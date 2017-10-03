openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rne

react-native-egg

by FuYaoDe
1.0.1 (see all)

react-native-egg make your react native app infinitely more fun !!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

353

GitHub Stars

257

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-egg

react-native-egg make your react native app infinitely more fun !!

Implementation simple gestures detection achieve trigger easter egg, You can also use it as a gesture switch.

Why ?

Just for fun !!

Example code

Hide some secret message.

Example code

Hide and Trigger some features.

Example code

Add it to your project

$ npm i react-native-egg --save

Basic usage

Use like a <View>, but the children can not have onPress、onScroll props, like ScrollViewListViewTouchableOpacity.

import Egg from 'react-native-egg';

<Egg style={styles.container}
  setps={'TTT'}
  onCatch={() => {
    Alert.alert('Version', '1.0.1');
  }}
>
  <Text>FuYaoDe</Text>
  <Text>dan82625@gmail.com</Text>
</Egg>

Props

PropPropTypeDefault ValueDescription
setpsstringUUDDLRLRTTTrigger onCatch conditions,U is slide up,D is slide down,R is slide right,L is slide left,T is click. Max string length is 15.
timeLimitnumber2000combo limit time in milliseconds.
onCatchfunccombo equal setps trigger onCatch.
onAction(event) => {}Any touch will trigger. event has the following UDRLT
touchOpacityboolfalsemake <Egg> look like <TouchableOpacity>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial