extends ReactContextBaseJavaModule implements RNEventConformer { ... public void __registerAsJSEventEmitter ( int moduleId) { RNEventEmitter.registerEventEmitterModule( this .reactContext, moduleId, this ); } public void onNativeEvent (String eventName, Object... args) { } public void onJSEvent (String eventName, Object... args) { } public void onEvent (String eventName, Object... args) { } ... }

Usage

In order for your native module to conform to node's EventEmitter class, you must first register your module as an event emitter inside your native module's index.js using the register method, and then conform it using the conform method:

import { NativeModules } from 'react-native' ; import RNEvents from 'react-native-events' ; var MyNativeModule = NativeModules.MyNativeModule; RNEvents.register(MyNativeModule); RNEvents.conform(MyNativeModule); export default MyNativeModule;

Sending and receiving events in javascript

Once your native module has been registered and conformed, you may use any method available in the EventEmitter class.

To receive events, you can just use the addListener method from EventEmitter. To send events, you can just use the emit method from EventEmitter.

import MyNativeModule from 'my-native-module-package' ; MyNativeModule.addListener( "somethingHappened" , (arg1, arg2) => { console .log( "my event was called, and I received some data!" ); console .log( "arg1: " , arg1); console .log( "arg2: " , arg2); }); MyNativeModule.emit( "somethingHappened" , { a : "ayy" , b : "lmao" }, { c : "It's 4:20 somewhere" });

Sending and receiving events in native code

Any event sent from your native code will be received in your native modules's javascript event listeners for that event. Likewise, any event sent from javascript will be received in the onEvent and onJSEvent methods in your native code.

The following code shows how to send the same somethingHappened event from your native code's module class:

Objective-C

NSDictionary * arg1 = @{ @"a" : @"ayy" , @"b" : @"lmao" }; NSDictionary * arg2 = @{ @"c" : @"It's 4:20 somewhere" }; [RNEventEmitter emitEvent: @"somethingHappened" withParams:@[ arg1, arg2 ] module: self bridge:_bridge];

Java

WritableMap arg1 = Arguments.createMap(); data.putString( "a" , "ayy" ); data.putString( "b" , "lmao" ); WritableMap arg2 = Arguments.createMap(); data.putString( "c" , "It's 4:20 somewhere" ); RNEventEmitter.emitEvent( this .reactContext, this , "somethingHappened" , arg1, arg2);

API Reference

import RNEvents from 'react-native-events' ;

Methods

register ( nativeModule ) Registers a native module to be able to send / receive events between native code and javascript. Parameters nativeModule - a react native module Returns The registered native module



conform ( nativeModule ) Conforms a registered native module to the EventEmitter prototype. This creates an EventEmitter instance and adds all of its methods to the native module object. The native module will not inherit from EventEmitter and nativeModule instanceof EventEmitter will still return false. Calling the emit method will call emitNativeEvent and emitJSEvent on the module, in that order Parameters nativeModule - a react native module Returns The conformed native module



emitNativeEvent ( nativeModule, eventName, ...args ) Sends an event to the module's native code. This will trigger the native module's onEvent and onJSEvent methods, in that order. Note that this only triggers the native code events. No javascript events will be emitted. Parameters nativeModule - a react native module eventName - the name of the event args - the arguments to be passed to the event



emitJSEvent ( nativeModule, eventName, ...args ) Sends an event to the module's javascript event subscribers. This will trigger on EventEmitters subscribed with addPreSubscriber , on the conformed module, and on EventEmitters subscribed with addSubscriber , in that order. Note that this only triggers the javascript events. No native code events will be emitted. Parameters nativeModule - a react native module eventName - the name of the event args - the arguments to be passed to the event



addSubscriber ( nativeModule, subscriber ) Subscribes an EventEmitter to the events sent by the native module. Parameters nativeModule - a react native module subscriber - an EventEmitter to be subscribed to the module's events



removeSubscriber ( nativeModule, subscriber ) Unsubscribes an EventEmitter from the events sent by the native module. Parameters nativeModule - a react native module subscriber - an EventEmitter to be unsubscribed from the module's events



addPreSubscriber ( nativeModule, subscriber ) Subscribes an EventEmitter to the events sent by the native module. Subscribers added using this method receive events before the conformed native module and before subscribers added using addSubscriber . Parameters nativeModule - a react native module subscriber - an EventEmitter to be subscribed to the module's events

