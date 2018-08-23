react native emoticons component, including emoji
npm install react-native-emoticons
step 1
Import the component package.
import Emoticons from 'react-native-emoticons';
step 2
Write the component code in the proper place of your page render.
<Emoticons
onEmoticonPress={this._onEmoticonPress.bind(this)}
onBackspacePress={this._onBackspacePress.bind(this)}
show={this.state.showEmoticons}
concise={true}
showHistoryBar={true}
showPlusBar={true}
/>
Tip: The attribute
onEmoticonPresscan get the emoticos results like
{code:'😁', name: 'GRIMACING FACE'}. The attribute
showwill control that if the component is visible. The attribute
onBackspacePresswill add a function for backspace button.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Required
|Default
onEmoticonPress
Function
|callback function when the emoticons is pressed
Yes
|None
onBackspacePress
Function
|callback function when the backspace button is pressed
YES
|None
show
Bool
|show the component
YES
|false
concise
Bool
|concise mod with less emoji
No
|true
showHistoryBar
Bool
|enable history function
No
|true
showPlusBar
Bool
|enable more emoticons function(is on developing, if you have interesting on this, welcome pull request.)
No
|true
asyncRender
Bool
|async render
No
|false
Import
import * as emoticons from 'react-native-emoticons';
stringify
//Most database can't restore the emoji string😤,so we map
//them to common string.
const string = emoticons.stringify('This is source emoji 😁');
console.log(string);
//output
'This is source emoji [GRIMACING FACE]'
parse
//If we want to show the emoji(fetch from database) in view page
//we need parse the string
const emoji = emoticons.parse('This is source emoji [GRIMACING FACE]');
console.log(emoji);
//output
'This is source emoji 😁'
splitter
//this api is for backspace function
const emoji = emoticons.splitter('emoji😁');
console.log(emoji);
//output
['e','m','o','j','i','😁']
weixin