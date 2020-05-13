openbase logo
📮 Send a email using the Linking API

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

react-native-email

📮 Send a email using the Linking API



Built with ❤︎ by tiaanduplessis and contributors

Table of Contents

Table of Contents Install Usage Contribute License

Install

$ npm install react-native-email
# OR
$ yarn add react-native-email

Usage

import React from 'react'
import { StyleSheet, Button, View } from 'react-native'
import email from 'react-native-email'

export default class App extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <View style={styles.container}>
                <Button title="Send Mail" onPress={this.handleEmail} />
            </View>
        )
    }

    handleEmail = () => {
        const to = ['tiaan@email.com', 'foo@bar.com'] // string or array of email addresses
        email(to, {
            // Optional additional arguments
            cc: ['bazzy@moo.com', 'doooo@daaa.com'], // string or array of email addresses
            bcc: 'mee@mee.com', // string or array of email addresses
            subject: 'Show how to use',
            body: 'Some body right here'
        }).catch(console.error)
    }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
        flex: 1,
        backgroundColor: '#fff',
        alignItems: 'center',
        justifyContent: 'center'
    }
})

This results to:

Note: If you are using the iOS Simulator the linking cannot be completed because the Email app is not found in the Simulator.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome!

  1. Fork it.
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Or open up a issue.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

