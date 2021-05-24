npm install react-native-easy-chat-ui --save
yarn add react-native-easy-chat-ui
0.2.x for RN
>= 0.44.0
0.1.x for RN
< 0.44.0
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
Platform,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
StatusBar,
PermissionsAndroid
} from 'react-native';
import { Header, NavigationActions } from 'react-navigation'
import {AudioRecorder, AudioUtils} from 'react-native-audio'
import RNFS from 'react-native-fs'
import Sound from 'react-native-sound'
import { ChatScreen } from 'react-native-easy-chat-ui'
class Example extends React.Component {
state = {
messages: [
{
id: `1`,
type: 'text',
content: 'hello world',
targetId: '12345678',
chatInfo: {
avatar: require('../../source/defaultAvatar.png'),
id: '12345678',
nickName: 'Test'
},
renderTime: true,
sendStatus: 0,
time: '1542006036549'
},
{
id: `2`,
type: 'text',
content: 'hi/{se}',
targetId: '12345678',
chatInfo: {
avatar: require('../../source/defaultAvatar.png'),
id: '12345678',
nickName: 'Test'
},
renderTime: true,
sendStatus: 0,
time: '1542106036549'
},
{
id: `3`,
type: 'image',
content: {
uri: 'https://upload-images.jianshu.io/upload_images/11942126-044bd33212dcbfb8.jpg?imageMogr2/auto-orient/strip|imageView2/1/w/300/h/240',
width: 100,
height: 80,
} ,
targetId: '12345678',
chatInfo: {
avatar: require('../../source/defaultAvatar.png'),
id: '12345678',
nickName: 'Test'
},
renderTime: false,
sendStatus: 0,
time: '1542106037000'
},
{
id: `4`,
type: 'text',
content: '你好/{weixiao}',
targetId: '88886666',
chatInfo: {
avatar: require('../../source/avatar.png'),
id: '12345678'
},
renderTime: true,
sendStatus: -2,
time: '1542177036549'
},
{
id: `5`,
type: 'voice',
content: {
uri: 'http://m10.music.126.net/20190810141311/78bf2f6e1080052bc0259afa91cf030d/ymusic/d60e/d53a/a031/1578f4093912b3c1f41a0bfd6c10115d.mp3',
length: 10
},
targetId: '12345678',
chatInfo: {
avatar: require('../../source/defaultAvatar.png'),
id: '12345678',
nickName: 'Test'
},
renderTime: true,
sendStatus: 1,
time: '1542260667161'
},
{
id: `6`,
type: 'voice',
content: {
uri: 'http://m10.music.126.net/20190810141311/78bf2f6e1080052bc0259afa91cf030d/ymusic/d60e/d53a/a031/1578f4093912b3c1f41a0bfd6c10115d.mp3',
length: 30
},
targetId: '88886666',
chatInfo: {
avatar: require('../../source/avatar.png'),
id: '12345678'
},
renderTime: true,
sendStatus: 0,
time: '1542264667161'
},
],
// chatBg: require('../../source/bg.jpg'),
inverted: false, // require
voiceHandle: true,
currentTime: 0,
recording: false,
paused: false,
stoppedRecording: false,
finished: false,
audioPath: '',
voicePlaying: false,
voiceLoading: false
}
sendMessage = (type, content, isInverted) => {
console.log(type, content, isInverted, 'msg')
}
render() {
return (
<ChatScreen
ref={(e) => this.chat = e}
messageList={this.state.messages}
sendMessage={this.sendMessage}
/>
)
}
}
cd Demo
yarn
react-native run-ios or react-native run-android
{
messages: [
{
id: `${new Date().getTime()}`,
type: 'text',
content: 'hello world',
targetId: '12345678',
chatInfo: {
avatar: require('./app/source/image/avatar.png'),
id: '12345678',
nickName: 'Test' // not require
},
renderTime: true,
sendStatus: 0,
time: new Date().getTime()
}
]
}
|props
|default
|Info
|messageList
|[]
|Messages to display
|inverted
|false
|When messageList exceeds the screen height, set it to true otherwise false (You can change this value when componentWillUnmount or delete message)
|isIPhoneX
|false
|Is it full screen
|chatBackgroundImage
|null
|Custom BackgroundImage
|onScroll
|() => {}
|ListView Props
|onEndReachedThreshold
|0.1
|ListView Props
|chatWindowStyle
|undefined
|Container style
|sendMessage
|(type, content, isInverted) => {}
|Callback when sending a message
|reSendMessage
|(message) => {}
|Callback when you want send again
|delMessage
|(indexs, isInverted) => {}
|Callback when delete message
|renderAvatar
|(message) => {}
|Custom avatar view
|avatarStyle
|undefined
|Style of avatar
|chatId
|'123455678'
|The id of the person you're chatting with
|chatType
|'friend'
|Your relationship with the person you're chatting with
|onMessagePress
|(type, index, content) => {}
|Callback when press a message
|onMessageLongPress
|(type, index, content) => {}
|Callback when longPress a message and usePopView is false
|pressAvatar
|(isSelf, targetId) => {}
|Callback when press avatar
|headerHeight
|66
|navigation bar height + statusBar height
|userProfile
|{id: '88888888', avatar: 'default.png'}
|Your own profile
|showUserName
|false
|Whether show userName
|loadHistory
|() => {}
|Callback when loading earlier messages
|renderMessageTime
|(time) => {}
|Custom time inside above message
|renderChatBg
|(bg) => {}
|Custom chat background image
|renderErrorMessage
|(messageStatus) => {}
|Custom a message when the friend relationship is abnormal
|panelSource
|[]
|Custom panel source
|renderPanelRow
|() => {}
|Custom a tab icon
|allPanelHeight
|200
|emojiPanel and plusPanel height
|messageErrorIcon
|icon element
|Custom a icon when message failed to be sent
|leftMessageBackground
|'#fffff'
|Custom background color on left
|rightMessageBackground
|'#a0e75a'
|Custom background color on right
|leftMessageTextStyle
|undefined
|Custom text message style on left
|rightMessageTextStyle
|undefined
|Custom text message style on right
inputBarProps
|props
|default
|Info
|emojiIcon
|icon element
|Custom emoticons
|placeholder
|'请输入...'
|Placeholder when
text is empty
|keyboardIcon
|icon
|Custom keyboard icon
|plusIcon
|icon element
|Custom plus icon
|sendIcon
|icon element
|Custom send icon
popViewProps
|props
|default
|Info
|usePopView
|true
|Display a popView when longPress a message
|popoverStyle
|{backgroundColor: '#333'}
|popView style
|renderDelPanel
|undefined
|Custom any what you want, (isSelect)=> {}
|changeHeaderLeft
|() => {}
|Custom headerLeft
|setPopItems
|(type, index, text) => {let items = [{title: '删除',onPress: () => {that.props.delMessage([index])}},{title: '多选',onPress: () => {that.multipleSelect(index)}}]if (type === 'text') {items = [{title: '复制',onPress: () => Clipboard.setString(text)},{title: '删除',onPress: () => {that.props.delMessage([index])}},{title: '多选', onPress: () => {that.multipleSelect(index)}}]}return items}
|Custom PopView
|messageDelIcon
|icon element
|Custom delete icon
|messageSelectIcon
|icon element
|Custom selected icon
|renderMessageCheck
|undefined
|Custom selected icon, (isSelect)=> {}
voiceProps
|props
|default
|Info
|useVoice
|true
|send voice message
|pressInText
|'按住 说话'
|Custom pressIn text
|pressOutText
|'松开 发送'
|Custom pressOut text
|voiceIcon
|icon element
|Custom voice icon
|voiceLeftIcon
|undefined
|Custom icon of the message on the left
|voiceRightIcon
|undefined
|Custom icon of the message on the right
|voiceErrorIcon
|icon element
|Custom icon when record error
|voiceErrorText
|'说话时间太短'
|Custom text when record error
|voiceCancelIcon
|icon element
|Custom icon when cancel record
|voiceCancelText
|'松开手指取消发送'
|Custom text when cancel record
|voiceNoteText
|'手指上划，取消发送'
|Custom text when pressIn record button
|voiceSpeakIcon
|[]
|Custom icon when pressIn record button
|audioPath
|''
|File path to store voice
|audioOnProgress
|() => {}
|Callback when recording
|audioOnFinish
|() => {}
|Callback when finish record
|audioInitPath
|() => {}
|Callback when init file path
|audioRecord
|() => {}
|Callback when start record
|audioStopRecord
|() => {}
|Callback when stop record
|audioPauseRecord
|() => {}
|Callback when pause record
|audioResumeRecord
|() => {}
|Callback when resume record
|audioCurrentTime
|0
|audio length
|audioHandle
|true
|Whether to get a recording handle
|setAudioHandle
|(status) => {}
|Callback when get handle or not
|audioHasPermission
|false
|Whether has permission
|requestAndroidPermission
|() => {}
|Callback when check permission on android
|checkPermission
|() => {}
|Callback whether has permission
|voiceLoading
|false
|Loading voice or not
|voicePlaying
|false
|Playing voice or not
|voiceLeftLoadingColor
|'#cccccc'
|Custom background color on left when load voice
|voiceVolume
|0
|Volume (0~10)
|voiceRightLoadingColor
|'#628b42'
|Custom background color on right when load voice
bubbleProps
|props
|default
|Info
|renderTextMessage
|undefined
|Custom message text, (data) => {}
|renderImageMessage
|undefined
|Custom message image, (data) => {}
|renderVoiceMessage
|undefined
|Custom message voice, (data) => {}
|renderVoiceView
|undefined
|Custom voice container, (data) => {}
|renderVideoMessage
|undefined
|Custom message video, (data) => {}
|renderLocationMessage
|undefined
|Custom message location, (data) => {}
|renderShareMessage
|undefined
|Custom message share, (data) => {}
|renderVideoCallMessage
|undefined
|Custom message video call, (data) => {}
|renderVoiceCallMessage
|undefined
|Custom message voice call, (data) => {}
|renderRedEnvelopeMessage
|undefined
|Custom message red-envelope, (data) => {}
|renderFileMessage
|undefined
|Custom message file, (data) => {}
|renderPatMessage
|undefined
|Custom message pat, (data) => {}
|renderCustomMessage
|undefined
|Custom message custom, (data) => {}
|renderSystemMessage
|undefined
|Custom message system, (data) => {}
propTypes = {
/* defaultProps */
messageList: PropTypes.array.isRequired,
inverted: PropTypes.bool,
isIPhoneX: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
lastReadAt: PropTypes.object,
chatBackgroundImage: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.number, PropTypes.string]),
onScroll: PropTypes.func,
onEndReachedThreshold: PropTypes.number,
chatWindowStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
sendMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderAvatar: PropTypes.func,
avatarStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
allPanelAnimateDuration: PropTypes.number,
chatType: PropTypes.oneOf(['friend', 'group']),
onMessagePress: PropTypes.func,
onMessageLongPress: PropTypes.func,
renderMessageTime: PropTypes.func,
pressAvatar: PropTypes.func,
renderErrorMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderChatBg: PropTypes.func,
reSendMessage: PropTypes.func,
headerHeight: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
iphoneXBottomPadding: PropTypes.number,
showUserName: PropTypes.bool,
showIsRead: PropTypes.bool,
showInput: PropTypes.bool,
isReadStyle: PropTypes.object,
userProfile: PropTypes.shape({
id: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
avatar: PropTypes.isRequired,
nickName: PropTypes.string
}),
panelSource: PropTypes.array,
renderPanelRow: PropTypes.func,
panelContainerStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
itemContainerStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
allPanelHeight: PropTypes.number,
messageErrorIcon: PropTypes.element,
loadHistory: PropTypes.func,
leftMessageBackground: PropTypes.string,
rightMessageBackground: PropTypes.string,
leftMessageTextStyle: PropTypes.object,
rightMessageTextStyle: PropTypes.object,
renderLoadEarlier: PropTypes.func,
extraData: PropTypes.any,
containerBackgroundColor: PropTypes.string,
showsVerticalScrollIndicator: PropTypes.bool,
userNameStyle: PropTypes.object,
panelContainerBackgroundColor: PropTypes.string,
/* popProps */
usePopView: PropTypes.bool,
popoverStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
renderDelPanel: PropTypes.func,
changeHeaderLeft: PropTypes.func,
setPopItems: PropTypes.func,
messageDelIcon: PropTypes.element,
messageSelectIcon: PropTypes.element,
delMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderMessageCheck: PropTypes.func,
/* inputBarProps */
emojiIcon: PropTypes.element,
placeholder: PropTypes.string,
keyboardIcon: PropTypes.element,
plusIcon: PropTypes.element,
sendIcon: PropTypes.element,
sendUnableIcon: PropTypes.element,
inputStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
inputOutContainerStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
inputContainerStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
inputHeightFix: PropTypes.number,
useEmoji: PropTypes.bool,
usePlus: PropTypes.bool,
/* voiceProps */
useVoice: PropTypes.bool,
pressInText: PropTypes.string,
pressOutText: PropTypes.string,
voiceIcon: PropTypes.element,
voiceLeftIcon: PropTypes.element,
voiceRightIcon: PropTypes.element,
voiceErrorIcon: PropTypes.element,
voiceCancelIcon: PropTypes.element,
voiceSpeakIcon: PropTypes.array,
audioPath: PropTypes.string,
audioOnProgress: PropTypes.func,
audioOnFinish: PropTypes.func,
audioInitPath: PropTypes.func,
audioRecord: PropTypes.func,
audioStopRecord: PropTypes.func,
audioPauseRecord: PropTypes.func,
audioResumeRecord: PropTypes.func,
audioCurrentTime: PropTypes.number,
audioHandle: PropTypes.bool,
setAudioHandle: PropTypes.func,
audioHasPermission: PropTypes.bool,
checkPermission: PropTypes.func,
requestAndroidPermission: PropTypes.func,
voiceErrorText: PropTypes.string,
voiceCancelText: PropTypes.string,
voiceNoteText: PropTypes.string,
voiceLoading: PropTypes.bool,
voicePlaying: PropTypes.bool,
voiceLeftLoadingColor: PropTypes.string,
voiceVolume: PropTypes.number,
voiceRightLoadingColor: PropTypes.string,
/* bubbleProps */
renderTextMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderImageMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderVoiceMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderVoiceView: PropTypes.func,
renderVideoMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderLocationMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderShareMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderVideoCallMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderVoiceCallMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderRedEnvelopeMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderFileMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderSystemMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderCustomMessage: PropTypes.func,
renderPatMessage: PropTypes.func,
/* delPanelProps */
delPanelStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
delPanelButtonStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
flatListProps: PropTypes.object
}
android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize" in your
AndroidManifest.xml:
android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize"
☕️☕️