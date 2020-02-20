No Maintenance Intended

Unfortunately due to time constraints, it's not possible for me to actively maintain react-native-event-bridge anymore.

Send and Receive events between React Native and native.

DISCLAIMER

This project is currently in beta.

Core APIs are subject to change. We encourage people to try this library out and provide us feedback as we get it to a stable state.

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-event-bridge --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-event-bridge

Manual installation

iOS

In Xcode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-event-bridge and add MSREventBridge.xcodeproj In Xcode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libMSREventBridge.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

iOS using CocoaPods

You can use CocoaPods to manage your native (Swift and Objective-C) dependencies:

Add MSREventBridge to your Podfile

pod 'MSREventBridge', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-event-bridge'

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import net.mischneider.MSREventBridgePackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new MSREventBridgePackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-event-bridge' project ( ':react-native-event-bridge' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-event-bridge/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-event-bridge' )

Usage

For different usage examples look into the example and example-swift folder.

Emit events from React Native

JavaScript

import EventBridge from 'react-native-event-bridge' ; EventBridge.emitEvent( this , 'PresentScreen' ); EventBridge.emitEventCallback( this , 'EventWithCallback' , () => { Alert.alert( "Callback Response" , "Some Callback Response" ); });

Handle events from native

@interface ViewController () < MSREventBridgeEventReceiver > @end - ( void )onEventWithName:( NSString *)eventName info:( nullable NSDictionary *)info { RCTLog( @"%@ - Received event: '%@', with info: %@" , self .UUID.UUIDString, eventName, info); if ([eventName isEqualToString:PresentScreenEvent] ) { ViewController *newViewController = [ViewController new]; [ self presentViewController:newViewController animated: YES completion: nil ]; return ; } } - ( void )onEventWithName:( NSString *)eventName info:( nullable NSDictionary *)info callback:(MSREventBridgeReventReceiverCallback)callback; { }

import net.mischneider.MSREventBridgeEventReceiver; import net.mischneider.MSREventBridgeReceiverCallback; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity implements MSREventBridgeEventReceiver { public void onEvent ( final String name, final ReadableMap info) { Log.d(ReactConstants.TAG, this .getClass().getName() + ": Received event: " .concat(name)); if (name.equals(PresentScreenEventName)) { Intent myIntent = new Intent(getBaseContext(), SecondActivity . class ) ; startActivity(myIntent); return ; } } public void onEventCallback ( final String name, final ReadableMap info, final MSREventBridgeReceiverCallback callback) { } }

JavaScript

import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import EventBridge from 'react-native-event-bridge' ; static contextTypes = { rootTag : PropTypes.number, }; componentDidMount() { this ._eventSubscription = EventBridge.addEventListener( this , (name, info) => { console .log( "Received event from native: '" + name + "' with info: " + JSON .stringify(info)); }); } componentWillUnmount() { this ._eventSubscription && this ._eventSubscription.remove(); }

Sending events from native

iOS

RCTBridge *bridge = ...; [bridge.viewControllerEventEmitter emitEventForView: self .view name: @"eventName" info:@{ @"rowSelected" : info[ @"rowID" ] }]; /...

Android

MSREventBridgeInstanceManagerProvider instanceManagerProvider = (MSREventBridgeInstanceManagerProvider) this .getApplicationContext(); String rowID = ...; WritableMap map = new WritableNativeMap(); map.putString( "rowSelected" , rowID); MSREventBridgeModule.emitEventForActivity( this , instanceManagerProvider, "eventName" , map);

Example fetching data

JavaScript

this .setState({ isLoading : true }) EventBridge.emitEventInfoCallback( this , 'LoadData' , { 'count' : 10 }, (error, result) => { this .setState({ isLoading : false , dataSource : this .state.dataSource.cloneWithRows(result), }); });

iOS

- ( void )onEventWithName:( NSString *)eventName info:( nullable NSDictionary *)info callback:(MSREventBridgeReventReceiverCallback)callback { RCTLog( @"%@ - Received event that expects callback: '%@', with info: %@" , self .UUID.UUIDString, eventName, info); if ([eventName isEqualToString:LoadDataEvent]) { NSNumber *count = info[LoadDataEventCountParameterKey]; dispatch_after(dispatch_time(DISPATCH_TIME_NOW, (int64_t)( 1.0 * NSEC_PER_SEC )), dispatch_get_main_queue(), ^{ NSMutableArray *responseData = [ NSMutableArray array]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < count.integerValue; i++) { [responseData addObject:[ NSString stringWithFormat: @"row %i" , i]]; } if (callback) { callback( nil , responseData); } }); return ; } }

Android

public void onEventCallback ( final String name, final ReadableMap info, final MSREventBridgeReceiverCallback callback) { Log.d(ReactConstants.TAG, this .getClass().getName() + ": Received event with callback: " .concat(name)); final String activityClassName = this .getClass().getSimpleName(); if (name.equals(LoadDataEventName)) { final int count = info.getInt( "count" ); final Handler handler = new Handler(); handler.postDelayed( new Runnable() { public void run () { WritableArray array = new WritableNativeArray(); for ( int i = 0 ; i < count; i++) { array.pushString( "Row " + i + " - " + activityClassName); } callback.onSuccess(array); } }, 2000 ); return ; } }

Development / Example

In one terminal session, run $ cd example && npm run-script sync-rneb . This will make changes that you make to the module available to the example app, in a way that will trigger the Example app’s ‘packager’ to reload those files. In another terminal session, run $ cd example && react-native run-ios . This will start the ‘packager’ for the example app, which serves the processed JS source to the Example app.

API refinements

Improve general documentation

Improve documentation around "enhanced" features

License

Copyright 2017-2018 Michael Schneider

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.