rne

react-native-emoji-selector

by Arron Hunt
0.2.0 (see all)

⚛️😎 Simple, customizable and theme-able Emoji selector for React Native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

258

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-emoji-selector

Image preview

Installation

npm install --save react-native-emoji-selector

import EmojiSelector from 'react-native-emoji-selector'

Demo

Demo GIF

Usage

Basic usage

<EmojiSelector onEmojiSelected={emoji => console.log(emoji)} />

Setting a default category

If you'd like to define a different default category, you can import the Categories class. Setting a default category can also improve performance by loading a single section rather than all sections at once.

import EmojiSelector, { Categories } from "react-native-emoji-selector";

<EmojiSelector
  category={Categories.symbols}
  onEmojiSelected={emoji => console.log(emoji)}
/>;

The available categories are all, emotion, people, nature, food, activities, places, objects, symbols, and flags.

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
onEmojiSelectedfuncFunction called when a user selects an Emoji
themestring"007AFF"Theme color used for loaders and active tab indicator
showTabsbooltrueToggle the tabs on or off
showSearchBarbooltrueToggle the searchbar on or off
showHistoryboolfalseToggle the history tab on or off
showSectionTitlesbooltrueToggle the section title elements
categoryenum"all"Set the default category. Use the Categories class
columnsnumber6Number of columns accross
placeholderstring"Search..."A string placeholder when there is no text in text input
shouldIncludefuncFunction called to check for emoji inclusion

Contributors

Special thanks to everyone who has contributed to this project!

Victor K Varghese Kubo Mateo Silguero Anastasiia Kravchenko Sindre Lucas Feijo

