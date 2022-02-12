Cross Platform React Native UI Toolkit

Get Started

Installation

Follow these instructions to install React Native Elements!

Versions

Package Version @react-native-elements/base @react-native-elements/themed

Usage

Start using the components or try it on Snack here.

import { Button } from '@react-native-elements/base' ; const App = () => < Button title = "Hello World!" /> ;

Components included:

Base

Other Components

React Native Web support

As a cross platform UI Toolkit, you can now use RNE on the web & share your codebase between your React Native + React web apps. RNE components are rendered perfectly on browser. You can achieve this to target iOS, Android and Web by collaborating RNE and React Native for Web.

Click here for a full walkthrough using React Native Elements + React Native Web.

Demo App

Checkout the official React Native Elements App on Expo which uses all of the React Native Elements components.

If you are looking to contribute to the React Native Elements App, here to view the implementation & Use this command to start example app locally

yarn example start

Documentation

View the full docs here

Contributing

Interested in contributing to this repo? Check out our Contributing Guide, Setup Guide and submit a PR for a new feature/bug fix.

A big shoutout to all our contributors! You could be here too!

First Contributors

We encourage everyone to contribute & submit PR's especially first-time contributors. Look for the label Good First Issue on the issues. Click here to see them.

If there is something you's like to see or request a new feature, please submit an issue or a pull request.

Core Contributors

We are currently looking for new core contributors that can help lead this project.

Learn more here

Slack Community

In case you have any other question or would like to come say Hi! to the RNE community, join our Slack team. See you on the other side! 👋😃

Backers

Become a backer and show your support for React Native Elements.

Do you use React Native Elements in production? If so, consider supporting this project as it will allow the maintainers to dedicate more time to maintaining this project and also building new features for everyone. Also, your app or company's logo will show on GitHub and link to your website - who doesn't want a little extra exposure? Here's the info. Check our sponsors on website