Installation

Add the dependency:

Pure React Native:

npm i react-native-dynamic-vector-icons npm i react-native-vector-icons react-native link npx pod-install

Expo Version:

"react-native-dynamic-vector-icons" : "WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-vector-icons#expo"

Peer Dependencies

IMPORTANT! You need install them.

"react" : ">= 16.x" , "react-native" : ">= 0.55.x" , "react-native-vector-icons" : ">= 6.x.x"

Import

import Icon from "react-native-dynamic-vector-icons" ;

Basic Usage

<Icon name= "github" type= "AntDesign" size={ 30 } color= "purple" onPress={() => {}} />

Bundled Icon Sets

Browse all.

AntDesign by AntFinance ( 297 icons)

by AntFinance ( icons) Entypo by Daniel Bruce ( 411 icons)

by Daniel Bruce ( icons) EvilIcons by Alexander Madyankin & Roman Shamin (v1.10.1, 70 icons)

by Alexander Madyankin & Roman Shamin (v1.10.1, icons) Feather by Cole Bemis & Contributors (v4.21.0, 279 icons)

by Cole Bemis & Contributors (v4.21.0, icons) FontAwesome by Dave Gandy (v4.7.0, 675 icons)

by Dave Gandy (v4.7.0, icons) FontAwesome 5 by Fonticons, Inc. (v5.7.0, 1500 (free) 5082 (pro) icons)

by Fonticons, Inc. (v5.7.0, 1500 (free) (pro) icons) Fontisto by Kenan Gündoğan (v3.0.4, 615 icons)

by Kenan Gündoğan (v3.0.4, icons) Foundation by ZURB, Inc. (v3.0, 283 icons)

by ZURB, Inc. (v3.0, icons) Ionicons by Ben Sperry (v4.2.4, 696 icons)

by Ben Sperry (v4.2.4, icons) MaterialIcons by Google, Inc. (v3.0.1, 932 icons)

by Google, Inc. (v3.0.1, icons) MaterialCommunityIcons by MaterialDesignIcons.com (v4.0.96, 4416 icons)

by MaterialDesignIcons.com (v4.0.96, icons) Octicons by Github, Inc. (v8.4.1, 184 icons)

by Github, Inc. (v8.4.1, icons) Zocial by Sam Collins (v1.0, 100 icons)

by Sam Collins (v1.0, icons) SimpleLineIcons by Sabbir & Contributors (v2.4.1, 189 icons)

Installation for iOS and Android

List of all available fonts to copy & paste in info.plist (Most Stable) ```xml UIAppFonts AntDesign.ttf Entypo.ttf EvilIcons.ttf Feather.ttf FontAwesome.ttf FontAwesome5_Brands.ttf FontAwesome5_Regular.ttf FontAwesome5_Solid.ttf Foundation.ttf Ionicons.ttf MaterialIcons.ttf MaterialCommunityIcons.ttf SimpleLineIcons.ttf Octicons.ttf Zocial.ttf Fontisto.ttf ```

Note: you need to recompile your project after adding new fonts, also ensure that they also appear under Copy Bundle Resources in Build Phases.

If you want to use the TabBar/NavigatorIOS integration or use getImageSource / getImageSourceSync , then you need to add RNVectorIcons.xcodeproj to Libraries and add libRNVectorIcons.a to Link Binary With Libraries under Build Phases. More info and screenshots about how to do this is available in the React Native documentation.

Option: With react-native link

$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons

Note: Some users are having trouble using this method, try one of the others if you are too.

Add the following to your Podfile and run pod update :

pod 'RNVectorIcons' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons'

Edit Info.plist as described above.

If you are using use_frameworks! in your Podfile you instead need to dynamically load the icon font by doing Icon.loadFont() when boostrapping your application.

Note: You must be consuming React itself via CocoaPods for this to work, see React Native documentation on how to set that up.

Android

Option: With Gradle (recommended)

This method has the advantage of fonts being copied from this module at build time so that the fonts and JS are always in sync, making upgrades painless.

Edit android/app/build.gradle ( NOT android/build.gradle ) and add the following:

apply from : "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"

To customize the files being copied, add the following instead:

project .ext.vectoricons = [ iconFontNames: [ 'MaterialIcons.ttf' , 'EvilIcons.ttf' ] ] apply from : "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"

Option: Manually

Copy the contents in the Fonts folder to android/app/src/main/assets/fonts (note lowercase fonts folder).

Integrating library for getImageSource support

These steps are optional and only needed if you want to use the Icon.getImageSource function.

Edit android/settings.gradle to look like this (without the +): rootProject.name = 'MyApp' include ':app' + include ':react-native-vector-icons' + project(':react-native-vector-icons').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/android')

Edit android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this: apply plugin: 'com.android.application' android { ... } dependencies { compile fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar']) compile "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.1" compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules + compile project(':react-native-vector-icons') }

Edit your MainApplication.java (deep in android/app/src/main/java/... ) to look like this (note two places to edit): package com.myapp; + import com.oblador.vectoricons.VectorIconsPackage; .... @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage() + , new VectorIconsPackage() ); } }

Configuration - Props

Property Type Default Description style style style use this to change the Icon's style name string null use this to change icon's itself type string null set the icon's type size number null changes the icon's size color color null use this to change icon's color onPress function undefined use this to set the icon's onPress functionality

Credits

Special thanks to oblador, react-native-vector-icons to make a great icon library :) This library is a little wrapper for react-native-vector-icons to make their icon type dynamically.

Author

FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com

License

React Native Dynamic Vector Icons Library is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info. )