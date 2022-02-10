openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rne

react-native-element-dropdown

by Hoà Phan
1.7.0 (see all)

A react-native dropdown component easy to customize for both iOS and Android.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-element-dropdown

A React Native dropdown component easy to customize for both iOS and Android.

Features

  • Dropdown and Multiselect in one package
  • Easy to use
  • Consistent look and feel on iOS and Android
  • Customizable font size, colors and animation duration
  • Implemented with typescript

Getting started

    npm install react-native-element-dropdown --save

or

    yarn add react-native-element-dropdown

Source code demo

react-native-template-components A beautiful template for React Native.

Demo

PropsParamsisRequireDescription
dataArrayYesData is a plain array
labelFieldStringYesExtract the label from the data item
valueFieldStringYesExtract the primary key from the data item
onChange(item: object) => voidYesSelection callback
valueItemNoSelected value
placeholderStringNoThe string that will be rendered before dropdown has been selected
placeholderStyleTextStyleNoStyling for text placeholder
selectedTextStyleTextStyleNoStyling for selected text
selectedTextPropsTextPropsNoText Props for selected text. Ex: numberOfLines={1}
styleViewStyleNoStyling for container view
containerStyleViewStyleNoStyling for container list
maxHeightNumberNoCustomize height for container list
fontFamilyStringNoCustomize font style
iconStyleImageStyleNoStyling for icon
iconColorStringNoColor of icons
activeColorStringNoBackground color for item selected in container list
searchBooleanNoShow or hide input search
searchQuery(keyword: string, labelValue: string) => BooleanNoCallback used to filter the list of items
inputSearchStyleViewStyleNoStyling for input search
searchPlaceholderStringNoThe string that will be rendered before text input has been entered
renderInputSearch(onSearch: (text:string) => void) => JSX.ElementNoCustomize TextInput search
disableBooleanNoSpecifies the disabled state of the Dropdown
dropdownPosition'auto' or 'top' or 'bottom'NoDropdown list position. Default is 'auto'
autoScrollBooleanNoAuto scroll to index item selected, default is true
showsVerticalScrollIndicatorBooleanNoWhen true, shows a vertical scroll indicator, default is true
renderLeftIcon() => JSX.ElementNoCustomize left icon for dropdown
renderRightIcon() => JSX.ElementNoCustomize right icon for dropdown
renderItem(item: object) => JSX.ElementNoTakes an item from data and renders it into the list
flatListPropsFlatListPropsNoCustomize FlastList element
onFocus() => voidNoCallback that is called when the dropdown is focused
onBlur() => voidNoCallback that is called when the dropdown is blurred

MultiSelect Props

PropsParamsisRequireDescription
dataArrayYesData is a plain array
labelFieldStringYesExtract the label from the data item
valueFieldStringYesExtract the primary key from the data item
onChange(value[]) => voidYesSelection callback
valueItem[]NoSelected value
placeholderStringNoThe string that will be rendered before dropdown has been selected
placeholderStyleTextStyleNoStyling for text placeholder
styleViewStyleNoStyling for container view
containerStyleViewStyleNoStyling for container list
maxHeightNumberNoCustomize height for container list
fontFamilyStringNoCustomize font style
iconStyleImageStyleNoStyling for icon
iconColorStringNoColor of icons
activeColorStringNoBackground color for item selected in container list
selectedStyleViewStyleNoStyling for selected view
selectedTextStyleTextStyleNoStyling for selected text
renderSelectedItem(item: object, unSelect?: () => void) => JSX.ElementNoTakes an item from data and renders it into the list selected
alwaysRenderSelectedItemBooleanNoAlways show the list of selected items
searchBooleanNoShow or hide input search
searchQuery(keyword: string, labelValue: string) => BooleanNoCallback used to filter the list of items
inputSearchStyleViewStyleNoStyling for input search
searchPlaceholderStringNoThe string that will be rendered before text input has been entered
renderInputSearch(onSearch: (text:string) => void) => JSX.ElementNoCustomize TextInput search
disableBooleanNoSpecifies the disabled state of the Dropdown
dropdownPosition'auto' or 'top' or 'bottom'NoDropdown list position. Default is 'auto'
showsVerticalScrollIndicatorBooleanNoWhen true, shows a vertical scroll indicator, default is true
renderLeftIcon() => JSX.ElementNoCustomize left icon for dropdown
renderRightIcon() => JSX.ElementNoCustomize right icon for dropdown
renderItem(item: object) => JSX.ElementNoTakes an item from data and renders it into the list
flatListPropsFlatListPropsNoCustomize FlastList element
onFocus() => voidNoCallback that is called when the dropdown is focused
onBlur() => voidNoCallback that is called when the dropdown is blurred

SelectCountry extends Dropdown

PropsParamsisRequireDescription
imageFieldStringYesExtract the image from the data item
imageStyleImageStyleNoStyling for image

Method

APIParamsDescription
open() => voidOpen dropdown list
close() => voidClose dropdown list

  import React, { useState } from 'react';
  import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
  import { Dropdown } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
  import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign';

  const data = [
    { label: 'Item 1', value: '1' },
    { label: 'Item 2', value: '2' },
    { label: 'Item 3', value: '3' },
    { label: 'Item 4', value: '4' },
    { label: 'Item 5', value: '5' },
    { label: 'Item 6', value: '6' },
    { label: 'Item 7', value: '7' },
    { label: 'Item 8', value: '8' },
  ];

  const DropdownComponent = () => {
    const [value, setValue] = useState(null);
    const [isFocus, setIsFocus] = useState(false);

    const renderLabel = () => {
      if (value || isFocus) {
        return (
          <Text style={[styles.label, isFocus && { color: 'blue' }]}>
            Dropdown label
          </Text>
        );
      }
      return null;
    };

    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        {renderLabel()}
        <Dropdown
          style={[styles.dropdown, isFocus && { borderColor: 'blue' }]}
          placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
          selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
          inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
          iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
          data={data}
          search
          maxHeight={300}
          labelField="label"
          valueField="value"
          placeholder={!isFocus ? 'Select item' : '...'}
          searchPlaceholder="Search..."
          value={value}
          onFocus={() => setIsFocus(true)}
          onBlur={() => setIsFocus(false)}
          onChange={item => {
            setValue(item.value);
            setIsFocus(false);
          }}
          renderLeftIcon={() => (
            <AntDesign
              style={styles.icon}
              color={isFocus ? 'blue' : 'black'}
              name="Safety"
              size={20}
            />
          )}
        />
      </View>
    );
  };

  export default DropdownComponent;

  const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
      backgroundColor: 'white',
      padding: 16,
    },
    dropdown: {
      height: 50,
      borderColor: 'gray',
      borderWidth: 0.5,
      borderRadius: 8,
      paddingHorizontal: 8,
    },
    icon: {
      marginRight: 5,
    },
    label: {
      position: 'absolute',
      backgroundColor: 'white',
      left: 22,
      top: 8,
      zIndex: 999,
      paddingHorizontal: 8,
      fontSize: 14,
    },
    placeholderStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    selectedTextStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    iconStyle: {
      width: 20,
      height: 20,
    },
    inputSearchStyle: {
      height: 40,
      fontSize: 16,
    },
  });


  import React, { useState } from 'react';
  import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
  import { Dropdown } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
  import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign';

  const data = [
    { label: 'Item 1', value: '1' },
    { label: 'Item 2', value: '2' },
    { label: 'Item 3', value: '3' },
    { label: 'Item 4', value: '4' },
    { label: 'Item 5', value: '5' },
    { label: 'Item 6', value: '6' },
    { label: 'Item 7', value: '7' },
    { label: 'Item 8', value: '8' },
  ];

  const DropdownComponent = () => {
    const [value, setValue] = useState(null);

    return (
      <Dropdown
        style={styles.dropdown}
        placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
        selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
        inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
        iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
        data={data}
        search
        maxHeight={300}
        labelField="label"
        valueField="value"
        placeholder="Select item"
        searchPlaceholder="Search..."
        value={value}
        onChange={item => {
          setValue(item.value);
        }}
        renderLeftIcon={() => (
          <AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} />
        )}
      />
    );
  };

  export default DropdownComponent;

  const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    dropdown: {
      margin: 16,
      height: 50,
      borderBottomColor: 'gray',
      borderBottomWidth: 0.5,
    },
    icon: {
      marginRight: 5,
    },
    placeholderStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    selectedTextStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    iconStyle: {
      width: 20,
      height: 20,
    },
    inputSearchStyle: {
      height: 40,
      fontSize: 16,
    },
  });


  import React, { useState } from 'react';
  import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native';
  import { Dropdown } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
  import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign';

  const data = [
    { label: 'Item 1', value: '1' },
    { label: 'Item 2', value: '2' },
    { label: 'Item 3', value: '3' },
    { label: 'Item 4', value: '4' },
    { label: 'Item 5', value: '5' },
    { label: 'Item 6', value: '6' },
    { label: 'Item 7', value: '7' },
    { label: 'Item 8', value: '8' },
  ];

  const DropdownComponent = () => {
    const [value, setValue] = useState(null);

    const renderItem = (item: any) => {
      return (
        <View style={styles.item}>
          <Text style={styles.textItem}>{item.label}</Text>
          {item.value === value && (
            <AntDesign
              style={styles.icon}
              color="black"
              name="Safety"
              size={20}
            />
          )}
        </View>
      );
    };

    return (
      <Dropdown
        style={styles.dropdown}
        placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
        selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
        inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
        iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
        data={data}
        search
        maxHeight={300}
        labelField="label"
        valueField="value"
        placeholder="Select item"
        searchPlaceholder="Search..."
        value={value}
        onChange={item => {
          setValue(item.value);
        }}
        renderLeftIcon={() => (
          <AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} />
        )}
        renderItem={renderItem}
      />
    );
  };

  export default DropdownComponent;

  const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    dropdown: {
      margin: 16,
      height: 50,
      backgroundColor: 'white',
      borderRadius: 12,
      padding: 12,
      shadowColor: '#000',
      shadowOffset: {
        width: 0,
        height: 1,
      },
      shadowOpacity: 0.2,
      shadowRadius: 1.41,

      elevation: 2,
    },
    icon: {
      marginRight: 5,
    },
    item: {
      padding: 17,
      flexDirection: 'row',
      justifyContent: 'space-between',
      alignItems: 'center',
    },
    textItem: {
      flex: 1,
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    placeholderStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    selectedTextStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    iconStyle: {
      width: 20,
      height: 20,
    },
    inputSearchStyle: {
      height: 40,
      fontSize: 16,
    },
  });

MultiSelect example 1

  import React, { useState } from 'react';
  import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
  import { MultiSelect } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
  import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign';

  const data = [
    { label: 'Item 1', value: '1' },
    { label: 'Item 2', value: '2' },
    { label: 'Item 3', value: '3' },
    { label: 'Item 4', value: '4' },
    { label: 'Item 5', value: '5' },
    { label: 'Item 6', value: '6' },
    { label: 'Item 7', value: '7' },
    { label: 'Item 8', value: '8' },
  ];

  const MultiSelectComponent = () => {
    const [selected, setSelected] = useState([]);

    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <MultiSelect
          style={styles.dropdown}
          placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
          selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
          inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
          iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
          search
          data={data}
          labelField="label"
          valueField="value"
          placeholder="Select item"
          searchPlaceholder="Search..."
          value={selected}
          onChange={item => {
            setSelected(item);
          }}
          renderLeftIcon={() => (
            <AntDesign
              style={styles.icon}
              color="black"
              name="Safety"
              size={20}
            />
          )}
          selectedStyle={styles.selectedStyle}
        />
      </View>
    );
  };

  export default MultiSelectComponent;

  const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: { padding: 16 },
    dropdown: {
      height: 50,
      backgroundColor: 'transparent',
      borderBottomColor: 'gray',
      borderBottomWidth: 0.5,
    },
    placeholderStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    selectedTextStyle: {
      fontSize: 14,
    },
    iconStyle: {
      width: 20,
      height: 20,
    },
    inputSearchStyle: {
      height: 40,
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    icon: {
      marginRight: 5,
    },
    selectedStyle: {
      borderRadius: 12,
    },
  });

MultiSelect example 2

  import React, { useState } from 'react';
  import { StyleSheet, View, TouchableOpacity, Text } from 'react-native';
  import { MultiSelect } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
  import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign';

  const data = [
    { label: 'Item 1', value: '1' },
    { label: 'Item 2', value: '2' },
    { label: 'Item 3', value: '3' },
    { label: 'Item 4', value: '4' },
    { label: 'Item 5', value: '5' },
    { label: 'Item 6', value: '6' },
    { label: 'Item 7', value: '7' },
    { label: 'Item 8', value: '8' },
  ];

  const MultiSelectComponent = () => {
    const [selected, setSelected] = useState([]);

    const renderItem = (item: any) => {
      return (
        <View style={styles.item}>
          <Text style={styles.selectedTextStyle}>{item.label}</Text>
          <AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} />
        </View>
      );
    };

    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <MultiSelect
          style={styles.dropdown}
          placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
          selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
          inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
          iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
          data={data}
          labelField="label"
          valueField="value"
          placeholder="Select item"
          value={selected}
          search
          searchPlaceholder="Search..."
          onChange={item => {
            setSelected(item);
          }}
          renderLeftIcon={() => (
            <AntDesign
              style={styles.icon}
              color="black"
              name="Safety"
              size={20}
            />
          )}
          renderItem={renderItem}
          renderSelectedItem={(item, unSelect) => (
            <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => unSelect && unSelect(item)}>
              <View style={styles.selectedStyle}>
                <Text style={styles.textSelectedStyle}>{item.label}</Text>
                <AntDesign color="black" name="delete" size={17} />
              </View>
            </TouchableOpacity>
          )}
        />
      </View>
    );
  };

  export default MultiSelectComponent;

  const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: { padding: 16 },
    dropdown: {
      height: 50,
      backgroundColor: 'white',
      borderRadius: 12,
      padding: 12,
      shadowColor: '#000',
      shadowOffset: {
        width: 0,
        height: 1,
      },
      shadowOpacity: 0.2,
      shadowRadius: 1.41,

      elevation: 2,
    },
    placeholderStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    selectedTextStyle: {
      fontSize: 14,
    },
    iconStyle: {
      width: 20,
      height: 20,
    },
    inputSearchStyle: {
      height: 40,
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    icon: {
      marginRight: 5,
    },
    item: {
      padding: 17,
      flexDirection: 'row',
      justifyContent: 'space-between',
      alignItems: 'center',
    },
    selectedStyle: {
      flexDirection: 'row',
      justifyContent: 'center',
      alignItems: 'center',
      borderRadius: 14,
      backgroundColor: 'white',
      shadowColor: '#000',
      marginTop: 8,
      marginRight: 12,
      paddingHorizontal: 12,
      paddingVertical: 8,
      shadowOffset: {
        width: 0,
        height: 1,
      },
      shadowOpacity: 0.2,
      shadowRadius: 1.41,

      elevation: 2,
    },
    textSelectedStyle: {
      marginRight: 5,
      fontSize: 16,
    },
  });

SelectCountry example 1

  import React, { useState } from 'react';
  import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
  import { SelectCountry } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';

  const local_data = [
    {
      value: '1',
      lable: 'Country 1',
      image: {
        uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
      },
    },
    {
      value: '2',
      lable: 'Country 2',
      image: {
        uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
      },
    },
    {
      value: '3',
      lable: 'Country 3',
      image: {
        uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
      },
    },
    {
      value: '4',
      lable: 'Country 4',
      image: {
        uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
      },
    },
    {
      value: '5',
      lable: 'Country 5',
      image: {
        uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
      },
    },
  ];

  export interface Props {}

  const SelectCountryScreen: React.FC<Props> = _props => {
    const [country, setCountry] = useState('1');

    return (
      <SelectCountry
        style={styles.dropdown}
        selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
        placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
        imageStyle={styles.imageStyle}
        inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
        iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
        search
        maxHeight={200}
        value={country}
        data={local_data}
        valueField="value"
        labelField="lable"
        imageField="image"
        placeholder="Select country"
        searchPlaceholder="Search..."
        onChange={e => {
          setCountry(e.value);
        }}
      />
    );
  };

  export default SelectCountryScreen;

  const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    dropdown: {
      margin: 16,
      height: 50,
      borderBottomColor: 'gray',
      borderBottomWidth: 0.5,
    },
    imageStyle: {
      width: 24,
      height: 24,
    },
    placeholderStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    selectedTextStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
      marginLeft: 8,
    },
    iconStyle: {
      width: 20,
      height: 20,
    },
    inputSearchStyle: {
      height: 40,
      fontSize: 16,
    },
  });

SelectCountry example 2

  import React, { useState } from 'react';
  import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
  import { SelectCountry } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';

  const local_data = [
    {
      value: '1',
      lable: 'Country 1',
      image: {
        uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
      },
    },
    {
      value: '2',
      lable: 'Country 2',
      image: {
        uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
      },
    },
    {
      value: '3',
      lable: 'Country 3',
      image: {
        uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
      },
    },
    {
      value: '4',
      lable: 'Country 4',
      image: {
        uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
      },
    },
    {
      value: '5',
      lable: 'Country 5',
      image: {
        uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
      },
    },
  ];

  export interface Props {}

  const SelectCountryScreen: React.FC<Props> = _props => {
    const [country, setCountry] = useState('1');

    return (
      <SelectCountry
        style={styles.dropdown}
        selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
        placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
        imageStyle={styles.imageStyle}
        iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
        maxHeight={200}
        value={country}
        data={local_data}
        valueField="value"
        labelField="lable"
        imageField="image"
        placeholder="Select country"
        searchPlaceholder="Search..."
        onChange={e => {
          setCountry(e.value);
        }}
      />
    );
  };

  export default SelectCountryScreen;

  const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    dropdown: {
      margin: 16,
      height: 50,
      width: 150,
      backgroundColor: '#EEEEEE',
      borderRadius: 22,
      paddingHorizontal: 8,
    },
    imageStyle: {
      width: 24,
      height: 24,
      borderRadius: 12,
    },
    placeholderStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
    },
    selectedTextStyle: {
      fontSize: 16,
      marginLeft: 8,
    },
    iconStyle: {
      width: 20,
      height: 20,
    },
  });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial