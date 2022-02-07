A simple and reusable React-Native error boundary component 🐛
yarn add react-native-error-boundary
This component catches JavaScript errors anywhere in their child component tree. Native errors are not handled.
Using this component is really simple. First you have to import the
ErrorBoundary
component. Then, you have to wrap it around any component that
could throw an error.
import ErrorBoundary from 'react-native-error-boundary'
const App = () => (
<ErrorBoundary>
<ChildrenThatCouldThrowEror />
</ErrorBoundary>
)
You can log the error by providing an
onError function to the component.
import ErrorBoundary from 'react-native-error-boundary'
const errorHandler = (error: Error, stackTrace: string) => {
/* Log the error to an error reporting service */
}
const App = () => (
<ErrorBoundary onError={errorHandler}>
<ChildrenThatCouldThrowEror />
</ErrorBoundary>
)
You can customize the appearance of the fallback component by providing the
FallbackComponent prop.
import ErrorBoundary from 'react-native-error-boundary'
const CustomFallback = (props: { error: Error, resetError: Function }) => (
<View>
<Text>Something happened!</Text>
<Text>{props.error.toString()}</Text>
<Button onPress={props.resetError} title={'Try again'} />
</View>
)
const App = () => (
<ErrorBoundary FallbackComponent={CustomFallback}>
<ChildrenThatCouldThrowEror></ChildrenThatCouldThrowEror>
</ErrorBoundary>
)
ErrorBoundary
These are the props that the
ErrorBoundary component accepts:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|children
React.Children
true
|Components that may throw an error
|FallbackComponent
React.Component
false
FallbackComponent
|UI rendered when there's an error
|onError
Function
false
|Function for logging the error
FallbackComponent
These are the props that the
FallbackComponent receives:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|error
Error
|The thrown error
|resetError
Function
|A function to reset the error state