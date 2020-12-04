Installation

npm install --save react- native -emoji-selector

import EmojiSelector from 'react-native-emoji-selector'

Usage

Basic usage

<EmojiSelector onEmojiSelected={emoji => console .log(emoji)} />

Setting a default category

If you'd like to define a different default category, you can import the Categories class. Setting a default category can also improve performance by loading a single section rather than all sections at once.

import EmojiSelector, { Categories } from "react-native-emoji-selector" ; < EmojiSelector category = {Categories.symbols} onEmojiSelected = {emoji => console.log(emoji)} />;

The available categories are all , emotion , people , nature , food , activities , places , objects , symbols , and flags .

Props

Prop Type Default Description onEmojiSelected func Function called when a user selects an Emoji theme string "007AFF" Theme color used for loaders and active tab indicator showTabs bool true Toggle the tabs on or off showSearchBar bool true Toggle the searchbar on or off showHistory bool false Toggle the history tab on or off showSectionTitles bool true Toggle the section title elements category enum "all" Set the default category. Use the Categories class columns number 6 Number of columns accross placeholder string "Search..." A string placeholder when there is no text in text input shouldInclude func Function called to check for emoji inclusion

