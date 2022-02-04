Add the dependency:
npm i react-native-dynamic-vector-icons
npm i react-native-vector-icons
react-native link # Yes! You still need to run this command to link the vector icons' assets
# iOS Only
npx pod-install
"react-native-dynamic-vector-icons": "WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-vector-icons#expo"
"react": ">= 16.x",
"react-native": ">= 0.55.x",
"react-native-vector-icons": ">= 6.x.x"
import Icon from "react-native-dynamic-vector-icons";
<Icon
name="github"
type="AntDesign"
size={30}
color="purple"
onPress={() => {}}
/>
AntDesign by AntFinance (297 icons)
Entypo by Daniel Bruce (411 icons)
EvilIcons by Alexander Madyankin & Roman Shamin (v1.10.1, 70 icons)
Feather by Cole Bemis & Contributors (v4.21.0, 279 icons)
FontAwesome by Dave Gandy (v4.7.0, 675 icons)
FontAwesome 5 by Fonticons, Inc. (v5.7.0, 1500 (free) 5082 (pro) icons)
Fontisto by Kenan Gündoğan (v3.0.4, 615 icons)
Foundation by ZURB, Inc. (v3.0, 283 icons)
Ionicons by Ben Sperry (v4.2.4, 696 icons)
MaterialIcons by Google, Inc. (v3.0.1, 932 icons)
MaterialCommunityIcons by MaterialDesignIcons.com (v4.0.96, 4416 icons)
Octicons by Github, Inc. (v8.4.1, 184 icons)
Zocial by Sam Collins (v1.0, 100 icons)
SimpleLineIcons by Sabbir & Contributors (v2.4.1, 189 icons)
Note: you need to recompile your project after adding new fonts, also ensure that they also appear under Copy Bundle Resources in Build Phases.
If you want to use the TabBar/NavigatorIOS integration or use
getImageSource/
getImageSourceSync, then you need to add
RNVectorIcons.xcodeproj to Libraries and add
libRNVectorIcons.a to Link Binary With Libraries under Build Phases. More info and screenshots about how to do this is available in the React Native documentation.
react-native link
$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons
Note: Some users are having trouble using this method, try one of the others if you are too.
Add the following to your
Podfile and run
pod update:
pod 'RNVectorIcons', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons'
Edit
Info.plist as described above.
If you are using
use_frameworks! in your
Podfile you instead need to dynamically load the icon font by doing
Icon.loadFont() when boostrapping your application.
Note: You must be consuming React itself via CocoaPods for this to work, see React Native documentation on how to set that up.
This method has the advantage of fonts being copied from this module at build time so that the fonts and JS are always in sync, making upgrades painless.
Edit
android/app/build.gradle ( NOT
android/build.gradle ) and add the following:
apply from: "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"
To customize the files being copied, add the following instead:
project.ext.vectoricons = [
iconFontNames: [ 'MaterialIcons.ttf', 'EvilIcons.ttf' ] // Name of the font files you want to copy
]
apply from: "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"
Fonts folder to
android/app/src/main/assets/fonts (note lowercase fonts folder).
getImageSource support
These steps are optional and only needed if you want to use the
Icon.getImageSource function.
Edit
android/settings.gradle to look like this (without the +):
rootProject.name = 'MyApp'
include ':app'
+ include ':react-native-vector-icons'
+ project(':react-native-vector-icons').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/android')
Edit
android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this:
apply plugin: 'com.android.application'
android {
...
}
dependencies {
compile fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar'])
compile "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.1"
compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules
+ compile project(':react-native-vector-icons')
}
Edit your
MainApplication.java (deep in
android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this (note two places to edit):
package com.myapp;
+ import com.oblador.vectoricons.VectorIconsPackage;
....
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage()
+ , new VectorIconsPackage()
);
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|style
|style
|style
|use this to change the Icon's style
|name
|string
|null
|use this to change icon's itself
|type
|string
|null
|set the icon's type
|size
|number
|null
|changes the icon's size
|color
|color
|null
|use this to change icon's color
|onPress
|function
|undefined
|use this to set the icon's onPress functionality
Special thanks to oblador, react-native-vector-icons to make a great icon library :) This library is a little wrapper for react-native-vector-icons to make their icon type dynamically.
FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com
React Native Dynamic Vector Icons Library is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info. )