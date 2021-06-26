openbase logo
rne

react-native-easing-gradient

by Tien Pham
1.0.0 (see all)

Create smooth gradients in React Native

285

GitHub Stars

128

Readme

React Native Easing Gradient

Stable Release license

Create smooth gradients in React Native

The problem

From https://larsenwork.com/easing-gradients/

Linear gradients often have hard edges where they start and/or end. We can avoid those by controlling the color mix with easing functions.

Usage

import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient'
import { easeGradient } from 'react-native-easing-gradient'

const { colors, locations } = easeGradient({
  colorStops: {
    0: {
      color: 'transparent',
    },
    1: {
      color: '#18181B',
    },
  },
})

function App() {
  return (
    <View style={styles.container}>
      <LinearGradient
        colors={colors}
        locations={locations}
        style={styles.overlay}
      />
    </View>
  )
}

You can also change the easing functions between the color stops

const { colors, locations } = easeGradient({
  colorStops: {
    0: {
      color: 'transparent',
      // This color stop will now use `Easing.linear` instead of `Easing.ease`
      easing: Easing.linear,
    },
    1: {
      color: '#18181B',
    },
  },
  // The easing function used on all color stops, defaults to `ease-in-out` (Easing.bezier(0.42, 0, 0.58, 1))
  easing: Easing.ease,
})

Credits

Example

To run the example project, follow these steps:

  • Clone the repo
  • Run these commands
yarn
cd example
yarn && yarn start

