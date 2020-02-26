React Native Easy Markdown is a simple React Native component for rendering Markdown as native components, and it works equally well on both Android and iOS.
RNEM was created because other available libraries seemed to be somewhat inconsistent in how the parsed markdown is displayed, and they would render component trees filled with e.g. nested
<Text/> components where that was not necessary, which made styling difficult. RNEM also provides a possibility to supply your own render methods for certain components, such as images and links, so you can style and layout them however you wish.
For now, the following markdown is supported:
Any unsupported markdown will not crash your app, as it is simply ignored. If there is a more out-there use case you wish to have supported (such as code blocks etc.), the code is clean and simple to work on, and pull requests are most welcome. The project is stable and the current feature set should be enough for most use cases.
npm install --save react-native-easy-markdown
import Markdown from 'react-native-easy-markdown';
....
render() {
return(
<Markdown>
{
'# Why is markdown cool?\n\n' +
'* because it lets us do simple formatting **easily** \n' +
'* _without_ the need for complex CMS data structures \n' +
'* and you can outsource ~~your~~ work to the content creators! \n\n' +
'> This is a blockquote \n\n' +
'![We can add images!](http://placehold.it/300x300) \n' +
'[Or link to places](http://foobar.com) \n'
}
</Markdown>
);
}
|Prop name
|Description
|Type
|Default value
useDefaultStyles
|Whether to use default styles (see below)
|boolean
|true
markdownStyles
|Override the default styles with your own (see style guide below)
|object
|{}
parseInline
|Parse markdown inline, which is useful for simple markdown snippets intended to be displayed on a single line. (see here for details)
|boolean
|false
debug
|Output logs that show the component tree that is being rendered based on the supplied markdown.
|boolean
|false
style
|Style for the
<Markdown/> component
|object
|{}
renderImage
|Custom renderer for images
|function
|none
renderLink
|Custom renderer for links
|function
|none
renderListBullet
|Custom renderer for list bullets
|function
|none
renderLine
|Custom renderer for Line
|function
|none
renderList
|Custom renderer for list
|function
|none
renderListItem
|Custom renderer for list item
|function
|none
renderBlockQuote
|Custom renderer for Block Quote
|function
|none
renderBlockText
|Custom renderer for Block Text
|function
|none
renderBlock
|Custom renderer for Block
|function
|none
renderText
|Custom renderer for various types of text
|function
|none
If you need more control over how some of the components are rendered, you may provide the custom renderers outlined above like so.
Beware, these functions are experimental in nature and may not work well for all use cases. These are barebones functions that give you the needed information from markdown and allow you to choose what to render.
In all cases, the 'children' argument refers to markdown nodes that have already been converted to JSX.Elements through the default or custom renderers.
If using custom renders, no style logic is applied. You may opt in to any custom renderers by passing functions that match the below signatures, and it not present,
<Markdown> will refer to your custom/default styles and the default legacy implementation.
renderImage(src, alt, title, key)
renderLink(href, title, children, key)
// `ordered: true` signifies this is the bullet point of a list ordered by index
renderListBullet(ordered, index)
// Responsible for the containing List element, children are the elements that represent the list items
renderList(ordered, children, key)
// Line break custom renderer
renderLine(key)
// example usage
renderListItem(index, ordered, children, key) {
if (!ordered) {
return <ListItem.Bullet key={key}>{ children }</ListItem.Bullet>;
} else {
return <ListItem.Numbered number={index + 1} key={key}>{ children }</ListItem.Numbered>
}
}
renderText(textType, children: React.Element | React.ReactElement[], , key) {
// Possible textTypes: h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, strong, del, em, u
switch (textType) {
case 'h1'
case 'h2'
case 'h3'
case 'h4'
case 'h5'
case 'h6':
return <MyHeader>{children}</MyHeader>
case 'strong':
return <MyHighlightedText>{children}</MyHighlightedText>
case 'del':
return <MyStrikethrough>{children}</MyStrikethrough>
case 'em':
return <MyEm>{children}</MyEm>
case 'u:
return <MyUnderline>{children}</MyUnderline>
default:
return <Text style={myTextStyle}>{children}</Text>
}
}
// Responsible for rendering the block container as well as the children
renderBlockQuote(children, key)
// Responsible for rendering the block container as well as the children
renderBlock(children, key)
// Responsible for any block that will only contain text elements below
renderBlockText(children, key)
Notice the
children parameter passed to
renderLink, which contains whatever children would otherwise be rendered within the link. In the default implementation, those children will be rendered within a
<TouchableOpacity/> but this gives you the possibility to provide your own touchable component.
You can supply the component with your own
markdownStyles prop to override the defaults. Note that styles will be overridden only for the supplied properties, and other properties will use the default styles if
useDefaultStyles is true. Styles are applied to elements in order of specificity, so for example a strong text node would have both
text and
strong styles, in that order. Available styles are:
|Style
|RN component
|Description
|h1-h6
<Text/>
|# Heading 1-6
|text
<Text/>
|Base styles for all text components
|strong
<Text/>
|Additional styles for Strong text only
|em
<Text/>
|Additional styles for italic text only
|del
<Text/>
|Additional styles for
|u
<Text/>
|Additional styles for underline text only
|linkWrapper
<TouchableOpacity/>
|Touchable wrapper for links
|link
<Text/>
|Additional styles for text within links
|list
<View />
|Wrapper around lists
|listItem
<View/>
|Wrapper around list items
|listItemContent
<View/>
|List item content wrapper, excluding the bullet/number
|listItemBullet
<View/>
|Bullet shown on unordered lists
|listItemNumber
<Text/>
|Number shown on ordered lists
|block
<View/>
|Wrapper around paragraphs
|blockQuote
<View/>
|Additional styles for paragraphs which are blockquotes
|imageWrapper
<View/>
|Wrapper around images, for easier layouting
|image
<Image/>
|Image component
See default styles for reference.
2.0.0
1.5.0
1.4.1
markdownStyles
1.4.0
0.4.4 for XSS vulnerability
1.3.0
1.2.0
1.1.9
1.1.8
1.1.7
1.1.3
1.1.2
1.1.1
1.1.0
<View> within
<Text> is not supported on Android'
1.0.5
1.0.4
1.0.3
This project is stable and reliable with the current feature set, and I did not want to add support for some of the more obscure markdown components now as they are not needed for my personal use cases and I did not want to add something that is not 100% working. I am more than happy to accept pull requests for any components that you would like to see included in this library.
Possible features to implement:
Copyright 2019 Juuso Lappalainen, Zach Ivester
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.