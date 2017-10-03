react-native-egg make your react native app infinitely more fun !!

Implementation simple gestures detection achieve trigger easter egg, You can also use it as a gesture switch.

Why ?

Just for fun !!

Example code



Hide some secret message.

Example code



Hide and Trigger some features.

Example code



Add it to your project

$ npm i react-native-egg --save

Basic usage

Use like a <View> , but the children can not have onPress、onScroll props, like ScrollView 、 ListView 、 TouchableOpacity .

import Egg from 'react-native-egg' ; < Egg style = {styles.container} setps = { ' TTT '} onCatch = {() => { Alert.alert('Version', '1.0.1'); }} > < Text > FuYaoDe </ Text > < Text > dan82625@gmail.com </ Text > </ Egg >

Props