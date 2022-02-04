openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnd

react-native-dynamic-vector-icons

by FreakyCoder
1.1.6 (see all)

Wrapper of react-native-vector-icons to use dynamic types

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Bottom Bar

Battle Tested ✅

Wrapper of react-native-vector-icons to use dynamic types

npm version npm expo-compatible License: MIT

Installation

Add the dependency:

Pure React Native:

npm i react-native-dynamic-vector-icons
npm i react-native-vector-icons
react-native link # Yes! You still need to run this command to link the vector icons' assets
# iOS Only
npx pod-install

Expo Version:

"react-native-dynamic-vector-icons": "WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-vector-icons#expo"

Peer Dependencies

IMPORTANT! You need install them.
"react": ">= 16.x",
"react-native": ">= 0.55.x",
"react-native-vector-icons": ">= 6.x.x"

Import

import Icon from "react-native-dynamic-vector-icons";

Basic Usage

<Icon
  name="github"
  type="AntDesign"
  size={30}
  color="purple"
  onPress={() => {}}
/>

Bundled Icon Sets

Browse all.

Installation for iOS and Android

List of all available fonts to copy & paste in info.plist (Most Stable) ```xml UIAppFonts AntDesign.ttf Entypo.ttf EvilIcons.ttf Feather.ttf FontAwesome.ttf FontAwesome5_Brands.ttf FontAwesome5_Regular.ttf FontAwesome5_Solid.ttf Foundation.ttf Ionicons.ttf MaterialIcons.ttf MaterialCommunityIcons.ttf SimpleLineIcons.ttf Octicons.ttf Zocial.ttf Fontisto.ttf ```

Note: you need to recompile your project after adding new fonts, also ensure that they also appear under Copy Bundle Resources in Build Phases.

If you want to use the TabBar/NavigatorIOS integration or use getImageSource/getImageSourceSync, then you need to add RNVectorIcons.xcodeproj to Libraries and add libRNVectorIcons.a to Link Binary With Libraries under Build Phases. More info and screenshots about how to do this is available in the React Native documentation.

$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons

Note: Some users are having trouble using this method, try one of the others if you are too.

Option: With CocoaPods

Add the following to your Podfile and run pod update:

pod 'RNVectorIcons', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons'

Edit Info.plist as described above.

If you are using use_frameworks! in your Podfile you instead need to dynamically load the icon font by doing Icon.loadFont() when boostrapping your application.

Note: You must be consuming React itself via CocoaPods for this to work, see React Native documentation on how to set that up.

Android

This method has the advantage of fonts being copied from this module at build time so that the fonts and JS are always in sync, making upgrades painless.

Edit android/app/build.gradle ( NOT android/build.gradle ) and add the following:

apply from: "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"

To customize the files being copied, add the following instead:

project.ext.vectoricons = [
    iconFontNames: [ 'MaterialIcons.ttf', 'EvilIcons.ttf' ] // Name of the font files you want to copy
]

apply from: "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"

Option: Manually

  • Copy the contents in the Fonts folder to android/app/src/main/assets/fonts (note lowercase fonts folder).
Integrating library for getImageSource support

These steps are optional and only needed if you want to use the Icon.getImageSource function.

  • Edit android/settings.gradle to look like this (without the +):

    rootProject.name = 'MyApp'

include ':app'

+ include ':react-native-vector-icons'
+ project(':react-native-vector-icons').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/android')

  • Edit android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this:

    apply plugin: 'com.android.application'

android {
  ...
}

dependencies {
  compile fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar'])
  compile "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.1"
  compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+"  // From node_modules
+ compile project(':react-native-vector-icons')
}

  • Edit your MainApplication.java (deep in android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this (note two places to edit):

    package com.myapp;

+ import com.oblador.vectoricons.VectorIconsPackage;

....

  @Override
  protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
      new MainReactPackage()
+   , new VectorIconsPackage()
    );
  }

}

Configuration - Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
stylestylestyleuse this to change the Icon's style
namestringnulluse this to change icon's itself
typestringnullset the icon's type
sizenumbernullchanges the icon's size
colorcolornulluse this to change icon's color
onPressfunctionundefineduse this to set the icon's onPress functionality

Credits

Special thanks to oblador, react-native-vector-icons to make a great icon library :) This library is a little wrapper for react-native-vector-icons to make their icon type dynamically.

Author

FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com

License

React Native Dynamic Vector Icons Library is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info. )

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rnv
react-native-vector-iconsCustomizable Icons for React Native with support for image source and full styling.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
313K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
38
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
5Performant
rne
react-native-eva-icons⭐Eva Icons for React Native
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ai
app-iconIcon management for Mobile Apps. Create icons, generate all required sizes, label and annotate. Supports Native, Cordova, React Native, Xamarin and more. Inspired by cordova-icon.
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@expo/vector-iconsBuilt-in support for popular icon fonts and the tooling to create your own Icon components from your font and glyph map. This is a wrapper around react-native-vector-icons to make it compatible with Expo.
GitHub Stars
526
Weekly Downloads
173K
rns
react-native-svg-app-iconGenerate all app icons for you React Native apps from a single SVG file
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
483
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial