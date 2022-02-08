openbase logo
react-native-email-link

by flexible-agency
1.12.2

📭 Open an email client from React Native (for 'magic link' type functionality).

Documentation
25.4K

GitHub Stars

224

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native Email Link

GitHub release NPM GitHub license

An easy way to open an email app of the user's choice, based on the apps they have installed on their device. Very helpful for magic link logins.

Currently supported apps:

  • Apple Mail
  • Gmail
  • Inbox
  • Spark
  • Airmail
  • Outlook
  • Yahoo Mail
  • Superhuman
  • Yandex
  • ProtonMail
  • Fastmail

Installation

1. Install the package

yarn add react-native-email-link

This package works with autolinking on RN>=0.60. If you're using an earlier version of React Native, please install version 1.4.0 of the library, or check out the legacy rnpm branch.

2. Post-install steps

Based on the platforms your app supports, you also need to:

iOS – Update Info.plist

To allow your app to detect if any of the mailbox apps are installed, an extra step is required on iOS. Your app needs to provide the LSApplicationQueriesSchemes key inside ios/{my-project}/Info.plist to specify the URL schemes with which the app can interact.

Just add this in your Info.plist depending on which apps you'd like to support. Omitting these might mean that the library can't detect some of the maps apps installed by the user.

<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
    <string>message</string>
    <string>readdle-spark</string>
    <string>airmail</string>
    <string>ms-outlook</string>
    <string>googlegmail</string>
    <string>inbox-gmail</string>
    <string>ymail</string>
    <string>superhuman</string>
    <string>yandexmail</string>
    <string>fastmail</string>
    <string>protonmail</string>
</array>
Expo – Enable Config Plugin

To allow the library to work with Expo you need to enable the config plugin. This plugin will automatically configure your Expo application with the correct settings for this library to function.

To enable the config plugin, add it to the plugins array inside your app.config.js/app.config.json. For example:

{
  "name": "my app",
  "plugins": ["react-native-email-link"]
}

Want this library to work on Android too? Because the library uses native code on Android you need to follow Expo's guide for custom native code.

Usage

openInbox

import { openInbox } from "react-native-email-link";

openInbox();

Arguments

title

Text for the top of the ActionSheet or Intent.

TypeRequiredDefault
stringNo'Open mail app'

message

Subtext under the title on the ActionSheet

TypeRequiredDefaultPlatform
stringNo'Which app would you like to open?'iOS

cancelLabel

Text for last button of the ActionSheet.

TypeRequiredDefaultPlatform
stringNo'Cancel'iOS

removeText

If true, not text will be show above the ActionSheet or Intent. Default value is false.

TypeRequiredDefault
booleanNofalse

newTask

If true, the email Intent will be started in a new Android task. Else, the Intent will be launched in the current task.

Read more about Android tasks here.

TypeRequiredDefaultPlatform
booleanNotrueAndroid

Example

import { openInbox } from "react-native-email-link";

openInbox({
  message: "Whatcha wanna do?",
  cancelLabel: "Go back!",
});

openComposer

import { openComposer } from "react-native-email-link";

openComposer();

Arguments

title

Text for the top of the ActionSheet or Intent.

TypeRequiredDefault
stringNo'Open mail app'

message

Subtext under the title on the ActionSheet.

TypeRequiredDefaultPlatform
stringNo'Which app would you like to open?'iOS

cancelLabel

Text for last button of the ActionSheet.

TypeRequiredDefaultPlatform
stringNo'Cancel'iOS

removeText

If true, not text will be show above the ActionSheet or Intent. Default value is false.

TypeRequiredDefault
booleanNofalse

to

Recipient's email address.

TypeRequiredDefault
stringNonull

cc

Email's cc (iOS only).

TypeRequiredDefault
stringNonull

bcc

Email's bcc (iOS only).

TypeRequiredDefault
stringNonull

subject

Email's subject.

TypeRequiredDefault
stringNonull

body

Email's body.

TypeRequiredDefault
stringNonull

encodeBody

Apply encodeURIComponent to the email's body.

TypeRequiredDefault
booleanNofalse

Example

import { openComposer } from "react-native-email-link";

openComposer({
  to: "support@example.com",
  subject: "I have a question",
  body: "Hi, can you help me with...",
});
Custom consulting sessions available for implementation support or feature development.

