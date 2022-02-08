An easy way to open an email app of the user's choice, based on the apps they have installed on their device. Very helpful for magic link logins.
Currently supported apps:
yarn add react-native-email-link
This package works with autolinking on RN>=0.60. If you're using an earlier version of React Native, please install version
1.4.0 of the library, or
check out the legacy rnpm branch.
Based on the platforms your app supports, you also need to:
To allow your app to detect if any of the mailbox apps are installed, an extra step is required on iOS. Your app needs to provide the
LSApplicationQueriesSchemes key inside
ios/{my-project}/Info.plist to specify the URL schemes with which the app can interact.
Just add this in your
Info.plist depending on which apps you'd like to support. Omitting these might mean that the library can't detect some of the maps apps installed by the user.
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>message</string>
<string>readdle-spark</string>
<string>airmail</string>
<string>ms-outlook</string>
<string>googlegmail</string>
<string>inbox-gmail</string>
<string>ymail</string>
<string>superhuman</string>
<string>yandexmail</string>
<string>fastmail</string>
<string>protonmail</string>
</array>
To allow the library to work with Expo you need to enable the config plugin. This plugin will automatically configure your Expo application with the correct settings for this library to function.
To enable the config plugin, add it to the
plugins array inside your
app.config.js/
app.config.json. For example:
{
"name": "my app",
"plugins": ["react-native-email-link"]
}
Want this library to work on Android too? Because the library uses native code on Android you need to follow Expo's guide for custom native code.
import { openInbox } from "react-native-email-link";
openInbox();
title
Text for the top of the ActionSheet or Intent.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|string
|No
|'Open mail app'
message
Subtext under the title on the ActionSheet
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Platform
|string
|No
|'Which app would you like to open?'
|iOS
cancelLabel
Text for last button of the ActionSheet.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Platform
|string
|No
|'Cancel'
|iOS
removeText
If true, not text will be show above the ActionSheet or Intent. Default value is false.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|boolean
|No
|false
newTask
If true, the email Intent will be started in a new Android task. Else, the Intent will be launched in the current task.
Read more about Android tasks here.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Platform
|boolean
|No
|true
|Android
import { openInbox } from "react-native-email-link";
openInbox({
message: "Whatcha wanna do?",
cancelLabel: "Go back!",
});
import { openComposer } from "react-native-email-link";
openComposer();
title
message (iOS only)
cancelLabel (iOS only)
removeText
to
cc (iOS only)
bcc (iOS only)
subject
body
encodeBody
title
Text for the top of the ActionSheet or Intent.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|string
|No
|'Open mail app'
message
Subtext under the title on the ActionSheet.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Platform
|string
|No
|'Which app would you like to open?'
|iOS
cancelLabel
Text for last button of the ActionSheet.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Platform
|string
|No
|'Cancel'
|iOS
removeText
If true, not text will be show above the ActionSheet or Intent. Default value is false.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|boolean
|No
|false
to
Recipient's email address.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|string
|No
|null
cc
Email's cc (iOS only).
|Type
|Required
|Default
|string
|No
|null
bcc
Email's bcc (iOS only).
|Type
|Required
|Default
|string
|No
|null
subject
Email's subject.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|string
|No
|null
body
Email's body.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|string
|No
|null
encodeBody
Apply
encodeURIComponent to the email's body.
|Type
|Required
|Default
|boolean
|No
|false
import { openComposer } from "react-native-email-link";
openComposer({
to: "support@example.com",
subject: "I have a question",
body: "Hi, can you help me with...",
});