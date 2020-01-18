An easy and simple to use React Native component to transform and translate a view with gestures like pan, pinch and double tap. Supporting both iOS and Android. Check out the docs.
<ViewTransformer></ViewTransformer>.
Type in the following to the command line to install the module.
$ npm install --save react-native-easy-view-transformer
or
$ yarn add react-native-easy-view-transformer
Add an
import to the top of the file. At minimal, wrap any view in the
<ViewTransformer></ViewTransformer>.
import ViewTransformer from "react-native-easy-view-transformer";
//...
render() {
return (
<ViewTransformer
maxScale={2} // 2 times zoom
>
{/* Any kind of view. */}
</ViewTransformer>
);
}
//...
Learn more about the installation and how to use this package in the updated documentation page.
Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by Lue Hang (the author).
Pull requests are welcomed.
Contributors will be posted here.
Not sure where to start, or a beginner? Take a look at the issues page.
MIT © Lue Hang, as found in the LICENSE file.