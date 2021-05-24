messageList [] Messages to display

inverted false When messageList exceeds the screen height, set it to true otherwise false (You can change this value when componentWillUnmount or delete message)

isIPhoneX false Is it full screen

chatBackgroundImage null Custom BackgroundImage

onScroll () => {} ListView Props

onEndReachedThreshold 0.1 ListView Props

chatWindowStyle undefined Container style

sendMessage (type, content, isInverted) => {} Callback when sending a message

reSendMessage (message) => {} Callback when you want send again

delMessage (indexs, isInverted) => {} Callback when delete message

renderAvatar (message) => {} Custom avatar view

avatarStyle undefined Style of avatar

chatId '123455678' The id of the person you're chatting with

chatType 'friend' Your relationship with the person you're chatting with

onMessagePress (type, index, content) => {} Callback when press a message

onMessageLongPress (type, index, content) => {} Callback when longPress a message and usePopView is false

pressAvatar (isSelf, targetId) => {} Callback when press avatar

headerHeight 66 navigation bar height + statusBar height

userProfile {id: '88888888', avatar: 'default.png'} Your own profile

showUserName false Whether show userName

loadHistory () => {} Callback when loading earlier messages

renderMessageTime (time) => {} Custom time inside above message

renderChatBg (bg) => {} Custom chat background image

renderErrorMessage (messageStatus) => {} Custom a message when the friend relationship is abnormal

panelSource [] Custom panel source

renderPanelRow () => {} Custom a tab icon

allPanelHeight 200 emojiPanel and plusPanel height

messageErrorIcon icon element Custom a icon when message failed to be sent

leftMessageBackground '#fffff' Custom background color on left

rightMessageBackground '#a0e75a' Custom background color on right

leftMessageTextStyle undefined Custom text message style on left