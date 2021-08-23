Provide a placeholder at the place which need waiting for loading, Easy to implement and fun to use, this package is highly customizable, Please go through docs to find info :).
npm install react-native-easy-content-loader --save
yarn add react-native-easy-content-loader
<ContentLoader active />
<ContentLoader active avatar />
<ContentLoader active avatar loading={this.state.loading}>
<Text>This would be rendered with loading is false</Text>
</ContentLoader>
<ContentLoader active avatar pRows={4} />
<ContentLoader active avatar pRows={4} pWidth={["100%", 200, "25%", 45]} />
These are also flexible and customizable
|Facebook loader
|Instagram loader
import { FacebookLoader, InstagramLoader } from 'react-native-easy-content-loader';
<FacebookLoader active />
<InstagramLoader active />
<Bullets active listSize={10} />
import ContentLoader from "react-native-easy-content-loader";
<ContentLoader
avatar
pRows={5}
pHeight={[100, 30, 20]}
pWidth={[100, 70, 100]}
/>;
|Added custom heights and widths
|Same with other loaders
Some more examples,
<FacebookLoader pHeight={[20, 10]} />
<ContentLoader reverse avatar pRows={5} pHeight={[40, 30, 20]} />
<ContentLoader active listSize={10} />
|Default Loader
|Colored
import ContentLoader, {
FacebookLoader,
InstagramLoader,
Bullets
} from "react-native-easy-content-loader";
<ContentLoader active />
primaryColor?: string, rgba/hex
Defaults to
rgba(220, 220, 220, 1).
secondaryColor? string, rgba/hex
Defaults to
rgba(200, 200, 200, 1).
animationDuration? number
Defaults to
500. The animation transition time from primaryColor to secondaryColor
loading?: bool | null
Defaults to
null, If given a bool value, when false, it will return children (Works as a wrapper component)
active? bool
Defaults to
false,
true if you want to animate the compoennt.
title? bool
Defaults to
true. If you want to show the title, Works only with ContentLoader.
titleStyles? object
Add styles to title.
listSize? number
Defaults to
1. If you want to render a list of loaders, Works with all the loaders.
avatar? bool
Defaults to
false. If you want to render the avatar.
aShape? string 'circle' | 'square'
Defaults to
circle. shape of the avatar, can be circle or square.
aSize? string 'default' 'small' 'large' | number
Defaults to
default. can be a specific number.
reverse? bool
Defaults to
false. if you want to reverse the view.
containerStyles? object
If you want to add style to container.
tHeight? string | number
Used to change the title height.
tWidth? stirng | number
Used to change the title width.
sTHeight? string | number
Used to change the secondary title height Works with only Facebook and Instagram.
sTWidth? string | number
Used to change the secondary title width Works with only Facebook and Instagram.
titleStyles? object
Add styles to title.
secondaryTitleStyles? object
Add styles to secondaryTitle. Works with only Facebook and Instagram.
pHeight? string | number | array
Paragraph line height, Can specify same height with single value, Or could use array for different heights, eg ['100%', 200, 300], you can use pHeight and pWidth to achieve different shapes as well,
pWidth? string | number | array
Paragraph line width, Can specify same width with single value, Or could use array for different widths, eg ['100%', 200, 300]
paragraphStyles? objecct
Add paragraph styles
imageHeight? number
Change the height of the image
imageStyles? number
Add styles to image
See CHANGE_LOG.md.
Feel free to contribute, this is still in beta and I have plans to include more features in future :)