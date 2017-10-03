react-native-egg make your react native app infinitely more fun !!
Implementation simple gestures detection achieve trigger easter egg, You can also use it as a gesture switch.
$ npm i react-native-egg --save
Use like a
<View>, but the children can not have onPress、onScroll props, like
ScrollView、
ListView、
TouchableOpacity.
import Egg from 'react-native-egg';
<Egg style={styles.container}
setps={'TTT'}
onCatch={() => {
Alert.alert('Version', '1.0.1');
}}
>
<Text>FuYaoDe</Text>
<Text>dan82625@gmail.com</Text>
</Egg>
|Prop
|PropType
|Default Value
|Description
|setps
|string
|UUDDLRLRTT
|Trigger onCatch conditions,
U is slide up,
D is slide down,
R is slide right,
L is slide left,
T is click. Max string length is 15.
|timeLimit
|number
|2000
|combo limit time in milliseconds.
|onCatch
|func
|combo equal setps trigger onCatch.
|onAction
|(event) => {}
|Any touch will trigger. event has the following
U、
D、
R、
L、
T
|touchOpacity
|bool
|false
|make
<Egg> look like
<TouchableOpacity>