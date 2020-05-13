📮 Send a email using the Linking API

Install Usage Contribute License

Install

$ npm install react-native-email $ yarn add react-native-email

Usage

import React from 'react' import { StyleSheet, Button, View } from 'react-native' import email from 'react-native-email' export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Button title = "Send Mail" onPress = {this.handleEmail} /> </ View > ) } handleEmail = () => { const to = ['tiaan@email.com', 'foo@bar.com'] // string or array of email addresses email(to, { // Optional additional arguments cc: ['bazzy@moo.com', 'doooo@daaa.com'], // string or array of email addresses bcc: 'mee@mee.com', // string or array of email addresses subject: 'Show how to use', body: 'Some body right here' }).catch(console.error) } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#fff', alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center' } })

This results to:

Note: If you are using the iOS Simulator the linking cannot be completed because the Email app is not found in the Simulator.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome!

Fork it. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Or open up a issue.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.