Electron extensions to React Native for Web
This project aims to provide extensions to React Native for Web targeted to the Electron environment to support additional modules exposed by React Native (
Alert) or alternative implementations (
Linking) using Electron APIs.
npm install react-native-electron
electron,
react and
react-native-web are required peer dependencies, make sure to install them as well:
npm install electron react react-native-web
react-art is also needed if you use
ART.
In order for the APIs exposed by
react-native-electron to be accessible in Electron's render process, the following setup must be applied:
react-native-electron/main module must be imported in the main process
BrowserWindow instances must be created with the
preload script from
react-native-electron/preload, for example:
webPreferences: {
preload: require('path').resolve(
require.resolve('react-native-electron/preload'),
),
},
See the
example directory for the source code and Webpack config.
To run the demo app, fork this repository and run the following commands in the root folder:
yarn install
yarn build
Then in the
example folder:
yarn install
yarn start
This module can be used with Expo application (created by
expo-cli) using the following steps:
yarn expo-electron customize in order to eject expo-electron's webpack configuration
./electron/webpack.config.js as follows:
const { withExpoWebpack } = require('@expo/electron-adapter')
module.exports = (config) => {
const expoConfig = withExpoWebpack(config)
expoConfig.resolve.alias['react-native$'] = 'react-native-electron'
return expoConfig
}
Note this is a partial solution, as Expo's default webpack configuration includes more aliases to
react-native, but it should cover all of
react-native-electron's APIs.
React Native's Alert implementation using Electron's dialog
Alert.alert(
title: string,
message: ?string,
buttons: ?Array<{text: string, onPress?: () => void}> = [],
type: ?('none' | 'info' | 'error' | 'question' | 'warning') = 'none'
): void
React Native's Linking implementation using Electron's app and shell APIs.
Linking.openURL(url: string): Promise<void>
Linking.addEventListener(type: string, handler: Function): void
Linking.removeEventListener(type: string, handler: Function): void
Linking.canOpenURL(): Promise<true>: always resolves to
true
Linking.getInitialURL(): Promise<?string>: resolves with the
process.argv[1] value, expecting the app to be opened by a command such as
myapp myapp://test
MIT
See LICENSE file.