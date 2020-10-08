





Apache ECharts (incubating) wrapper build for React Native/Expo.

A React Native wrapper for the popular echarts charting framework. With this library you can create complex, interactive charts with great performance on mobile devices.

The fact that the charting framework purely runs in a webview makes it very stable to upcomming React-Native versions. On the other hand it is not easy to make a two way data communication between the chart (running in the webview Javascript thread) and the React-Native Javascript thread. With this library you can even build the more complex chart options of echarts. You can inject custom javascript code within the webview which allows you to access the chart api (detect taps, selections etc...)

Screenshots

How To Use

$ yarn add react-native-echarts-wrapper

Make sure you installed react-native-webview

Supported Versions

Version Expo React-Native 2.x.x >= 0.33 >= 0.58 1.x.x / >= 0.56

Properties

Name Type Example Description option object take a look at the examples Allows you to set the chart configuration (https://ecomfe.github.io/echarts-examples/public/index.html). Never access anything related to your React-Native Javascript code within the options object. It won't work! Take a look at onData and sendData customTemplatePath string file:///android_assets/index.html Use this property if you want to tell echarts where to look for a custom html template. You can use RNFS to get the directory path for Android/iOS. additionalCode string alert('hello world'); Allows you to inject javascript code in the webview. It is used to access the echarts api to create more complex charts (e.G. callback on chart tap). Take a look at More complex example backgroundColor string rgba(255,101,80,0.4), red, #4287f5 Set the background color of the chart

Methods / Callbacks

Name Example Description setOption this.chart.setOption(option); Allows you to set a chart configuration dyanmically (e.g. after initial setup with option prop). Take a look at Dynamic loading example getOption this.chart.getOption((data) => console.log(data)); Allows you to get the current option of a chart instance. First parameter is the result-callback. If you don't pass a second parameter the result-callback will be triggered with all option properties. Second parameter is an array of the e-charts-option-properties (e.g. ['dataZoom', 'series'] ) you want to get. Take a look at Dynamic loading example clear this.chart.clear(); Allows you to clear the chart. Take a look at More complex example onData <ECharts onData={this.onData} /> This is the only way to receive data from the chart. It is called with the data provided by sendData (Webview functions). setBackgroundColor this.chart.setBackgroundColor('#ecf542'); Allows you to set the background color of the chart.

Webview functions

These functions can be called from code injected with additionalCode or within the echarts option.

Name Example Description sendData sendData('Hello World') With this function you can communicate with React Native. Attention you can only send strings over to React-Native. sendData('Hello World') will call onData on the React Native side. Take a look at More complex example

Webview variables

Name Example Description chart chart.on(....) Allows you to access the echarts api (https://ecomfe.github.io/echarts-doc/public/en/api.html#echartsInstance). Take a look at More complex example

Simple example

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { StyleSheet, View } from "react-native" ; import { ECharts } from "react-native-echarts-wrapper" ; export default class App extends Component { option = { xAxis : { type : "category" , data : [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" , "Fri" , "Sat" , "Sun" ] }, yAxis : { type : "value" }, series : [ { data : [ 820 , 932 , 901 , 934 , 1290 , 1330 , 1320 ], type : "line" } ] }; render() { return ( < View style = {styles.chartContainer} > < ECharts option = {this.option} backgroundColor = "rgba(93, 169, 81, 0.3)" /> </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ chartContainer: { flex: 1 } });

More complex example

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { StyleSheet, SafeAreaView, Button } from "react-native" ; import { ECharts } from "react-native-echarts-wrapper" ; export default class App extends Component { option = { xAxis : { type : "category" , data : [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" , "Fri" , "Sat" , "Sun" ] }, yAxis : { type : "value" }, series : [ { data : [ 820 , 932 , 901 , 934 , 1290 , 1330 , 1320 ], type : "line" } ] }; additionalCode = ` chart.on('click', function(param) { var obj = { type: 'event_clicked', data: param.data }; sendData(JSON.stringify(obj)); }); ` ; onData = param => { const obj = JSON .parse(param); if (obj.type === "event_clicked" ) { alert( `you tapped the chart series: ${obj.data} ` ); } }; onRef = ref => { if (ref) { this .chart = ref; } }; onButtonClearPressed = () => { this .chart.clear(); }; render() { return ( <SafeAreaView style={styles.chartContainer}> <Button title="Clear" onPress={this.onButtonClearPressed} /> <ECharts ref={this.onRef} option={this.option} additionalCode={this.additionalCode} onData={this.onData} onLoadEnd={() => { this.chart.setBackgroundColor("rgba(93, 169, 81, 0.1)"); }} /> </SafeAreaView> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ chartContainer: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: "#F5FCFF" } });

Dynamic loading example

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { StyleSheet, SafeAreaView, Button } from "react-native" ; import { ECharts } from "react-native-echarts-wrapper" ; export default class App extends Component { onRef = ref => { if (ref) { this .chart = ref; } }; onData = param => {}; initChart = () => { function randomData ( ) { now = new Date (+now + oneDay); value = value + Math .random() * 21 - 10 ; return { name : now.toString(), value : [ [now.getFullYear(), now.getMonth() + 1 , now.getDate()].join( "/" ), Math .round(value) ] }; } var data = []; var now = + new Date ( 1997 , 9 , 3 ); var oneDay = 24 * 3600 * 1000 ; var value = Math .random() * 1000 ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 1000 ; i++) { data.push(randomData()); } option = { title : { text : "Dynamic Chart" }, tooltip : { trigger : "axis" , formatter : function ( params ) { params = params[ 0 ]; var date = new Date (params.name); return ( date.getDate() + "/" + (date.getMonth() + 1 ) + "/" + date.getFullYear() + " : " + params.value[ 1 ] ); }, axisPointer : { animation : false } }, xAxis : { type : "time" , splitLine : { show : false } }, yAxis : { type : "value" , boundaryGap : [ 0 , "100%" ], splitLine : { show : false } }, series : [ { type : "line" , showSymbol : false , hoverAnimation : false , data : data } ] }; this .chart.setOption(option); this .chart.getOption( option => { console .log(option); }); this .chart.getOption( option => { console .log(option); }, [ "dataZoom" , "series" ] ); const instance = this .chart; setInterval( function ( ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i < 5 ; i++) { data.shift(); data.push(randomData()); } instance.setOption({ series : [ { data : data } ] }); }, 100 ); }; render() { return ( <SafeAreaView style={styles.chartContainer}> <Button title="Start" onPress={this.initChart} /> <ECharts option={{}} ref={this.onRef} additionalCode={this.additionalCode} onData={this.onData} /> </SafeAreaView> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ chartContainer: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: "#F5FCFF" } });

[2.0.0] - Thursday, 03.October 2019

Breaking Changes

removed property canvas (canvas renderer default)

removed legacyMode (react-native-webview required)

removed baseUrl

Added

customTemplatePath prop allows to set the path to a custom html-file (template: node_modules/react-native-echarts-wrapper/dist/index.html)

Fixed

Tried to register two views with the same name RNCWebView? (#35)

Got rejected from Apple review (#31)

usage on expo as there is no android_asset folder (#19)

cannot use '

' in custom format text (#14)

[1.4.7] - Thursday, 12.September 2019

Fixed

Variables and functions from injectedJavaScript not available on Android (see react-native issue)

[1.4.5] - Saturday, 17.August 2019

Added

Loading state/Background Color (#17)

[1.4.4] - Thursday, 08.August 2019

Fixed

postMessage double-encoded iOS RN 0.59.x (see react-native issue)

[1.4.3] - Tuesday, 06.August 2019

Fixed

Broken on React Native >= 0.60.0 (Invariant Violation: Element type is invalid) (#27)

[1.4.2] - Wednesday, 31.July 2019

Fixed

fix arrow function not working on old version Android webview (#25)

[1.4.1] - Tuesday, 25.June 2019

Fixed

Dynamic loading issue on iOS (#16)

[1.4.0] - Monday, 20.May 2019

Fixed

Doesn't work on iOS in Expo (#13)

Added

canvas & legacyMode

[1.3.0] - Thursday, 18.Apr 2019

Added

tests, coverage, build report

Fixed

Blank page on Android (#10)

[1.2.2] - Monday, 18.Feb 2019

Fixed

crash when not passing an option

[1.2.1] - Wednesday, 16.Jan 2019

Added

[1.1.1] - Tuesday, 27.Nov 2018

Fixed

Documentation missing (#3)

[1.1.0] - Saturday, 17.Nov 2018

Added

baseUrl prop allows to access local content within the Webview on iOS and Android

additionalCode prop allows to create more complex chart configurations (e.G. chart.on('click' )

[1.0.4] - Monday, 5.Nov 2018

Fixed

Functions in options do not work when setting via 'setOptions'

