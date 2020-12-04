npm install --save react-native-emoji-selector
import EmojiSelector from 'react-native-emoji-selector'
<EmojiSelector onEmojiSelected={emoji => console.log(emoji)} />
If you'd like to define a different default category, you can import the
Categories class. Setting a default category can also improve performance by loading a single section rather than all sections at once.
import EmojiSelector, { Categories } from "react-native-emoji-selector";
<EmojiSelector
category={Categories.symbols}
onEmojiSelected={emoji => console.log(emoji)}
/>;
The available categories are
all,
emotion,
people,
nature,
food,
activities,
places,
objects,
symbols, and
flags.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|onEmojiSelected
|func
|Function called when a user selects an Emoji
|theme
|string
"007AFF"
|Theme color used for loaders and active tab indicator
|showTabs
|bool
true
|Toggle the tabs on or off
|showSearchBar
|bool
true
|Toggle the searchbar on or off
|showHistory
|bool
false
|Toggle the history tab on or off
|showSectionTitles
|bool
true
|Toggle the section title elements
|category
|enum
"all"
|Set the default category. Use the
Categories class
|columns
|number
6
|Number of columns accross
|placeholder
|string
"Search..."
|A string placeholder when there is no text in text input
|shouldInclude
|func
|Function called to check for emoji inclusion
Special thanks to everyone who has contributed to this project!