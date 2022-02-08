React Native Email Link

An easy way to open an email app of the user's choice, based on the apps they have installed on their device. Very helpful for magic link logins.

Currently supported apps:

Apple Mail

Gmail

Inbox

Spark

Airmail

Outlook

Yahoo Mail

Superhuman

Yandex

ProtonMail

Fastmail

Installation

1. Install the package

yarn add react- native -email-link

This package works with autolinking on RN>=0.60. If you're using an earlier version of React Native, please install version 1.4.0 of the library, or check out the legacy rnpm branch.

2. Post-install steps

Based on the platforms your app supports, you also need to:

iOS – Update Info.plist To allow your app to detect if any of the mailbox apps are installed, an extra step is required on iOS. Your app needs to provide the LSApplicationQueriesSchemes key inside ios/{my-project}/Info.plist to specify the URL schemes with which the app can interact. Just add this in your Info.plist depending on which apps you'd like to support. Omitting these might mean that the library can't detect some of the maps apps installed by the user. < key > LSApplicationQueriesSchemes </ key > < array > < string > message </ string > < string > readdle-spark </ string > < string > airmail </ string > < string > ms-outlook </ string > < string > googlegmail </ string > < string > inbox-gmail </ string > < string > ymail </ string > < string > superhuman </ string > < string > yandexmail </ string > < string > fastmail </ string > < string > protonmail </ string > </ array >

Expo – Enable Config Plugin To allow the library to work with Expo you need to enable the config plugin. This plugin will automatically configure your Expo application with the correct settings for this library to function. To enable the config plugin, add it to the plugins array inside your app.config.js / app.config.json . For example: { "name" : "my app" , "plugins" : [ "react-native-email-link" ] } Want this library to work on Android too? Because the library uses native code on Android you need to follow Expo's guide for custom native code.

Usage

openInbox

import { openInbox } from "react-native-email-link" ; openInbox();

Arguments

title

Text for the top of the ActionSheet or Intent.

Type Required Default string No 'Open mail app'

message

Subtext under the title on the ActionSheet

Type Required Default Platform string No 'Which app would you like to open?' iOS

cancelLabel

Text for last button of the ActionSheet.

Type Required Default Platform string No 'Cancel' iOS

removeText

If true, not text will be show above the ActionSheet or Intent. Default value is false.

Type Required Default boolean No false

newTask

If true, the email Intent will be started in a new Android task. Else, the Intent will be launched in the current task.

Read more about Android tasks here.

Type Required Default Platform boolean No true Android

Example

import { openInbox } from "react-native-email-link" ; openInbox({ message : "Whatcha wanna do?" , cancelLabel : "Go back!" , });

openComposer

import { openComposer } from "react-native-email-link" ; openComposer();

Arguments

title

Text for the top of the ActionSheet or Intent.

Type Required Default string No 'Open mail app'

message

Subtext under the title on the ActionSheet.

Type Required Default Platform string No 'Which app would you like to open?' iOS

cancelLabel

Text for last button of the ActionSheet.

Type Required Default Platform string No 'Cancel' iOS

removeText

If true, not text will be show above the ActionSheet or Intent. Default value is false.

Type Required Default boolean No false

to

Recipient's email address.

Type Required Default string No null

cc

Email's cc (iOS only).

Type Required Default string No null

bcc

Email's bcc (iOS only).

Type Required Default string No null

subject

Email's subject.

Type Required Default string No null

body

Email's body.

Type Required Default string No null

encodeBody

Apply encodeURIComponent to the email's body.

Type Required Default boolean No false

Example

import { openComposer } from "react-native-email-link" ; openComposer({ to : "support@example.com" , subject : "I have a question" , body : "Hi, can you help me with..." , });