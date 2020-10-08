openbase logo
rne

react-native-echarts-wrapper

by Thomas Leiter
2.0.0

📈Powerful React-Native ECharts Wrapper 📊

Overview

Readme


ECharts

react-native-echarts-wrapper v2.0.0


Apache ECharts (incubating) wrapper build for React Native/Expo.

Build Status Coverage Status npm version npm

ScreenshotsHow To UseAuthors

screenshot

The fact that the charting framework purely runs in a webview makes it very stable to upcomming React-Native versions. On the other hand it is not easy to make a two way data communication between the chart (running in the webview Javascript thread) and the React-Native Javascript thread. With this library you can even build the more complex chart options of echarts. You can inject custom javascript code within the webview which allows you to access the chart api (detect taps, selections etc...)

Screenshots

How To Use

$ yarn add react-native-echarts-wrapper

Make sure you installed react-native-webview

Supported Versions

VersionExpoReact-Native
2.x.x>= 0.33>= 0.58
1.x.x/>= 0.56

Properties

NameTypeExampleDescription
optionobjecttake a look at the examplesAllows you to set the chart configuration (https://ecomfe.github.io/echarts-examples/public/index.html). Never access anything related to your React-Native Javascript code within the options object. It won't work! Take a look at onData and sendData
customTemplatePathstringfile:///android_assets/index.htmlUse this property if you want to tell echarts where to look for a custom html template. You can use RNFS to get the directory path for Android/iOS.
additionalCodestringalert('hello world');Allows you to inject javascript code in the webview. It is used to access the echarts api to create more complex charts (e.G. callback on chart tap). Take a look at More complex example
backgroundColorstringrgba(255,101,80,0.4), red, #4287f5Set the background color of the chart

Methods / Callbacks

NameExampleDescription
setOptionthis.chart.setOption(option);Allows you to set a chart configuration dyanmically (e.g. after initial setup with option prop). Take a look at Dynamic loading example
getOptionthis.chart.getOption((data) => console.log(data));Allows you to get the current option of a chart instance. First parameter is the result-callback. If you don't pass a second parameter the result-callback will be triggered with all option properties. Second parameter is an array of the e-charts-option-properties (e.g. ['dataZoom', 'series']) you want to get. Take a look at Dynamic loading example
clearthis.chart.clear();Allows you to clear the chart. Take a look at More complex example
onData<ECharts onData={this.onData} />This is the only way to receive data from the chart. It is called with the data provided by sendData (Webview functions).
setBackgroundColorthis.chart.setBackgroundColor('#ecf542');Allows you to set the background color of the chart.

Webview functions

These functions can be called from code injected with additionalCode or within the echarts option.

NameExampleDescription
sendDatasendData('Hello World')With this function you can communicate with React Native. Attention you can only send strings over to React-Native. sendData('Hello World') will call onData on the React Native side. Take a look at More complex example

Webview variables

NameExampleDescription
chartchart.on(....)Allows you to access the echarts api (https://ecomfe.github.io/echarts-doc/public/en/api.html#echartsInstance). Take a look at More complex example

Simple example

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { StyleSheet, View } from "react-native";
import { ECharts } from "react-native-echarts-wrapper";

export default class App extends Component {
  option = {
    xAxis: {
      type: "category",
      data: ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun"]
    },
    yAxis: {
      type: "value"
    },
    series: [
      {
        data: [820, 932, 901, 934, 1290, 1330, 1320],
        type: "line"
      }
    ]
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.chartContainer}>
        <ECharts
          option={this.option}
          backgroundColor="rgba(93, 169, 81, 0.3)"
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  chartContainer: {
    flex: 1
  }
});

More complex example

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { StyleSheet, SafeAreaView, Button } from "react-native";
import { ECharts } from "react-native-echarts-wrapper";

export default class App extends Component {
  option = {
    xAxis: {
      type: "category",
      data: ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun"]
    },
    yAxis: {
      type: "value"
    },
    series: [
      {
        data: [820, 932, 901, 934, 1290, 1330, 1320],
        type: "line"
      }
    ]
  };

  additionalCode = `
        chart.on('click', function(param) {
            var obj = {
            type: 'event_clicked',
            data: param.data
            };

            sendData(JSON.stringify(obj));
        });
    `;

  onData = param => {
    const obj = JSON.parse(param);

    if (obj.type === "event_clicked") {
      alert(`you tapped the chart series: ${obj.data}`);
    }
  };

  onRef = ref => {
    if (ref) {
      this.chart = ref;
    }
  };

  onButtonClearPressed = () => {
    this.chart.clear();
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <SafeAreaView style={styles.chartContainer}>
        <Button title="Clear" onPress={this.onButtonClearPressed} />

        <ECharts
          ref={this.onRef}
          option={this.option}
          additionalCode={this.additionalCode}
          onData={this.onData}
          onLoadEnd={() => {
            this.chart.setBackgroundColor("rgba(93, 169, 81, 0.1)");
          }}
        />
      </SafeAreaView>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  chartContainer: {
    flex: 1,
    backgroundColor: "#F5FCFF"
  }
});

Dynamic loading example

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { StyleSheet, SafeAreaView, Button } from "react-native";
import { ECharts } from "react-native-echarts-wrapper";

export default class App extends Component {
  onRef = ref => {
    if (ref) {
      this.chart = ref;
    }
  };

  onData = param => {};

  initChart = () => {
    function randomData() {
      now = new Date(+now + oneDay);
      value = value + Math.random() * 21 - 10;
      return {
        name: now.toString(),
        value: [
          [now.getFullYear(), now.getMonth() + 1, now.getDate()].join("/"),
          Math.round(value)
        ]
      };
    }

    var data = [];
    var now = +new Date(1997, 9, 3);
    var oneDay = 24 * 3600 * 1000;
    var value = Math.random() * 1000;
    for (var i = 0; i < 1000; i++) {
      data.push(randomData());
    }

    option = {
      title: {
        text: "Dynamic Chart"
      },
      tooltip: {
        trigger: "axis",
        formatter: function(params) {
          params = params[0];
          var date = new Date(params.name);
          return (
            date.getDate() +
            "/" +
            (date.getMonth() + 1) +
            "/" +
            date.getFullYear() +
            " : " +
            params.value[1]
          );
        },
        axisPointer: {
          animation: false
        }
      },
      xAxis: {
        type: "time",
        splitLine: {
          show: false
        }
      },
      yAxis: {
        type: "value",
        boundaryGap: [0, "100%"],
        splitLine: {
          show: false
        }
      },
      series: [
        {
          type: "line",
          showSymbol: false,
          hoverAnimation: false,
          data: data
        }
      ]
    };

    this.chart.setOption(option);

    //no query parameter: whole option object
    this.chart.getOption(option => {
      console.log(option);
    });

    //with query parameter
    this.chart.getOption(
      option => {
        console.log(option);
      },
      ["dataZoom", "series"]
    );

    const instance = this.chart;

    setInterval(function() {
      for (var i = 0; i < 5; i++) {
        data.shift();
        data.push(randomData());
      }

      instance.setOption({
        series: [
          {
            data: data
          }
        ]
      });
    }, 100);
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <SafeAreaView style={styles.chartContainer}>
        <Button title="Start" onPress={this.initChart} />

        <ECharts
          option={{}}
          ref={this.onRef}
          additionalCode={this.additionalCode}
          onData={this.onData}
        />
      </SafeAreaView>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  chartContainer: {
    flex: 1,
    backgroundColor: "#F5FCFF"
  }
});

[2.0.0] - Thursday, 03.October 2019

Breaking Changes

  • removed property canvas (canvas renderer default)
  • removed legacyMode (react-native-webview required)
  • removed baseUrl

Added

  • customTemplatePath prop allows to set the path to a custom html-file (template: node_modules/react-native-echarts-wrapper/dist/index.html)

Fixed

  • Tried to register two views with the same name RNCWebView? (#35)
  • Got rejected from Apple review (#31)
  • usage on expo as there is no android_asset folder (#19)
  • cannot use '\n' in custom format text (#14)

[1.4.7] - Thursday, 12.September 2019

Fixed

[1.4.5] - Saturday, 17.August 2019

Added

  • Loading state/Background Color (#17)

[1.4.4] - Thursday, 08.August 2019

Fixed

[1.4.3] - Tuesday, 06.August 2019

Fixed

  • Broken on React Native >= 0.60.0 (Invariant Violation: Element type is invalid) (#27)

[1.4.2] - Wednesday, 31.July 2019

Fixed

  • fix arrow function not working on old version Android webview (#25)

[1.4.1] - Tuesday, 25.June 2019

Fixed

  • Dynamic loading issue on iOS (#16)

[1.4.0] - Monday, 20.May 2019

Fixed

  • Doesn't work on iOS in Expo (#13)

Added

  • canvas & legacyMode

[1.3.0] - Thursday, 18.Apr 2019

Added

  • tests, coverage, build report

Fixed

  • Blank page on Android (#10)

[1.2.2] - Monday, 18.Feb 2019

Fixed

  • crash when not passing an option

[1.2.1] - Wednesday, 16.Jan 2019

Added

  • getOption (#4)

[1.1.1] - Tuesday, 27.Nov 2018

Fixed

  • Documentation missing (#3)

[1.1.0] - Saturday, 17.Nov 2018

Added

  • baseUrl prop allows to access local content within the Webview on iOS and Android
  • additionalCode prop allows to create more complex chart configurations (e.G. chart.on('click')

[1.0.4] - Monday, 5.Nov 2018

Fixed

  • Functions in options do not work when setting via 'setOptions'

Authors

Thomas Leiter | :---: |Thomas Leiter|

Contributors

Stefan Papst | :---: |Stefan Papst|

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

