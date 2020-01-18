openbase logo
An easy and simple to use React Native component to transform and translate a view with gestures like pan, pinch and double tap. Supporting both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).

Overview

React Native Easy View Transformer

  • Supports pinch, double tap or pull.
  • Includes guestures and important event listeners for pan, pinch, single tap and double tap.
  • Easy to use. Just wrap any view in <ViewTransformer></ViewTransformer>.
  • Won't capture children's press.
  • Won't capture children's scroll, if children don't allow.
  • Supports both iOS and Android.


react-native-easy-view-transformer



🔗 Quick Links



💎 Install

Type in the following to the command line to install the module.

$ npm install --save react-native-easy-view-transformer

or

$ yarn add react-native-easy-view-transformer






🎉 Usage Example

Add an import to the top of the file. At minimal, wrap any view in the <ViewTransformer></ViewTransformer>.

If you like react-native-easy-view-transformer, please be sure to give it a star at GitHub. Thanks.

import ViewTransformer from "react-native-easy-view-transformer";

//...
render() {
    return (
        <ViewTransformer
            maxScale={2} // 2 times zoom
        >
            {/* Any kind of view. */}
        </ViewTransformer>
    );
}
//...


📖 Full Documentation

Learn more about the installation and how to use this package in the updated documentation page.







🎅 Author

Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by Lue Hang (the author).







👏 Contribute

Pull requests are welcomed.


🎩 Contributors

Contributors will be posted here.


👶 Beginners

Not sure where to start, or a beginner? Take a look at the issues page.



📄 License

MIT © Lue Hang, as found in the LICENSE file.

