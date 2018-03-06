openbase logo
rne

react-native-effects-view

by Dmitri Voronianski
0.4.0

Use iOS8 UIVisualEffectViews's blur and vibrancy with ReactNative

Downloads/wk

80

80

375

375

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

8

Package

0

0

MIT

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ReactNativeEffectsView

npm version

Component to make easy use of iOS8 UIVisualEffectViews with UIBlurEffect and UIVibrancyEffect in ReactNative.

Screenshot

Install

npm install react-native-effects-view --save
  • In XCode right click on project's name and choose Add Files to..
  • Go to node_modules/react-native-effects-view and select DVEffects folder
  • Now you're ready to require('react-native-effects-view') inside your app!

Props

  • blurStyle (String) - choose one of the following:
    • "light" (default)
    • "extraLight"
    • "dark"
  • vibrantContent (ReactElement) - render vibrant content inside blurred view.

Children

All children of <EffectsView /> will be blurred, however you can use it without children and position element on top of background images and other views.

Example

In order to see usage example check example/EffectsApp folder in XCode (don't forget to run npm install inside). It contains the app presented by screenshot.

var React = require('react-native');
var EffectsView = require('react-native-effects-view');
var { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, View } = React;

var App = React.createClass({
    renderVibrant() {
        return (
            <View>
                <Text style={styles.text}>Do you feel blurry??</Text>
            </View>
        );
    },

    render() {
        return (
            <EffectsView 
                style={styles.view} 
                blurStyle="dark" 
                vibrantContent={this.renderVibrant()}
            >
                <Image style={styles.bg} source={require('image!bg')} />
            </EffectsView>
        );
    }
});

var styles = StyleSheet.create({
    bg: {
        flex: 1,
        position: 'absolute',
        bottom: 0,
        left: 0,
        right: 0,
        top: 0,
        justifyContent: 'center',
        alignItems: 'center',
    },
    view: {
        flex: 1
    },
    text: {
        fontSize: 20,
        color: 'white',
        textAlign: 'center',
    },
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('App', () => App);

References

Demo app is inspired by UIVisualEffects repo.

MIT Licensed

