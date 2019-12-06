React Native Emoji Input

A performant, customizable keyboard input for React Native. Built for and used in Opico.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-emoji-input

or

yarn add react-native-emoji-input

If you make changes to the emoji synonyms files, you need to recompile the data sources. To compile the emoji dataset, run:

npx babel-node scripts/compile.js

Default Props

Prop Description type onEmojiSelected A handler for the selected emoji function

Optional Props

Prop Description type default value keyboardBackgroundColor Set the background color of the main keyboard pane string '#E3E1EC' categoryUnhighlightedColor Set the default color of the category icons string 'lightgray' categoryHighlightColor Set the color of a higlighted category icon string 'black' width Width of the keyboard, number in px number window width numColumns Number of emoji columns to display number 6 categoryLabelHeight The height of category title number 40 categoryLabelTextStyle The text size of the category title object {fontSize: 25} emojiFontSize The default size of the emojis number 40 categoryFontSize The default size of the category icons number 40 numFrequentlyUsedEmoji Max number of frequently used emojis in the section number 18 showCategoryTab Whether the categories should be shown or not boolean true enableSearch Whether the search bar should be shown or not boolean true showCategoryTitleInSearchResults Whether the search title should be shown or not in search results boolean false enableFrequentlyUsedEmoji Whether the frequently used category should be shown or not boolean true defaultFrequentlyUsedEmoji An array of keys for emojis that will always render in the frequently used category Array(string) [] resetSearch Pass this in if you want to clear the the search boolean false loggingFunction Logging function to be called when applicable.* function none verboseLoggingFunction Same as loggingFunction but also provides strategy used to determine failed search boolean false filterFunctions Array of functions that are used to limit which emojis should be rendered. Each of this function will be invoked with single parameter being emoji data and if every function returns true for emoji then this emoji will be included and displayed. Array(function) [] renderAheadOffset Specify how many pixels in advance you want views to be rendered. Increasing this value can help reduce blanks (if any). However, making this low can improve performance if you're having issues with it (see #36). Higher values also increase re-render compute number 1500

* When the search function yields this function is called. Additionally when the user clears the query box this function is called with the previous longest query since the last time the query box was empty. By default the function is called with one parameter, a string representing the query. If the verbose logging function parameter is set to true the function is called with a second parameter that is a string specifying why the function was called (either 'emptySearchResult' or 'longestPreviousQuery').

Usage

<EmojiInput onEmojiSelected={ ( emoji ) => { console .log(emoji)}} />

Compile emoji-data from source

The project is using iamcal/emoji-data. We only use the emoji.json that contains all the Unicode characters, short names, keywords, and categories. To embrace the latest version of Emoji, we suggest to compile the json file from source.

You need first check out the `emoji-data` repo. We will use the compile tool provided in the repo. git clone https://github.com/iamcal/emoji-data.git cd emoji-data/build Pull data from Unicode standard sh download_spec_files.sh Add new shortnames. Here 're some examples in current dir, check out data_emoji_names.txt, data_emoji_names_v4.txt vim data_emoji_names_vxx.txt # xx should be version of emoji, e.g. 11 Compile from spec files into json php build_map.php

Then copy the emoji-data/emoji.json to src/emoji-data/emoji-data.json and make sure the entry point is point to this json file.

import emoji from './emoji-data.json' ;

Finally compile the data file that used in the keyboard.

node-babel ./scripts/compile.js

Missing Emojis on some devices

So why Emojis are displayed as X / other characters insetad of actual Emojis for some of your users?

That is because this library renders Emojis based on Font and Font need to support Emoji character in order to render it. And those fonts are updated with every system release, but because there is a lot of Android device manufacturers who are actually using Android as a base to come up with their own UI layer then it is harder for them to keep up with system updates.

You can read more about it here Emojipedia article link

So what can you do?

Apps such as Slack / WhatsApp are actually providing Emojis as little images so that they can be render regardless of operating system on mobile phone. The problem in React-Native is that there is no support for placing images in Input element at time of writing this.

Other solution is to limit number of possible emojis to most basic ones which are supported on most devices. Choosing emojis from Unicode 6.0 seems like solid solution: Unicode 6.0 Emojis List - you get tons of Emojis that are most likely to be correctly rendered across most of the devices.

In React-Native-Emoji-Input you can limit emojis displayed by using filterFunctions prop and passing array of functions. Each of this function takes emoji as an single parameter and if every function passed in filterFunctions prop returns true then emoji will be included in final list.

We can use that to show only emojis which are part of Unicode 6.0 or Unicode 6.1 like so:

filterFunctionByUnicode = emoji => { return emoji.lib.added_in === "6.0" || emoji.lib.added_in === "6.1" } <EmojiInput onEmojiSelected={ this .handleEmojiSelected} ref={ emojiInput => this ._emojiInput = emojiInput} resetSearch={ this .state.reset} loggingFunction={ this .verboseLoggingFunction.bind( this )} verboseLoggingFunction={ true } filterFunctions={[ this .filterFunctionByUnicode]} />

This will render only emojis from Unicode 6.0 and Unicode 6.1 in input.