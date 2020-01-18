





React Native Easy View Transformer

An easy and simple to use React Native component to transform and translate a view with gestures like pan, pinch and double tap. Supporting both iOS and Android. Check out the docs.

Supports pinch, double tap or pull.

Includes guestures and important event listeners for pan, pinch, single tap and double tap.

Easy to use. Just wrap any view in <ViewTransformer></ViewTransformer> .

. Won't capture children's press.

Won't capture children's scroll, if children don't allow.

Supports both iOS and Android.

💎 Install

Type in the following to the command line to install the module.

$ npm install --save react-native-easy-view-transformer

or

$ yarn add react-native-easy-view-transformer

🎉 Usage Example

Add an import to the top of the file. At minimal, wrap any view in the <ViewTransformer></ViewTransformer> .

If you like react-native-easy-view-transformer , please be sure to give it a star at GitHub. Thanks.

import ViewTransformer from "react-native-easy-view-transformer" ; render() { return ( < ViewTransformer maxScale = {2} // 2 times zoom > {/* Any kind of view. */} </ ViewTransformer > ); }

📖 Full Documentation

Learn more about the installation and how to use this package in the updated documentation page.

🎅 Author

Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by Lue Hang (the author).

👏 Contribute

Pull requests are welcomed.

🎩 Contributors

👶 Beginners

Not sure where to start, or a beginner? Take a look at the issues page.

📄 License

MIT © Lue Hang, as found in the LICENSE file.