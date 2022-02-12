openbase logo
react-native-elements

by react-native-elements
3.4.2 (see all)

Cross-Platform React Native UI Toolkit

Readme

react-native-elements

Cross Platform React Native UI Toolkit


React Native Elements UI Toolkit

Get Started

Installation

Follow these instructions to install React Native Elements!

Versions

PackageVersion
@react-native-elements/basebadge
@react-native-elements/themedbadge

Usage

Start using the components or try it on Snack here.

import { Button } from '@react-native-elements/base';

const App = () => <Button title="Hello World!" />;

Components included:

Base

Other Components

React Native Web support

As a cross platform UI Toolkit, you can now use RNE on the web & share your codebase between your React Native + React web apps. RNE components are rendered perfectly on browser. You can achieve this to target iOS, Android and Web by collaborating RNE and React Native for Web.

Click here for a full walkthrough using React Native Elements + React Native Web.

Demo App

Checkout the official React Native Elements App on Expo which uses all of the React Native Elements components.

If you are looking to contribute to the React Native Elements App, here to view the implementation & Use this command to start example app locally

yarn example start

Documentation

View the full docs here

Contributing

Interested in contributing to this repo? Check out our Contributing Guide, Setup Guide and submit a PR for a new feature/bug fix.

A big shoutout to all our contributors! You could be here too!

First Contributors

We encourage everyone to contribute & submit PR's especially first-time contributors. Look for the label Good First Issue on the issues. Click here to see them.

If there is something you's like to see or request a new feature, please submit an issue or a pull request.

Core Contributors

We are currently looking for new core contributors that can help lead this project.

Learn more here

Slack Community

In case you have any other question or would like to come say Hi! to the RNE community, join our Slack team. See you on the other side! 👋😃

Backers

Become a backer and show your support for React Native Elements.

React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer

Sponsors

Do you use React Native Elements in production? If so, consider supporting this project as it will allow the maintainers to dedicate more time to maintaining this project and also building new features for everyone. Also, your app or company's logo will show on GitHub and link to your website - who doesn't want a little extra exposure? Here's the info. Check our sponsors on website

React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer React Native Elements Backer

Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago

It is one of the best UI toolkits for React Native. While there is some basic styling coming out of the box, everything is completely configurable as per your wish. You can go the playground arena of this library and checkout all the stuffs before working on it. It will be especially useful for starters to want to enhance the look of their app. It has got some great components ranging from buttons, tables, search bar and etc. I use this in every react native projects, so highly recommended.

0
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Just like we use bootstrap or material UI in web development, this is same as them which provides a bunch of inbuilt components like buttons, forms, tables, etc. I have been using this with my all the react native application and not found any flaws yet. Best UI toolkit for react native at the moment.

0
Shyama-Behera54 Ratings59 Reviews
7 months ago

This toolkit is really necessary and is very helpful. I have been using this to build some good seed projects. Installation was a piece of cake, all thanks to the documentation. Community support is also great.

0
Deepak KhiwaniChandigarh47 Ratings57 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

A must have package for all developers, it basically have everything related to UI, I used this package it most of projects, it gives the real native look and feel on both the platforms iOS and Android. - Widely Supported Library - Tons of features - Backed by good documentation

0
Ivan TomCameroun, Yaoundé38 Ratings0 Reviews
Python Programmer | UI Designer
6 days ago

