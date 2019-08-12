React Native Easy Grid 🐵





This is NOT-JUST-ANOTHER-GRID-LAYOUT library! We are trying to simplify flexbox with easier approach.

Installation

npm install react- native -easy-grid --save

Usage

Include the components

import { Col, Row , Grid } from "react-native-easy-grid";

1. Two columns (50% and 50%)

< Grid > < Col > </ Col > < Col > </ Col > </ Grid >

Note: If you don't assign the size property, it defaults to equal width (or height) with its siblings

2. Two rows

< Grid > < Row > </ Row > < Row > </ Row > </ Grid >

3. Two rows (75% and 25%)

< Grid > < Row size = {75} > </ Row > < Row size = {25} > </ Row > </ Grid >

This is exactly same as

< Grid > < Row size = {3} > </ Row > < Row size = {1} > </ Row > </ Grid >

Same concept applies to <Col />

4. Three columns (33.33% each)

< Grid > < Col > </ Col > < Col > </ Col > < Col > </ Col > </ Grid >

5. Three rows (50%, 25% and 25%)

< Grid > < Row size = {2} > </ Row > < Row size = {1} > </ Row > < Row size = {1} > </ Row > </ Grid >

6. Nested Layout or Grid

1 2 3

< Grid > < Col > < Text > 1 </ Text > </ Col > < Col > < Row > < Text > 2 </ Text > </ Row > < Row > < Text > 3 </ Text > </ Row > </ Col > </ Grid >

7. Fixed width and fluid width combination

< Grid > < Col style = {{ width: 40 }}> < Text > Fixed width </ Text > </ Col > < Col > < Text > Fluid width </ Text > </ Col > </ Grid >

8. Fixed height and fluid height combination

< Grid > < Row style = {{ height: 40 }}> < Text > Fixed width </ Text > </ Row > < Row > < Text > Fluid width </ Text > </ Row > </ Grid >

Do you think anything could be simpler than that? This repo is part of our bigger project called NativeBase.io. Do check that!

Important note about usage with <ScrollView />