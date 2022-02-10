A React Native dropdown component easy to customize for both iOS and Android.
npm install react-native-element-dropdown --save
or
yarn add react-native-element-dropdown
react-native-template-components A beautiful template for React Native.
|Props
|Params
|isRequire
|Description
|data
|Array
|Yes
|Data is a plain array
|labelField
|String
|Yes
|Extract the label from the data item
|valueField
|String
|Yes
|Extract the primary key from the data item
|onChange
|(item: object) => void
|Yes
|Selection callback
|value
|Item
|No
|Selected value
|placeholder
|String
|No
|The string that will be rendered before dropdown has been selected
|placeholderStyle
|TextStyle
|No
|Styling for text placeholder
|selectedTextStyle
|TextStyle
|No
|Styling for selected text
|selectedTextProps
|TextProps
|No
|Text Props for selected text. Ex: numberOfLines={1}
|style
|ViewStyle
|No
|Styling for container view
|containerStyle
|ViewStyle
|No
|Styling for container list
|maxHeight
|Number
|No
|Customize height for container list
|fontFamily
|String
|No
|Customize font style
|iconStyle
|ImageStyle
|No
|Styling for icon
|iconColor
|String
|No
|Color of icons
|activeColor
|String
|No
|Background color for item selected in container list
|search
|Boolean
|No
|Show or hide input search
|searchQuery
|(keyword: string, labelValue: string) => Boolean
|No
|Callback used to filter the list of items
|inputSearchStyle
|ViewStyle
|No
|Styling for input search
|searchPlaceholder
|String
|No
|The string that will be rendered before text input has been entered
|renderInputSearch
|(onSearch: (text:string) => void) => JSX.Element
|No
|Customize TextInput search
|disable
|Boolean
|No
|Specifies the disabled state of the Dropdown
|dropdownPosition
|'auto' or 'top' or 'bottom'
|No
|Dropdown list position. Default is 'auto'
|autoScroll
|Boolean
|No
|Auto scroll to index item selected, default is true
|showsVerticalScrollIndicator
|Boolean
|No
|When true, shows a vertical scroll indicator, default is true
|renderLeftIcon
|() => JSX.Element
|No
|Customize left icon for dropdown
|renderRightIcon
|() => JSX.Element
|No
|Customize right icon for dropdown
|renderItem
|(item: object) => JSX.Element
|No
|Takes an item from data and renders it into the list
|flatListProps
|FlatListProps
|No
|Customize FlastList element
|onFocus
|() => void
|No
|Callback that is called when the dropdown is focused
|onBlur
|() => void
|No
|Callback that is called when the dropdown is blurred
|Props
|Params
|isRequire
|Description
|imageField
|String
|Yes
|Extract the image from the data item
|imageStyle
|ImageStyle
|No
|Styling for image
|API
|Params
|Description
|open
|() => void
|Open dropdown list
|close
|() => void
|Close dropdown list
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import { Dropdown } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign';
const data = [
{ label: 'Item 1', value: '1' },
{ label: 'Item 2', value: '2' },
{ label: 'Item 3', value: '3' },
{ label: 'Item 4', value: '4' },
{ label: 'Item 5', value: '5' },
{ label: 'Item 6', value: '6' },
{ label: 'Item 7', value: '7' },
{ label: 'Item 8', value: '8' },
];
const DropdownComponent = () => {
const [value, setValue] = useState(null);
const [isFocus, setIsFocus] = useState(false);
const renderLabel = () => {
if (value || isFocus) {
return (
<Text style={[styles.label, isFocus && { color: 'blue' }]}>
Dropdown label
</Text>
);
}
return null;
};
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
{renderLabel()}
<Dropdown
style={[styles.dropdown, isFocus && { borderColor: 'blue' }]}
placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
data={data}
search
maxHeight={300}
labelField="label"
valueField="value"
placeholder={!isFocus ? 'Select item' : '...'}
searchPlaceholder="Search..."
value={value}
onFocus={() => setIsFocus(true)}
onBlur={() => setIsFocus(false)}
onChange={item => {
setValue(item.value);
setIsFocus(false);
}}
renderLeftIcon={() => (
<AntDesign
style={styles.icon}
color={isFocus ? 'blue' : 'black'}
name="Safety"
size={20}
/>
)}
/>
</View>
);
};
export default DropdownComponent;
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
backgroundColor: 'white',
padding: 16,
},
dropdown: {
height: 50,
borderColor: 'gray',
borderWidth: 0.5,
borderRadius: 8,
paddingHorizontal: 8,
},
icon: {
marginRight: 5,
},
label: {
position: 'absolute',
backgroundColor: 'white',
left: 22,
top: 8,
zIndex: 999,
paddingHorizontal: 8,
fontSize: 14,
},
placeholderStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
},
selectedTextStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
},
iconStyle: {
width: 20,
height: 20,
},
inputSearchStyle: {
height: 40,
fontSize: 16,
},
});
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import { Dropdown } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign';
const data = [
{ label: 'Item 1', value: '1' },
{ label: 'Item 2', value: '2' },
{ label: 'Item 3', value: '3' },
{ label: 'Item 4', value: '4' },
{ label: 'Item 5', value: '5' },
{ label: 'Item 6', value: '6' },
{ label: 'Item 7', value: '7' },
{ label: 'Item 8', value: '8' },
];
const DropdownComponent = () => {
const [value, setValue] = useState(null);
return (
<Dropdown
style={styles.dropdown}
placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
data={data}
search
maxHeight={300}
labelField="label"
valueField="value"
placeholder="Select item"
searchPlaceholder="Search..."
value={value}
onChange={item => {
setValue(item.value);
}}
renderLeftIcon={() => (
<AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} />
)}
/>
);
};
export default DropdownComponent;
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
dropdown: {
margin: 16,
height: 50,
borderBottomColor: 'gray',
borderBottomWidth: 0.5,
},
icon: {
marginRight: 5,
},
placeholderStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
},
selectedTextStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
},
iconStyle: {
width: 20,
height: 20,
},
inputSearchStyle: {
height: 40,
fontSize: 16,
},
});
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native';
import { Dropdown } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign';
const data = [
{ label: 'Item 1', value: '1' },
{ label: 'Item 2', value: '2' },
{ label: 'Item 3', value: '3' },
{ label: 'Item 4', value: '4' },
{ label: 'Item 5', value: '5' },
{ label: 'Item 6', value: '6' },
{ label: 'Item 7', value: '7' },
{ label: 'Item 8', value: '8' },
];
const DropdownComponent = () => {
const [value, setValue] = useState(null);
const renderItem = (item: any) => {
return (
<View style={styles.item}>
<Text style={styles.textItem}>{item.label}</Text>
{item.value === value && (
<AntDesign
style={styles.icon}
color="black"
name="Safety"
size={20}
/>
)}
</View>
);
};
return (
<Dropdown
style={styles.dropdown}
placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
data={data}
search
maxHeight={300}
labelField="label"
valueField="value"
placeholder="Select item"
searchPlaceholder="Search..."
value={value}
onChange={item => {
setValue(item.value);
}}
renderLeftIcon={() => (
<AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} />
)}
renderItem={renderItem}
/>
);
};
export default DropdownComponent;
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
dropdown: {
margin: 16,
height: 50,
backgroundColor: 'white',
borderRadius: 12,
padding: 12,
shadowColor: '#000',
shadowOffset: {
width: 0,
height: 1,
},
shadowOpacity: 0.2,
shadowRadius: 1.41,
elevation: 2,
},
icon: {
marginRight: 5,
},
item: {
padding: 17,
flexDirection: 'row',
justifyContent: 'space-between',
alignItems: 'center',
},
textItem: {
flex: 1,
fontSize: 16,
},
placeholderStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
},
selectedTextStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
},
iconStyle: {
width: 20,
height: 20,
},
inputSearchStyle: {
height: 40,
fontSize: 16,
},
});
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import { MultiSelect } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign';
const data = [
{ label: 'Item 1', value: '1' },
{ label: 'Item 2', value: '2' },
{ label: 'Item 3', value: '3' },
{ label: 'Item 4', value: '4' },
{ label: 'Item 5', value: '5' },
{ label: 'Item 6', value: '6' },
{ label: 'Item 7', value: '7' },
{ label: 'Item 8', value: '8' },
];
const MultiSelectComponent = () => {
const [selected, setSelected] = useState([]);
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<MultiSelect
style={styles.dropdown}
placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
search
data={data}
labelField="label"
valueField="value"
placeholder="Select item"
searchPlaceholder="Search..."
value={selected}
onChange={item => {
setSelected(item);
}}
renderLeftIcon={() => (
<AntDesign
style={styles.icon}
color="black"
name="Safety"
size={20}
/>
)}
selectedStyle={styles.selectedStyle}
/>
</View>
);
};
export default MultiSelectComponent;
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: { padding: 16 },
dropdown: {
height: 50,
backgroundColor: 'transparent',
borderBottomColor: 'gray',
borderBottomWidth: 0.5,
},
placeholderStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
},
selectedTextStyle: {
fontSize: 14,
},
iconStyle: {
width: 20,
height: 20,
},
inputSearchStyle: {
height: 40,
fontSize: 16,
},
icon: {
marginRight: 5,
},
selectedStyle: {
borderRadius: 12,
},
});
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, TouchableOpacity, Text } from 'react-native';
import { MultiSelect } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
import AntDesign from 'react-native-vector-icons/AntDesign';
const data = [
{ label: 'Item 1', value: '1' },
{ label: 'Item 2', value: '2' },
{ label: 'Item 3', value: '3' },
{ label: 'Item 4', value: '4' },
{ label: 'Item 5', value: '5' },
{ label: 'Item 6', value: '6' },
{ label: 'Item 7', value: '7' },
{ label: 'Item 8', value: '8' },
];
const MultiSelectComponent = () => {
const [selected, setSelected] = useState([]);
const renderItem = (item: any) => {
return (
<View style={styles.item}>
<Text style={styles.selectedTextStyle}>{item.label}</Text>
<AntDesign style={styles.icon} color="black" name="Safety" size={20} />
</View>
);
};
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<MultiSelect
style={styles.dropdown}
placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
data={data}
labelField="label"
valueField="value"
placeholder="Select item"
value={selected}
search
searchPlaceholder="Search..."
onChange={item => {
setSelected(item);
}}
renderLeftIcon={() => (
<AntDesign
style={styles.icon}
color="black"
name="Safety"
size={20}
/>
)}
renderItem={renderItem}
renderSelectedItem={(item, unSelect) => (
<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => unSelect && unSelect(item)}>
<View style={styles.selectedStyle}>
<Text style={styles.textSelectedStyle}>{item.label}</Text>
<AntDesign color="black" name="delete" size={17} />
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
)}
/>
</View>
);
};
export default MultiSelectComponent;
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: { padding: 16 },
dropdown: {
height: 50,
backgroundColor: 'white',
borderRadius: 12,
padding: 12,
shadowColor: '#000',
shadowOffset: {
width: 0,
height: 1,
},
shadowOpacity: 0.2,
shadowRadius: 1.41,
elevation: 2,
},
placeholderStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
},
selectedTextStyle: {
fontSize: 14,
},
iconStyle: {
width: 20,
height: 20,
},
inputSearchStyle: {
height: 40,
fontSize: 16,
},
icon: {
marginRight: 5,
},
item: {
padding: 17,
flexDirection: 'row',
justifyContent: 'space-between',
alignItems: 'center',
},
selectedStyle: {
flexDirection: 'row',
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
borderRadius: 14,
backgroundColor: 'white',
shadowColor: '#000',
marginTop: 8,
marginRight: 12,
paddingHorizontal: 12,
paddingVertical: 8,
shadowOffset: {
width: 0,
height: 1,
},
shadowOpacity: 0.2,
shadowRadius: 1.41,
elevation: 2,
},
textSelectedStyle: {
marginRight: 5,
fontSize: 16,
},
});
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import { SelectCountry } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
const local_data = [
{
value: '1',
lable: 'Country 1',
image: {
uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
},
},
{
value: '2',
lable: 'Country 2',
image: {
uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
},
},
{
value: '3',
lable: 'Country 3',
image: {
uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
},
},
{
value: '4',
lable: 'Country 4',
image: {
uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
},
},
{
value: '5',
lable: 'Country 5',
image: {
uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
},
},
];
export interface Props {}
const SelectCountryScreen: React.FC<Props> = _props => {
const [country, setCountry] = useState('1');
return (
<SelectCountry
style={styles.dropdown}
selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
imageStyle={styles.imageStyle}
inputSearchStyle={styles.inputSearchStyle}
iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
search
maxHeight={200}
value={country}
data={local_data}
valueField="value"
labelField="lable"
imageField="image"
placeholder="Select country"
searchPlaceholder="Search..."
onChange={e => {
setCountry(e.value);
}}
/>
);
};
export default SelectCountryScreen;
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
dropdown: {
margin: 16,
height: 50,
borderBottomColor: 'gray',
borderBottomWidth: 0.5,
},
imageStyle: {
width: 24,
height: 24,
},
placeholderStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
},
selectedTextStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
marginLeft: 8,
},
iconStyle: {
width: 20,
height: 20,
},
inputSearchStyle: {
height: 40,
fontSize: 16,
},
});
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import { SelectCountry } from 'react-native-element-dropdown';
const local_data = [
{
value: '1',
lable: 'Country 1',
image: {
uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
},
},
{
value: '2',
lable: 'Country 2',
image: {
uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
},
},
{
value: '3',
lable: 'Country 3',
image: {
uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
},
},
{
value: '4',
lable: 'Country 4',
image: {
uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
},
},
{
value: '5',
lable: 'Country 5',
image: {
uri: 'https://www.vigcenter.com/public/all/images/default-image.jpg',
},
},
];
export interface Props {}
const SelectCountryScreen: React.FC<Props> = _props => {
const [country, setCountry] = useState('1');
return (
<SelectCountry
style={styles.dropdown}
selectedTextStyle={styles.selectedTextStyle}
placeholderStyle={styles.placeholderStyle}
imageStyle={styles.imageStyle}
iconStyle={styles.iconStyle}
maxHeight={200}
value={country}
data={local_data}
valueField="value"
labelField="lable"
imageField="image"
placeholder="Select country"
searchPlaceholder="Search..."
onChange={e => {
setCountry(e.value);
}}
/>
);
};
export default SelectCountryScreen;
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
dropdown: {
margin: 16,
height: 50,
width: 150,
backgroundColor: '#EEEEEE',
borderRadius: 22,
paddingHorizontal: 8,
},
imageStyle: {
width: 24,
height: 24,
borderRadius: 12,
},
placeholderStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
},
selectedTextStyle: {
fontSize: 16,
marginLeft: 8,
},
iconStyle: {
width: 20,
height: 20,
},
});