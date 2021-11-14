React Native Electron

Electron extensions to React Native for Web

Introduction

This project aims to provide extensions to React Native for Web targeted to the Electron environment to support additional modules exposed by React Native ( Alert ) or alternative implementations ( Linking ) using Electron APIs.

Installation

npm install react-native-electron

electron , react and react-native-web are required peer dependencies, make sure to install them as well:

npm install electron react react-native-web

react-art is also needed if you use ART .

Electron setup

In order for the APIs exposed by react-native-electron to be accessible in Electron's render process, the following setup must be applied:

The react-native-electron/main module must be imported in the main process

module must be imported in the main process BrowserWindow instances must be created with the preload script from react-native-electron/preload , for example:

webPreferences: { preload : require ( 'path' ).resolve( require .resolve( 'react-native-electron/preload' ), ), },

Example

See the example directory for the source code and Webpack config.

To run the demo app, fork this repository and run the following commands in the root folder:

yarn install

yarn build

Then in the example folder:

yarn install

yarn start

Usage with Expo application

This module can be used with Expo application (created by expo-cli ) using the following steps:

Follow this guide's setup

Run yarn expo-electron customize in order to eject expo-electron's webpack configuration

in order to eject expo-electron's webpack configuration Edit ./electron/webpack.config.js as follows:

const { withExpoWebpack } = require ( '@expo/electron-adapter' ) module .exports = ( config ) => { const expoConfig = withExpoWebpack(config) expoConfig.resolve.alias[ 'react-native$' ] = 'react-native-electron' return expoConfig }

Note this is a partial solution, as Expo's default webpack configuration includes more aliases to react-native , but it should cover all of react-native-electron 's APIs.

APIs

Alert

React Native's Alert implementation using Electron's dialog

Alert.alert( title: string, message : ?string, buttons : ? Array <{ text : string, onPress?: () => void }> = [], type : ?( 'none' | 'info' | 'error' | 'question' | 'warning' ) = 'none' ): void

Linking

React Native's Linking implementation using Electron's app and shell APIs.

Linking.openURL(url: string): Promise<void>

Linking.addEventListener(type: string, handler: Function): void

Linking.removeEventListener(type: string, handler: Function): void

Linking.canOpenURL(): Promise<true> : always resolves to true

Linking.getInitialURL(): Promise<?string> : resolves with the process.argv[1] value, expecting the app to be opened by a command such as myapp myapp://test

License

MIT

See LICENSE file.