React Native Easing Gradient

Create smooth gradients in React Native

The problem

From https://larsenwork.com/easing-gradients/

Linear gradients often have hard edges where they start and/or end. We can avoid those by controlling the color mix with easing functions.

Usage

import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient' import { easeGradient } from 'react-native-easing-gradient' const { colors, locations } = easeGradient({ colorStops : { 0 : { color : 'transparent' , }, 1 : { color : '#18181B' , }, }, }) function App ( ) { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < LinearGradient colors = {colors} locations = {locations} style = {styles.overlay} /> </ View > ) }

You can also change the easing functions between the color stops

const { colors, locations } = easeGradient({ colorStops : { 0 : { color : 'transparent' , easing : Easing.linear, }, 1 : { color : '#18181B' , }, }, easing : Easing.ease, })

Credits

Example

To run the example project, follow these steps:

Clone the repo

Run these commands