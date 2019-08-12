This is NOT-JUST-ANOTHER-GRID-LAYOUT library! We are trying to simplify flexbox with easier approach.
npm install react-native-easy-grid --save
import { Col, Row, Grid } from "react-native-easy-grid";
<Grid>
<Col></Col>
<Col></Col>
</Grid>
Note: If you don't assign the size property, it defaults to equal width (or height) with its siblings
<Grid>
<Row></Row>
<Row></Row>
</Grid>
<Grid>
<Row size={75}></Row>
<Row size={25}></Row>
</Grid>
This is exactly same as
<Grid>
<Row size={3}></Row>
<Row size={1}></Row>
</Grid>
Same concept applies to
<Col />
<Grid>
<Col></Col>
<Col></Col>
<Col></Col>
</Grid>
<Grid>
<Row size={2}></Row>
<Row size={1}></Row>
<Row size={1}></Row>
</Grid>
|1
|2
|3
<Grid>
<Col>
<Text>1</Text>
</Col>
<Col>
<Row>
<Text>2</Text>
</Row>
<Row>
<Text>3</Text>
</Row>
</Col>
</Grid>
<Grid>
<Col style={{ width: 40 }}>
<Text>Fixed width</Text>
</Col>
<Col>
<Text>Fluid width</Text>
</Col>
</Grid>
<Grid>
<Row style={{ height: 40 }}>
<Text>Fixed width</Text>
</Row>
<Row>
<Text>Fluid width</Text>
</Row>
</Grid>
Do you think anything could be simpler than that? This repo is part of our bigger project called NativeBase.io. Do check that!
<ScrollView />
Note: If you're using
<Row />inside a
<ScrollView />, the height of the component would be flexible according to the content, though you can always apply the
heightstyling.