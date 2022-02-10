A React Native dropdown component easy to customize for both iOS and Android.

Features

Dropdown and Multiselect in one package

Easy to use

Consistent look and feel on iOS and Android

Customizable font size, colors and animation duration

Implemented with typescript

Getting started

npm install react-native-element-dropdown --save

or

yarn add react-native-element-dropdown

Source code demo

react-native-template-components A beautiful template for React Native.

Dropdown Props

Props Params isRequire Description data Array Yes Data is a plain array labelField String Yes Extract the label from the data item valueField String Yes Extract the primary key from the data item onChange (item: object) => void Yes Selection callback value Item No Selected value placeholder String No The string that will be rendered before dropdown has been selected placeholderStyle TextStyle No Styling for text placeholder selectedTextStyle TextStyle No Styling for selected text selectedTextProps TextProps No Text Props for selected text. Ex: numberOfLines={1} style ViewStyle No Styling for container view containerStyle ViewStyle No Styling for container list maxHeight Number No Customize height for container list fontFamily String No Customize font style iconStyle ImageStyle No Styling for icon iconColor String No Color of icons activeColor String No Background color for item selected in container list search Boolean No Show or hide input search searchQuery (keyword: string, labelValue: string) => Boolean No Callback used to filter the list of items inputSearchStyle ViewStyle No Styling for input search searchPlaceholder String No The string that will be rendered before text input has been entered renderInputSearch (onSearch: (text:string) => void) => JSX.Element No Customize TextInput search disable Boolean No Specifies the disabled state of the Dropdown dropdownPosition 'auto' or 'top' or 'bottom' No Dropdown list position. Default is 'auto' autoScroll Boolean No Auto scroll to index item selected, default is true showsVerticalScrollIndicator Boolean No When true, shows a vertical scroll indicator, default is true renderLeftIcon () => JSX.Element No Customize left icon for dropdown renderRightIcon () => JSX.Element No Customize right icon for dropdown renderItem (item: object) => JSX.Element No Takes an item from data and renders it into the list flatListProps FlatListProps No Customize FlastList element onFocus () => void No Callback that is called when the dropdown is focused onBlur () => void No Callback that is called when the dropdown is blurred

MultiSelect Props

Props Params isRequire Description data Array Yes Data is a plain array labelField String Yes Extract the label from the data item valueField String Yes Extract the primary key from the data item onChange (value[]) => void Yes Selection callback value Item[] No Selected value placeholder String No The string that will be rendered before dropdown has been selected placeholderStyle TextStyle No Styling for text placeholder style ViewStyle No Styling for container view containerStyle ViewStyle No Styling for container list maxHeight Number No Customize height for container list fontFamily String No Customize font style iconStyle ImageStyle No Styling for icon iconColor String No Color of icons activeColor String No Background color for item selected in container list selectedStyle ViewStyle No Styling for selected view selectedTextStyle TextStyle No Styling for selected text renderSelectedItem (item: object, unSelect?: () => void) => JSX.Element No Takes an item from data and renders it into the list selected alwaysRenderSelectedItem Boolean No Always show the list of selected items search Boolean No Show or hide input search searchQuery (keyword: string, labelValue: string) => Boolean No Callback used to filter the list of items inputSearchStyle ViewStyle No Styling for input search searchPlaceholder String No The string that will be rendered before text input has been entered renderInputSearch (onSearch: (text:string) => void) => JSX.Element No Customize TextInput search disable Boolean No Specifies the disabled state of the Dropdown dropdownPosition 'auto' or 'top' or 'bottom' No Dropdown list position. Default is 'auto' showsVerticalScrollIndicator Boolean No When true, shows a vertical scroll indicator, default is true renderLeftIcon () => JSX.Element No Customize left icon for dropdown renderRightIcon () => JSX.Element No Customize right icon for dropdown renderItem (item: object) => JSX.Element No Takes an item from data and renders it into the list flatListProps FlatListProps No Customize FlastList element onFocus () => void No Callback that is called when the dropdown is focused onBlur () => void No Callback that is called when the dropdown is blurred

SelectCountry extends Dropdown

Props Params isRequire Description imageField String Yes Extract the image from the data item imageStyle ImageStyle No Styling for image

Method

API Params Description open () => void Open dropdown list close () => void Close dropdown list

Dropdown example

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import { Dropdown } from 'react-native-element-dropdown' ; import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign' ; const data = [ { label : 'Item 1' , value : '1' }, { label : 'Item 2' , value : '2' }, { label : 'Item 3' , value : '3' }, { label : 'Item 4' , value : '4' }, { label : 'Item 5' , value : '5' }, { label : 'Item 6' , value : '6' }, { label : 'Item 7' , value : '7' }, { label : 'Item 8' , value : '8' }, ]; const DropdownComponent = () => { const [value, setValue] = useState( null ); const [isFocus, setIsFocus] = useState( false ); const renderLabel = () => { if (value || isFocus) { return ( < Text style = {[styles.label, isFocus && { color: ' blue ' }]}> Dropdown label </ Text > ); } return null ; }; return ( <View style={styles.container}> {renderLabel()} <Dropdown style={[styles.dropdown, isFocus && { borderColor: 'blue' }]} placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle} selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle} inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle} iconStyle={styles.iconStyle} data={data} search maxHeight={300} labelField="label" valueField="value" placeholder={!isFocus ? 'Select item' : '...'} searchPlaceholder="Search..." value={value} onFocus={() => setIsFocus(true)} onBlur={() => setIsFocus(false)} onChange={item => { setValue(item.value); setIsFocus(false); }} renderLeftIcon={() => ( <AntDesign style={styles.icon} color={isFocus ? 'blue' : 'black'} name="Safety" size={20} /> )} /> </View> ); }; export default DropdownComponent; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { backgroundColor: 'white', padding: 16, }, dropdown: { height: 50, borderColor: 'gray', borderWidth: 0.5, borderRadius: 8, paddingHorizontal: 8, }, icon: { marginRight: 5, }, label: { position: 'absolute', backgroundColor: 'white', left: 22, top: 8, zIndex: 999, paddingHorizontal: 8, fontSize: 14, }, placeholderStyle: { fontSize: 16, }, selectedTextStyle: { fontSize: 16, }, iconStyle: { width: 20, height: 20, }, inputSearchStyle: { height: 40, fontSize: 16, }, });

Dropdown example 1

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { Dropdown } from 'react-native-element-dropdown' ; import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign' ; const data = [ { label : 'Item 1' , value : '1' }, { label : 'Item 2' , value : '2' }, { label : 'Item 3' , value : '3' }, { label : 'Item 4' , value : '4' }, { label : 'Item 5' , value : '5' }, { label : 'Item 6' , value : '6' }, { label : 'Item 7' , value : '7' }, { label : 'Item 8' , value : '8' }, ]; const DropdownComponent = () => { const [value, setValue] = useState( null ); return ( <Dropdown style={styles.dropdown} placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle} selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle} inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle} iconStyle={styles.iconStyle} data={data} search maxHeight={300} labelField="label" valueField="value" placeholder="Select item" searchPlaceholder="Search..." value={value} onChange={item => { setValue(item.value); }} renderLeftIcon={() => ( <AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} /> )} /> ); }; export default DropdownComponent; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ dropdown: { margin: 16, height: 50, borderBottomColor: 'gray', borderBottomWidth: 0.5, }, icon: { marginRight: 5, }, placeholderStyle: { fontSize: 16, }, selectedTextStyle: { fontSize: 16, }, iconStyle: { width: 20, height: 20, }, inputSearchStyle: { height: 40, fontSize: 16, }, });

Dropdown example 2

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import { Dropdown } from 'react-native-element-dropdown' ; import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign' ; const data = [ { label : 'Item 1' , value : '1' }, { label : 'Item 2' , value : '2' }, { label : 'Item 3' , value : '3' }, { label : 'Item 4' , value : '4' }, { label : 'Item 5' , value : '5' }, { label : 'Item 6' , value : '6' }, { label : 'Item 7' , value : '7' }, { label : 'Item 8' , value : '8' }, ]; const DropdownComponent = () => { const [value, setValue] = useState( null ); const renderItem = ( item: any ) => { return ( <View style={styles.item}> <Text style={styles.textItem}>{item.label}</Text> {item.value === value && ( <AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} /> )} </View> ); }; return ( <Dropdown style={styles.dropdown} placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle} selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle} inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle} iconStyle={styles.iconStyle} data={data} search maxHeight={300} labelField="label" valueField="value" placeholder="Select item" searchPlaceholder="Search..." value={value} onChange={item => { setValue(item.value); }} renderLeftIcon={() => ( <AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} /> )} renderItem={renderItem} /> ); }; export default DropdownComponent; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ dropdown: { margin: 16, height: 50, backgroundColor: 'white', borderRadius: 12, padding: 12, shadowColor: '#000', shadowOffset: { width: 0, height: 1, }, shadowOpacity: 0.2, shadowRadius: 1.41, elevation: 2, }, icon: { marginRight: 5, }, item: { padding: 17, flexDirection: 'row', justifyContent: 'space-between', alignItems: 'center', }, textItem: { flex: 1, fontSize: 16, }, placeholderStyle: { fontSize: 16, }, selectedTextStyle: { fontSize: 16, }, iconStyle: { width: 20, height: 20, }, inputSearchStyle: { height: 40, fontSize: 16, }, });

MultiSelect example 1

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; import { MultiSelect } from 'react-native-element-dropdown' ; import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign' ; const data = [ { label : 'Item 1' , value : '1' }, { label : 'Item 2' , value : '2' }, { label : 'Item 3' , value : '3' }, { label : 'Item 4' , value : '4' }, { label : 'Item 5' , value : '5' }, { label : 'Item 6' , value : '6' }, { label : 'Item 7' , value : '7' }, { label : 'Item 8' , value : '8' }, ]; const MultiSelectComponent = () => { const [selected, setSelected] = useState([]); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <MultiSelect style={styles.dropdown} placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle} selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle} inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle} iconStyle={styles.iconStyle} search data={data} labelField="label" valueField="value" placeholder="Select item" searchPlaceholder="Search..." value={selected} onChange={item => { setSelected(item); }} renderLeftIcon={() => ( <AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} /> )} selectedStyle={styles.selectedStyle} /> </View> ); }; export default MultiSelectComponent; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { padding: 16 }, dropdown: { height: 50, backgroundColor: 'transparent', borderBottomColor: 'gray', borderBottomWidth: 0.5, }, placeholderStyle: { fontSize: 16, }, selectedTextStyle: { fontSize: 14, }, iconStyle: { width: 20, height: 20, }, inputSearchStyle: { height: 40, fontSize: 16, }, icon: { marginRight: 5, }, selectedStyle: { borderRadius: 12, }, });

MultiSelect example 2

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View, TouchableOpacity, Text } from 'react-native' ; import { MultiSelect } from 'react-native-element-dropdown' ; import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign' ; const data = [ { label : 'Item 1' , value : '1' }, { label : 'Item 2' , value : '2' }, { label : 'Item 3' , value : '3' }, { label : 'Item 4' , value : '4' }, { label : 'Item 5' , value : '5' }, { label : 'Item 6' , value : '6' }, { label : 'Item 7' , value : '7' }, { label : 'Item 8' , value : '8' }, ]; const MultiSelectComponent = () => { const [selected, setSelected] = useState([]); const renderItem = ( item: any ) => { return ( <View style={styles.item}> <Text style={styles.selectedTextStyle}>{item.label}</Text> <AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} /> </View> ); }; return ( <View style={styles.container}> <MultiSelect style={styles.dropdown} placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle} selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle} inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle} iconStyle={styles.iconStyle} data={data} labelField="label" valueField="value" placeholder="Select item" value={selected} search searchPlaceholder="Search..." onChange={item => { setSelected(item); }} renderLeftIcon={() => ( <AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} /> )} renderItem={renderItem} renderSelectedItem={(item, unSelect) => ( <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => unSelect && unSelect(item)}> <View style={styles.selectedStyle}> <Text style={styles.textSelectedStyle}>{item.label}</Text> <AntDesign color="black" name="delete" size={17} /> </View> </TouchableOpacity> )} /> </View> ); }; export default MultiSelectComponent; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { padding: 16 }, dropdown: { height: 50, backgroundColor: 'white', borderRadius: 12, padding: 12, shadowColor: '#000', shadowOffset: { width: 0, height: 1, }, shadowOpacity: 0.2, shadowRadius: 1.41, elevation: 2, }, placeholderStyle: { fontSize: 16, }, selectedTextStyle: { fontSize: 14, }, iconStyle: { width: 20, height: 20, }, inputSearchStyle: { height: 40, fontSize: 16, }, icon: { marginRight: 5, }, item: { padding: 17, flexDirection: 'row', justifyContent: 'space-between', alignItems: 'center', }, selectedStyle: { flexDirection: 'row', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 14, backgroundColor: 'white', shadowColor: '#000', marginTop: 8, marginRight: 12, paddingHorizontal: 12, paddingVertical: 8, shadowOffset: { width: 0, height: 1, }, shadowOpacity: 0.2, shadowRadius: 1.41, elevation: 2, }, textSelectedStyle: { marginRight: 5, fontSize: 16, }, });

SelectCountry example 1

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { SelectCountry } from 'react-native-element-dropdown' ; const local_data = [ { value : '1' , lable : 'Country 1' , image : { uri : 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg' , }, }, { value : '2' , lable : 'Country 2' , image : { uri : 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg' , }, }, { value : '3' , lable : 'Country 3' , image : { uri : 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg' , }, }, { value : '4' , lable : 'Country 4' , image : { uri : 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg' , }, }, { value : '5' , lable : 'Country 5' , image : { uri : 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg' , }, }, ]; export interface Props {} const SelectCountryScreen: React.FC<Props> = _props => { const [country, setCountry] = useState( '1' ); return ( < SelectCountry style = {styles.dropdown} selectedTextStyle = {styles.selectedTextStyle} placeholderStyle = {styles.placeholderStyle} imageStyle = {styles.imageStyle} inputSearchStyle = {styles.inputSearchStyle} iconStyle = {styles.iconStyle} search maxHeight = {200} value = {country} data = {local_data} valueField = "value" labelField = "lable" imageField = "image" placeholder = "Select country" searchPlaceholder = "Search..." onChange = {e => { setCountry(e.value); }} /> ); }; export default SelectCountryScreen; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ dropdown: { margin: 16, height: 50, borderBottomColor: 'gray', borderBottomWidth: 0.5, }, imageStyle: { width: 24, height: 24, }, placeholderStyle: { fontSize: 16, }, selectedTextStyle: { fontSize: 16, marginLeft: 8, }, iconStyle: { width: 20, height: 20, }, inputSearchStyle: { height: 40, fontSize: 16, }, });

SelectCountry example 2