A collection of animated loading indicators

React native port of SpinKit.

Use your beautiful spinner to load your IAP 👇

Preview

Getting started

npm install react-native-spinkit@latest --save For RN < 0.40 support, use react-native-spinkit@0.1.5

Automatically link the library

react-native link

For RN projects < 0.29 link the library automatically using RNPM rnpm link react-native-spinkit

Manual linking - IOS

Follow the wiki available here

Manual linking - Android

Follow the wiki available here

Example

Check index.ios.js in the Example folder.

Properties

Prop Default Type Description isVisible true boolean Visibility of the spinner color #000000 string Color of the spinner size 37 number Size of the spinner type Plane string Style type of the spinner

List of available types

CircleFlip

Bounce

Wave

WanderingCubes

Pulse

ChasingDots

ThreeBounce

Circle

9CubeGrid

WordPress (IOS only)

FadingCircle

FadingCircleAlt

Arc (IOS only)

ArcAlt (IOS only)

Acknowledgements

IOS library: SpinKit-ObjC

Android library: Android-SpinKit

License

(c) 2016 Maxime Mezrahi, MIT license.