ReactNativeEffectsView

Component to make easy use of iOS8 UIVisualEffectViews with UIBlurEffect and UIVibrancyEffect in ReactNative.

Install

npm install react-native-effects-view --save

In XCode right click on project's name and choose Add Files to..

Go to node_modules/react-native-effects-view and select DVEffects folder

and select folder Now you're ready to require('react-native-effects-view') inside your app!

Props

blurStyle (String) - choose one of the following: "light" (default) "extraLight" "dark"

(String) - choose one of the following: vibrantContent (ReactElement) - render vibrant content inside blurred view.

Children

All children of <EffectsView /> will be blurred, however you can use it without children and position element on top of background images and other views.

Example

In order to see usage example check example/EffectsApp folder in XCode (don't forget to run npm install inside). It contains the app presented by screenshot.

var React = require ( 'react-native' ); var EffectsView = require ( 'react-native-effects-view' ); var { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, View } = React; var App = React.createClass({ renderVibrant() { return ( < View > < Text style = {styles.text} > Do you feel blurry?? </ Text > </ View > ); }, render() { return ( < EffectsView style = {styles.view} blurStyle = "dark" vibrantContent = {this.renderVibrant()} > < Image style = {styles.bg} source = {require( ' image ! bg ')} /> </ EffectsView > ); } }); var styles = StyleSheet.create({ bg: { flex: 1, position: 'absolute', bottom: 0, left: 0, right: 0, top: 0, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }, view: { flex: 1 }, text: { fontSize: 20, color: 'white', textAlign: 'center', }, }); AppRegistry.registerComponent('App', () => App);

References

Demo app is inspired by UIVisualEffects repo.

MIT Licensed