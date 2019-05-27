react-native event source

Server-Sent Events for your React Native apps! Based on @remy's EventSource polyfill.

Installing

Run the following command in your project's directory to grab the latest published version of this code:

$ npm install react-native-event-source --save

Using in your project

import RNEventSource from 'react-native-event-source'

Now you're ready to connect to your SSE endpoint and start streaming updates! :godmode:

const eventSource = new RNEventSource( 'https://my-sse.com/stream' ); eventSource.addEventListener( 'message' , (event) => { console .log(event.type); console .log(event.data); });

You can also optionally pass a second argument when initializing RNEventSource to pass in header values:

const options = { headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer ...' } }; const eventSource = new RNEventSource( 'https://my-sse.com/stream' , options);

Here is a full example that subscribes to a SSE stream and writes the results to console.log

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import RNEventSource from 'react-native-event-source' ; class MyApp extends Component { componentDidMount() { this .eventSource = new EventSource( 'https://sse.com/stream' ); this .eventSource.addEventListener( 'message' , (data) => { console .log(data.type); console .log(data.data); }); } componentWillUnmount() { this .eventSource.removeAllListeners(); this .eventSource.close(); } render() { return ( < View > < Text > Streaming! </ Text > </ View > ) } }

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Jordan Byron (http://github.com/jordanbyron/)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.